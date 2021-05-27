Public Notices 

Feather River College seeks applicants for Board seat

Submitted

LEGAL NOTICE

Provisional Vacancy – Trustee District I

Feather River Community College District

Pursuant to California Education Code Section 5091 and 5092, the Board of Trustees of Feather River Community College District announces a vacancy in Trustee District I (Graeagle, Portola) effective May 18, 2021.

Community members wishing to be considered for a provisional appointment must be 1) a registered voter in Plumas County; 2) a resident of Trustee District I; and 3) submit a letter of interest and application by June 18, 2021.

Applications and directions for submission may be obtained by contacting Cynthia Hall, Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent, Feather River College, 570 Golden Eagle Avenue, Quincy, California 95971. Phone 530-283-0202, ext. 233.

Letters of interest and applications will be reviewed by the Board and qualified applicants will be contacted and may be invited for an interview. The appointee shall assume the office on July 15, 2021 and shall hold office until the next regularly scheduled general election.

