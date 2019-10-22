Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 10/22/19

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: BELLE EN VIE, LLC. Business Address: 1800 FIRST ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.ERIN CLAUSEN; DAVE CLAUSEN. This business was conducted by Erin and Dave Clausen. Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2015F108.

Original Filing Date: 2007 or 2008.

Signed: Erin Clausen

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Lassen County on date indicated below. Filed: Sept. 27, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published LCT

Oct. 8, 15, 22, 29, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F079

(Expires: 10/1/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: D AND L STUDIOS.

Business Address: 462-447 JANESVILLE GRADE, JANESVILLE, CA 96114, County of Lassen. DOUGLAS ALAN HALL, 462-447 JANESVILLE GRADE, JANESVILLE, CA 96114. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/1/2018. Signed: /s/ Douglas A. Hall.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below: Filed: Oct. 1, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Oct. 8, 15, 22, 29, 2019|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of URI TSANIFF for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 62563

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner URI TSANIFF filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: URI TSANIFF to Proposed name: GEORGE TSANIFF.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Nov. 12, 2019

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times.

Date: Sept. 30, 2019.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Sept. 30, 2019

Clerk of the Superior Court,

By L. Niemeyer, Deputy Clerk

Published LCT

Oct. 9, 15, 22, 29, 2019|

Susanville Property Sale

Rice Canyon Road

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No.: 2019-00894 Loan No.: RMF4020566 APN: 101-120-26-11 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 2/22/2018. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: JAMES S. KLINE AND TARA L. KLINE, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: Superior Loan Servicing Recorded 3/9/2018 as Instrument No. 2018-00872 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Lassen County, California, Date of Sale: 11/6/2019 at 2:00 PM Place of Sale: At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse, 200 block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $165,412.61 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 476-555 RICE CANYON ROAD SUSANVILLE, CA 96130 A.P.N.: 101-120-26-11 “As Is Where Is” The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkASAP.com, using the file number assigned to this case 2019-00894. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 9/26/2019 Superior Loan Servicing, by Asset Default Management, Inc., as Agent for Trustee 7525 Topanga Canyon Blvd. Canoga Park, California 91303 Sale Line: (714) 730-2727 Julie Taberdo, Sr. Trustee Sale Officer A-4706486 10/15/2019, 10/22/2019, 10/29/2019

Published LCT

Oct. 15, 22, 29, 2019|

Susanville Property Sale

Shasta Street

T.S. No. 19-57424

APN: 107-181-02-11

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 6/11/2015. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER.

A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale.

Trustor: TEDD L BUTTERFIELD, AN UNMARRIED MAN, AND LORRI L LANDA, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN, AS JOINT TENANTS

Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP fka Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 6/19/2015, as Instrument No. 2015-02726, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Lassen County, California,

Date of Sale:11/6/2019 at 2:00 PM

Place of Sale: Main Entrance, Lassen County Courthouse, 200 Block of South Lassen St., Susanville, CA 96130

Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $62,946.58

Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed.

Street Address or other common designation of real property: 709 SHASTA STREET SUSANVILLE, California 96130

Described as follows:

As more fully described on said Deed of Trust

A.P.N #.: 107-181-02-11

The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale.

NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property.

NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com, using the file number assigned to this case 19-57424. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.

Dated: 10/4/2019

ZBS Law, LLP fka Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee

30 Corporate Park, Suite 450

Irvine, CA 92606

For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920

For Sale Information: (800) 280-2832 www.auction.com

_________________________________

Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer

This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation. EPP 30108 10/15, 10/22, 10/29/2019.

Published LCT

Oct. 15, 22, 29, 2019|

Estate of Bless

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

Terry Earland Bless, decedent

Case Number P8380

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Terry Earland Bless

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: James W. McDonald in the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: James W. McDonald be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests the decedent’s wills and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Nov. 5, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen, Dept. 2c, Courthouse, 2610 Riverside Dr., Susanville, CA 96130.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Jill N. Robbins, 100 South Lassen St., Susanville, CA 96130, (530) 257-9351, SBN: 227796

Endorsed Oct. 9, 2019

Clerk of the Court

By L. Neimeyer, Deputy Clerk.

Published LCT

Oct. 15, 22, 29, 2019|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City Council of the City of Susanville will hold a public hearing pursuant to Government Code Section 66006 to solicit comments with respect to the collection and expenditure of mitigation fees. The report is available for review at City Hall. If you have any questions, please call 530_257_1000.

