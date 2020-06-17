- Local resident shares concerns with supervisors
- June 17 Plumas COVID testing update
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Wednesday, June 17,…
Every meeting of the Plumas County Board of Supervisors begins with an opportunity for public…
By Meg Upton [email protected] Retired staff and friends gathered Friday, June 12, to celebrate Dee…
By Meg Upton [email protected] Indian Valley Recreation & Parks District will not open the Indian…
By Angelina Wilson Special to Plumas News The Plumas Unified School District’s (PUSD) Governing Board…
Greenville Rotary President John Banks announced this year’s scholarship recipients: Shasta Banchio and Clarissa Kusel…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Tuesday, June 16,…
Dave Preston remembers the early days of his information technology career in Plumas County. “We…
Steve Small has worn many hats during his 41 years of service to Plumas County,…
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Quincy Post Office today, June 16, after it was discovered…
Plumas Bank has announced that on June 26, 2020, it expects to be included in…
A pathway leads part way around Dellinger’s Pond, a popular watering hole for local wildlife…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Monday, June 15,…
Plumas County reported its fifth confirmed case of COVID-19, more than two months after the…
Chester locals participated in a peaceful bike ride against racism June 13. Organized by Julianna…
By Lauren Westmoreland Special to Plumas News A historic graduation is in the books after…
Lake Almanor resident Dale Knutsen contributes a monthly weather analysis to be published in the…
By Meg Upton [email protected] After 91 days apart, Principal Traci Cockerill reiterated during her commencement…
Plumas Performing Arts (PPA) awarded over $2,200 in prizes to 23 Plumas County students who…
By Roni Java Special to Plumas News As rain clouds gathered and “Pomp and Circumstance”…
Chester High School celebrated 21 graduates Friday evening, June 12, at 7 p.m. with a…