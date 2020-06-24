Kiwani Murphy petition for name change

On 5/21/2020 Kiwani Murphy filed a petition for name change with Plumas Superior Court. A hearing date was set for 7/13/2020 at 9:30 a.m. Public notice of The Order to Show Cause For Change Of Name and Notice of Hearing was posted at the Plumas Superior Court Bulletin Board, by a staff member. Kiwani Murphy posted The Order to Show Cause For Change Of Name and Notice of Hearing at the public bulletin board at PG&E in Quincy Ca. and the public bulletin board at U.S. Post Office in Quincy Ca.