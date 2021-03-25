More News
An East Quincy resident contacted Plumas News to ask about what was happening in her…
Public Health announced that as of 10 a.m. today, March 25, there are still 100…
Plumas County Public Health is holding a vaccination clinic at the fairgrounds in Quincy today….
The Superior Court in Plumas County is preparing to select a new Civil Grand Jury,…
The Quincy Rotary Club has received a $3,300 matching grant from the service club’s District…
The U.S. Treasury Department and the IRS extended the federal income tax filing date from…
By Victoria Metcalf [email protected] Imagine lying on your sofa, fighting for every breath. And…
The California Office of the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA) has released updates for the California…
By Debra Moore [email protected] Following the success of Saturday’s clinic that administered 800 doses, the…
By Ingrid Burke [email protected] With the funds provided by two back-to-back grant awards, Plumas Charter…
Again this year, the Plumas County Bar Association will be awarding a $1000 scholarship to…
The Central Plumas Recreation and Park District has started its preseason planning and sign-ups for…
Feather River College’s Spring Sustainability Series continues on Thursday, March 25, at 7 p.m. with…
It has a catchy acronym “REPLANT” and bipartisan support. It also has the potential to…
The Plumas Sierra Cattlewomen met March 16 with a large number in attendance who enjoyed…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this afternoon, March 22, that there are two…
On March 19, 2021, Karen Yvonne Schwamb, age 51 of Twain, was convicted by Plumas…
The Better Business Bureau of Northeast California is now accepting scholarship applications for two scholarships…
The 2021 Lions All Star game previously scheduled for June 26 at Shasta College has…
The Portola Tigers came to town Friday night, March 19, to play the Quincy Trojans in…
The Feather River College Golden Eagles listened to head coach Nick Goulet after their first…