The public hearing will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 7 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as the agenda permits) in the City Council Chambers at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, California. The public is invited to attend and provide oral and/or written comments. Written comments must be received at 66 North Lassen St., Susanville, CA 96130_3904 at, or prior to the meeting time and date.

Published LCT

Oct. 15, 22, 29, 2019|

REQUEST FOR SEALED BIDS

Lassen Municipal Utility District is accepting bids for the following project:

Complete Implementation of SCADA at LMUD Substations, Field Recloser Locations and Generating Plant Interconnection Facilities

The Full Request for Sealed Bids is available on our website at www.lmud.org

(Under “Quick Links”, then “Public Notices”)

Sealed Bids must be received by 4:00 pm on Friday, November 15, 2019.

Open bids will not be considered, and any bids received after this date/time will be returned unopened.

Please write “Sealed Bid Proposal – LMUD SCADA Implementation” on the envelope and return to:

Patrick Holley

Lassen Municipal Utility District

65 S. Roop Street

Susanville, CA 96130

LMUD Contact Person: Patrick Holley (530) 257-6854

Published LCT

Oct. 15, 22, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F082

(Expires: 10/10/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MT. LASSEN PROPERTIES INCORPORATED.

Business Address: 822 MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

MT. LASSEN PROPERTIES INCORPORATED, 822 MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) as not yet commenced to transact business under the above name(s).

Signed: /s/ Lena Lozano, CEO.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 10, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Oct. 15, 22, 29, Nov. 5, 2019|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of DK KET for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 62644

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Dk Ket filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: DK KET to Proposed name: DOUGLAS KETSOUVANNASANE.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Dec. 3, 2019

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times.

Date: Oct. 7, 2019.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Oct. 7, 2019

Clerk of the Superior Court,

By L. Niemeyer, Deputy Clerk

Published LCT

Oct. 15, 22, 29, Nov. 5, 2019|

TRANSLATOR PUBLIC NOTICE

On October 8,2019, an application was filed with the Federal Communications Commission, Washington, D.C., seeking its consent to the transfer of control of California TV License Company, LLC, the licensee of translator stations K35JX-D, Westwood, CA; K35LB-D, Lakeshore, CA; and K16LP-D, Paradise, CA to Allen Media Broadcasting Evansville, Inc.

Translator station K35JX-D operates with effective radiated power of 1.2 kW from 40-

14-21.5 N; 121-1-57.8 W, Westwood, CA, rebroadcasting station KHSL-TV, Chico, CA, on channel 35.

Translator station K35LB-D operates with effective radiated power of 1.32 kW from 40-54-51.5 N; 122-26-46.0 W, Lakeshore, CA, rebroadcasting station KHSL-TV, Chico, CA on channel 31.

Translator station K16LP-D operates with effective radiated power of 2.54 kW from 39-46-03.9 N; 121-28-54.6 W, Paradise, CA, rebroadcasting station KHSL-TV, Chico, CA on channel 16.

Published LCT

Oct. 15, 22, 2019|

INVITATION TO BID

LASSEN COUNTY TIRE BID

The Lassen County Department of Public Works (Road Division) invites sealed bids for the purchase of new tires and tubes for passenger cars, trucks and miscellaneous heavy equipment between the time period of November 1, 2019 through October 31, 2020.

For bid form, specifications and additional information please contact the Lassen County Public Works Department, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 4, Susanville, CA 96130 or call 530-251-8288.

Sealed bids will be accepted at the Office of Director of Administrative Services, 221 S Roop St., Suite 4, Susanville, CA 96130, by mail or in person until 4:00 pm on Thursday, October 31, 2018, at which time they will be publicly opened and read in the conference room at 221 S. Roop Street, Suite 4, Susanville, CA 96130. Lassen County reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities and minor irregularities in bids.

For the County of Lassen

Larry Millar

Director

Published LCT

Oct. 22, 29, 2019|

LIEN SALE

Notice is hereby given pursuant to sections 503 of the Harbors and Navigation Code, the undersigned will sell at lien sale the following vessel(s) / Trailer(s) at said address(s) at said time(s) on: Wednesday, November 6, 2019 to wit:

YEAR MAKE HULL / VIN LICENSE STATE __ TYPE __

00 TRACKER BUJ59208D000 2839PN CA BOAT

00 TRSTR 4TM12KB17YB001368 4GC6581 CA TRAILER

To be sold by: J&L Boat Repair, 2000 Main Street, Susanville, Lassen County, CA 96130 (10:00 AM)

Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying lien of the above signed for towing, storage, labor, materials and lien charges, together with costs of advertising, and expenses of sale.

