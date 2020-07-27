Johnsville Public Utility District notice of intent to file application for tank improvement and liquid chlorination project
NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE APPLICATION
Johnsville, California intends to file an application for federal financial assistance with the U. S. Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Rural Utilities Service. The Johnsville Public Utility District is doing a tank improvement and liquid chlorination project. Any comments regarding this application should be submitted to the Johnsville Public Utility District, 5267 Main Street, Blairsden, CA, 96103.