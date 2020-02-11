Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 2/11/20

Abandons business name

2020A001

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: JR JOHNSTON PRODUCTIONS; SHARK SANDWICH; THE FUNTOUCHABLES.

Business Address: 241 JOB’S CANYON CR., GARDNERVILLE, NEVADA 89460.

JOHN JOHNSTON, 241 JOB’S CANYON CR., GARDNERVILLE, NV 89460.

This business was conducted by John Johnston.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2017F094.

Original Filing Date: 9/11/2017.

Signed: John Johnston

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Lassen County on date indicated below.

Filed: Jan. 13, 2020.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published LCT

Jan. 21, 28, Feb. 4, 11, 2020|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of ROBERT ALAN MILES

AKA ROBERT ALAN JAMES

for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 62695

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Robert Alan Miles aka Robert Alan James filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: ROBERT ALAN MILES to Proposed name: ROBERT ALAN JAMES.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Feb. 25, 2020

Time: 9 a.m., Dept. 2.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times.

Date: Nov. 8, 2019.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Nov. 8, 2019

Clerk of the Superior Court,

By L. Niemeyer, Deputy Clerk

Published LCT

Jan. 21, 28, Feb. 4, 11, 2020|

Estate of Durado

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

Dana Trevette Durado aka

Dana T. Siligo, decedent

Case Number P8395

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Dana Trevette Durado aka Dana T. Siligo

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Barbara Garrity in the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Barbara Garrity be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Feb. 25, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen, Dept. 2, Room C Courthouse, 2610 Riverside Dr., Susanville, CA 96130.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Peter M. Talia, 470-345 Circle Drive, Susanville, CA 96130, 530.257.5199, SBN: 52975.

Endorsed Jan. 22, 2020

Clerk of the Superior Court

By A. Klinetobe, Deputy Clerk.

Published LCT

Jan. 28, Feb. 4, 11, 2020

Public Notice Calling for Letters of Intent for

Funding through the:

OLDER AMERICANS ACT

Fiscals Year 2020-2024

Planning and Service Area 2 Area Agency on Aging (PSA 2 AAA) is pleased to announce the availability of funding for senior services in Lassen, Modoc, Shasta, Siskiyou and Trinity counties for fiscal years 2020 – 2024. Projected annual funding in the amount of $1,400,808* will be available through Title III of the Older Americans Act (OAA).

OAA funds are allocated annually for programs to provide the following services: Congregate Meals, Home-Delivered Meals, Evidence-Based Disease Prevention/Health Promotion, Family Caregiver Support Programs, Homemaker, Chore, Transportation, Legal Assistance, and Information & Assistance (Shasta County).

Funding will be awarded to programs based on successful proposals submitted through a competitive Request for Proposal (RFP) process.

If you wish to receive a copy of the RFP application packet, please submit your request in writing, on formal letterhead, to the PSA 2 Area Agency on Aging, P.O. Box 1400, Yreka, CA 96097, or by fax at 530-842-4804. (Requests via email will not be accepted.)

Written requests must include a list of the programs of interest for which the applicant is applying for funding as well as the organization’s name, a contact name, phone number, e-mail address, and mailing address.

The closing date for submission of the RFP is Monday, March 16, 2020 by 4:00 p.m.

Questions regarding this notice may be directed to PSA 2 AAA at 530-842-1687.

*Note: Funding amount subject to change based on the availability of Older

Americans Act funding.

Published LCT

Jan. 28, Feb. 4, 11, 2020|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F096

(Expires: 12/27/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: R. JOHNSON’S HANDYMAN SERVICES.

Business Address: 479-685 KEI-DEH STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

RAYMOND JOHNSON, 479-685 KEI-DEH STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Ray Johnson.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 27, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Jan. 28, Feb. 4, 11, 18, 2020|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2020F006

(Expires: 1/17/2025)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CJS.

Business Address: 702-040 JOHNSTONVILLE ROAD, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

CURTIS BORTLE, 512 ALOLA STREET, ROSEVILLE, CA 95678.

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above on Jan. 17, 2020.

Signed: /s/ Curtis Bortle, CEO/Agent of Service, CJs Lassen.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Jan. 17, 2020.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Jan. 28, Feb. 4, 11, 18, 2020|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2020F008

(Expires: 1/21/2025)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MATANDY LAND & CATTLE CO.

Business Address: 470-105 BYERS PASS ROAD, STANDISH, CA 96128, County of Lassen.

RANDALL WAYNE HARKNESS, 470-105 BYERS PASS ROAD, STANDISH, CA 96128;

MATTHEW JOHN HARKNESS, 470-600 BYERS PASS ROAD, STANDISH, CA 96128.

This business is conducted by: A General Partnership.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above on Dec. 30, 1997.

