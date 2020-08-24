“Willdan Engineering is interested in submitting a proposal to the County of Plumas for On-Call Civil and Construction Engineering Services for Transportation Improvement Projects and is requesting sub-bids from qualified Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs), to provide on-call field survey, geotechnical, public outreach, and structural support.

Project Name: On-Call Civil and Construction Engineering Services for Transportation Improvement Projects

Client: County of Plumas, Department of Public Works

Bid Deadline: THURSDAY, September 10, 2020, 4:00 pm PST

Please submit responses by 5:00 pm, Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

For more information on the project or to obtain a copy of the Request for Proposal, please contact Armida Lopez at [email protected] Willdan is willing to assist all DBE subconsultants in obtaining bonds, lines of credit, and/or insurance required for this contract.

If you are interested in joining our team, please submit responses/qualifications which includes a firm bio, resumes, related projects, scope of services, a schedule of hourly rates, and DBE certifications to Armida Lopez at [email protected]”