NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS CALLING FOR BIDS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Plumas Unified School District (“District”), acting by and through its Board of Trustees, hereinafter…

Notice of Public Hearing on Spanish Ranch properties

Notice of Public Hearing The Planning Director will hold a public hearing on the following matter on Wednesday, June 2,…

Notice of Public Bid for Purchase of New Coach Buses

FEATHER RIVER COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT Notice of Public Bid for Purchase of New Coach Buses Notice is hereby given that…

Meeting set for Charter School’s Local Control and Accountability plan

ANNOUNCEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARING Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP) Fiscal Year 2021-2022 In accordance with Education Code 47606.5 Long…

Estate notice: Linda Ann Spence

PUSD seeking bids for facilities maintenance project

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS CALLING FOR BIDS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Plumas Unified School District (“District”), acting by and…