Hamilton Branch Fire adopts preliminary budget

Debra Moore, Managing Editor

The Hamilton Branch Fire Protection District has adopted a preliminary budget for salaries and benefits, services and supplies, and fixed assets for the fiscal year 2020/2021. The preliminary budget can be reviewed weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the fire station at 3791 Big Springs Road, Lake Almanor. The board of directors will meet at the fire station July 8 at 4 p.m. to adopt the final budget during which time any taxpayer may appear be heard regarding the increase, decrease or omission of any item of the budget or inclusion of additional items.