LienTek Solutions, Inc.

P.O. Box 443

Bonita, CA 91908

10/22/19

CNS-3305846#

LASSEN COUNTY TIMES

Published LCT

Oct. 22, 2019|

Estate of Bristow

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

Susan M. Bristow, aka Susan Bristow, decedent

Case Number P8382

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Susan M. Bristow, aka Susan Bristow

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Dawn M. Bristow in the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Dawn M. Bristow be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Nov. 12, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen, Dept. 2c, Courthouse, 2610 Riverside Dr., Susanville, CA 96130.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Jill N. Robbins, 100 South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130, (530) 257-9351, SBN: 227796

Endorsed Oct. 15, 2019

Clerk of Superior the Court

By R. Lavaco, Deputy Clerk.

Published LCT

Oct. 23, 30, Nov. 6, 2019|

Public Notice

Due to the resignation of one member of the Board of Trustees of the Janesville Union Elementary School District, the Board voted at its October 15, 2019 meeting to call for a provisional appointment to fill the vacated seat. Community members wishing to be considered for a provisional appointment must:

1. Be a resident of the school district listed above.

• Complete a questionnaire, which may be obtained by contacting Pat Cheatle at Janesville Union Elementary School District, Janesville, California, 96114, (530) 253-3660 or visit our website www.janesvilleschool.org to access the information. Completed questionnaires must be submitted to the Janesville Union Elementary School District Office no later than 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019.

Applications from candidates meeting the above qualifications will be reviewed by the Janesville Union School District Board of Trustees, and the Board may fill the vacancy at the November 19, 2019, meeting of the Board. Unless a petition calling for a special election, containing a sufficient number of signatures, is filed in the Lassen County Office of Education within 30 days following a provisional appointment, the appointment shall become effective. The appointee shall hold office until the next regularly-scheduled board member election, which will be in November 2020.

Published LCT

Oct. 22, 29, 2019|

COUNTY OF LASSEN

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

FOR

OPERATION OF CARNIVAL

FOR LASSEN COUNTY FAIR

Lassen County is now accepting proposals for a Contractor to operate the Carnival for the Lassen County Fair. Proposed contract will be for a five year period (2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024), with the annual carnival starting the 3rd Wednesday of July and running for 5 days each year of the agreement.

Proposal information and RFP packages can be obtained from Lassen County Administration Services, 221 South Roop Street, Suite 2, Susanville, CA 96130, or call (530) 251-8334.

Proposals must be submitted to Lassen County Administration Services at 221 South Roop Street, Suite 2, Susanville, CA 96130 by 4:00 P.M., November 7th, 2019 at which time they will be opened and referred to the evaluating committee.

The County of Lassen reserves the right to reject any or all proposals.

For the County of Lassen

Jim Wolcott

Fair Manager

Published LCT

Oct. 22, 29, 2019|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

LASSEN COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

The Lassen County Planning Commission solicits the aid of public agencies and the general public in consideration of the following item:

Applicant: Zayo Group, LLC (Larry R. Williamson)

File: Use Permit #2019-004

Project Proposal to construct a 420-square-foot fiber-optic equipment shelter that is accessory to a proposed fiber optic line to be placed within the right-of-way of U.S. Highway 395.

Location: The project site is located approximately 4.5 miles southeast of Ravendale, CA but does not have an assigned address.

Zoning: The subject parcel is zoned U-C-2 (Upland Conservation/Resource Management District) and has an “Extensive Agriculture” land use designation in the Lassen County General Plan, 2000.

A.P.N.: 069-040-26

Staff Contact: Stefano Richichi, Associate Planner

The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on this item at 1:35 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, in the Board Chambers, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville, California. All interested persons and agencies are invited to attend the meeting and be heard, or to submit comments to the Commission prior to the meeting, c/o Department of Planning and Building Services, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 5, Susanville, California 96130.

For the County of Lassen,

Maurice L. Anderson, Secretary

Lassen County Planning Commission

Published LCT

Oct. 22, 2019|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: WALTON’S COLONIAL MORTUARY.

Business Address: 115 S. LASSEN ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

LUCERO-CARLSON COLONIAL MORTUARY, INC. incorporated in CA.

This business was conducted by a Corporation.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2019F001.

Original Filing Date: 2/8/2019.

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Lassen County on date indicated below.

Filed: Oct. 11, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published LCT

Oct. 22, 29, Nov. 5, 12, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F083

(Expires: 10/11/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: WALTON’S COLONIAL MORTUARY.

