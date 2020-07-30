- Fire chief shares new details about blaze
- Plumas announces confirmed case No. 32
More News
The Plumas County Public Health Agency added one new case today — it is from…
The Feather River Land Trust is spreading the word about how community members can help…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency received notification of a positive COVID-19 test result for…
Quincy Volunteer Fire Department Chief Robbie Cassou took some time this morning to talk to…
By Debra Moore [email protected] Back in February a Quincy resident had many of the classic…
UPDATE: 8:20 a.m., July 30: The Adams Fire is now 95 percent contained at 918…
UPDATE: 8:15 a.m. Thursday, July 30: As of this morning’s report from CalFire, the Hog…
Last evening crews began demolishing the charred remains of the Plumas Crisis Intervention and Resource…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency added two new cases today — one from the…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency received notification of a positive COVID-19 test result for…
Update 6 p.m.: Some crews are being released from the scene, but others will remain…
The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) has become aware of a number of…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this morning, July 29, that it has received…
Congressman Doug LaMalfa recently announced three grants totaling $3,538,721 from the Federal Aviation Administration for…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency received notification of a positive COVID-19 test result for…
Editor’s Note: Although this incident happened near Janesville, outside of our normal coverage area, we…
Calvin Wilson of Canyon Dam, was named to the dean’s list at Bates College for…
Seneca Healthcare District will be holding its next free Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing at the district…
By Paul Moreno For decades, foothill yellow-legged frog populations have been on the decline. Their…
The Plumas National Forest is reporting that there were a lot of lightning strikes in…