Business Address: 115 S. LASSEN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

INTEGRITY CA FUNERAL SERVICE, INC. (Nevada Corporation) 230 VINE ST., RENO, NV, 89505.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/1/2019.

Signed: /s/ Kim Kandaras, Secretary.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 11, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Oct. 22, 29, Nov. 5, 12, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F085

(Expires: 10/11/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ALICIA & LOO HANDCRAFTED MAGIC.

Business Address: 741-165 ARLINGTON ROAD, HERLONG, CA 96113, County of Lassen.

JENNIFER LARA, 741-165 ARLINGTON ROAD, HERLONG, CA 96113.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/20/2019.

Signed: /s/ Jennifer Lara.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 11, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Oct. 22, 29, Nov. 5, 12, 2019|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

LASSEN COUNTY PLANNING

COMMISSION

The Lassen County Planning Commission solicits the aid of public agencies and the general public in consideration of the following item:

Applicant: Zayo Group, LLC (Sylvia K. Bristow and Jon S. Ortega)

File: Use Permit #2019-005

Project Proposal to construct a 420-square-foot fiber-optic equipment shelter that is accessory to a proposed fiber optic line to be placed within the right-of-way of U.S. Highway 395.

Location: The project site is located at the intersection of U.S. Highway 395 and Herlong Access Road at 445-310 Herlong Access Road, near Herlong, CA.

Zoning: The subject parcel is zoned C-H (Highway Commercial District) and has an “Intensive Agriculture” land use designation in the Lassen County General Plan, 2000.

A.P.N.: 139-040-08

Staff Contact: Stefano Richichi, Associate Planner

The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on this item at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, in the Board Chambers, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville, California. All interested persons and agencies are invited to attend the meeting and be heard, or to submit comments to the Commission prior to the meeting, c/o Department of Planning and Building Services, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 5, Susanville, California 96130.

For the County of Lassen

Maurice L. Anderson, Secretary

Lassen County Planning Commission

Published LCT

Oct. 22, 2019|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

LASSEN COUNTY PLANNING

COMMISSION

RECOMMENDATION TO

LASSEN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Lassen County Planning Commission solicits the aid of public agencies and the general public in consideration of the following item:

Applicant: Anthony and Mary Foster

File: Variance #2019-001

Project: Proposal to construct a 1,584-square-foot residence within the setback area of an approximately 0.44-acre parcel. Specifically, the applicants are requesting a 15-foot front yard setback instead of the 20-foot front yard setback required by Lassen County Code Section 18.22.050(3). The project is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) review under Section 15305 of the CEQA Guidelines.

Location: The project site is located approximately 2,000 feet west of the intersection of Richmond Road and South Street (near the Honey Lake Valley Community Pool) at 475-795 Hobo Camp Road, Susanville, CA 96130.

Zoning: The subject parcel is zoned R-1 (Single-Family Residential District).

A.P.N.: APN 107-111-18

Staff Contact: Stefano Richichi, Associate Planner

As the advisory body to the Board of Supervisors, the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, in the Board Chambers, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville, and then make a recommendation to the Board of Supervisors regarding the proposed project. A public hearing will be held by the Board of Supervisors at a future date. All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting and be heard, or to submit comments to the Department of Planning and Building Services, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 5, Susanville, CA 96130.

For the County of Lassen,

Maurice L. Anderson, Secretary

Lassen County Planning Commission

Published LCT

Oct. 22, 2019|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

LASSEN COUNTY PLANNING

COMMISSION

The Lassen County Planning Commission solicits the aid of public agencies and the general public in consideration of the following item:

Applicant: McNeill Storage Properties, LLC

File: Design Review #2019-020

Project Proposal to allow a 5,600-square-foot, 42-unit, metal mini-storage building. This project has been referred to the Commission by the Architectural Review Committee.

Location: The project site is located approximately 1,000 feet north of the intersection of Ash and Third Streets at 406 Ash Street, in Westwood, CA, 96137.

Zoning: The project site is zoned C-1 (Retail Business District) and has a “Central Business District” land use designation, the latter according to the Westwood/Clear Creek Area Plan, 2002.

A.P.N.: 125-133-12

Staff Contact: Stefano Richichi, Associate Planner

The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on this item at 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, in the Board Chambers, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville, California. All interested persons and agencies are invited to attend the meeting and be heard, or to submit comments to the Commission prior to the meeting, c/o Department of Planning and Building Services, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 5, Susanville, California 96130.

For the County of Lassen,

Maurice L. Anderson, Secretary

Lassen County Planning Commission

Published LCT

Oct. 22, 2019|