Signed: /s/ Randall W. Harkness; Matthew J. Harkness.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Jan. 21, 2020.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Jan. 28, Feb. 4, 11, 18, 2020|

NOTICE of REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP)

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Education for the SUSANVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT (SSD), 109 Gilman Street, Susanville, CA 96130 will receive sealed proposals for Request for Proposal “FY2020 Network Equipment-No Installation” for the following:

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS FOR:

FY2020 Erate Category Two-Network Equipment

Sealed proposals must be delivered to the Susanville School District, Business Office, 109 Gilman Street, Susanville, CA 96130 by February 21, 2020 @3:00PM. Proposals shall be opened and read aloud at the above-stated time and place.

Susanville SD FY2020 Network Equipment RFP proposal package, specifications and Erate Form 470# 200016736 are available on the USAC EPC Portal site https://portal.usac.org

Susanville SD Board of Education reserves the right to reject any and all bids. No bidder may withdraw their bid for a period of ninety (90) days after the date set for the opening of bids. The District reserves the right to reject any and all bids or to waive irregularities in any bid. Refer to the formal bid documents and specifications for additional information, terms, and conditions.

The products and services provided under this RFP is contingent upon Susanville SD receiving a formal E-Rate USAC/SLD letter of commitment.

Published LCT

Feb. 4, 11, 2020|

INVITATION TO BID

CATTLE GRAZING –

SUSANVILLE RANCH PARK

The County of Lassen intends to enter a Spring cattle grazing lease at Susanville Ranch Park for the following time period; May 26, 2020 thru June 22, 2020. The grazing areas are located in the vicinity of Paiute Creek, immediately northwest of the City of Susanville. The Susanville Ranch Park is open to the public as a multiuse non-motorized recreation area.

Feed supply is estimated to sustain approximately 60 cows for a period of four weeks. Bids will be accepted for a minimum of 50 cows and a maximum of 90 cows, with the stipulation that the duration of occupancy will be adjusted to accommodate the proposed number of cows relative to the amount of feed available. The County of Lassen will retain the authority to determine the location and period of livestock use to meet the objectives of the Grazing/Range Plan for the Park.

Please contact Lassen County Public Works for complete bid information and bid form.

Bid Deadline

All bids must be received by the County of Lassen on or before February 14, 2020 by 3:00 pm by mail or in person.

Questions can be directed to the Lassen County Public Works Department at (530) 251-8428.

Published LCT

Feb. 4, 11, 2020|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2020F009

(Expires: 1/29/2025)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ALL CITY MOBILE ENTERPRISES.

Business Address: 103 MARKET STREET, BIEBER, CA 96009, County of Lassen.

MICHELLE KHENG CHUOR, 103 MARKET STREET, BIEBER, CA 96009; JOSHUA MATTHEW ESCOBAR, 16 BRIDGE STREET, BIEBER, CA 96009.

This business is conducted by: A General Partnership.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/30/2017.

Signed: /s/ Michelle Kheng Chuor, Joshua Matthew Escobar.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Jan. 29, 2020.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Feb. 4, 11, 18, 25, 2020|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2020F011

(Expires: 1/29/2025)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DIRT WORKS.

Business Address: 550 POWERLINE RD., GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

DARBY LEE WILLIAMS, 550 POWERLINE RD., GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Signed: /s/ Darby L. Williams.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Jan. 29, 2020.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Feb. 4, 11, 18, 25, 2020|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2020F0003

(Expires: 1/13/2025)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: GREEN FOREST PROPERTY MANAGEMENT.

Business Address: 699-885 SIERRA RD., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

BELINDA WASHOE, 699-885 SIERRA ROAD, SUSANVILLE, CA 96030.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) has not yet commenced to transact business under the above name(s).

Signed: /s/ Belinda Washoe.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Jan. 13, 2020.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Jan. 21, 28, Feb. 4, 11, 2020|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2020F0004

(Expires: 1/15/2025)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: AUNT DEEDEE’S DOODADS.

Business Address: 205 N. MESA ST., APT. 201, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

DIANA ARLINE ROBINSON, 205 N. MESA ST., APT. 201, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on Oct. 2016.

Signed: /s/ Diana Arline Robinson.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Jan. 15, 2020.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Jan. 21, 28, Feb. 4, 11, 2020|

Susanville Property Sale

Tamarack Street

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000008556276 Title Order No.: 8757750 FHA/VA/PMI No.: 043-8786259-703 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 03/26/2012. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 04/18/2012 as Instrument No. 2012-01982 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of LASSEN County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: MATT A BROWNELL AND MEGHAN A. BROWNELL, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 03/11/2020 TIME OF SALE: 2:00 PM PLACE OF SALE: Lassen County Courthouse, 220 S. Lassen St., Susanville, CA 96130, Main Entrance. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 710- 315 TAMARACK ST, SUSANVILLE, CALIFORNIA 96130 APN#: 117-440-04-11 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $160,833.07. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000008556276. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: AUCTION.COM 800-280-2832 www.auction.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 3990 E. Concours Street, Suite 350 Ontario, CA 91764 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 01/23/2020 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4716494 02/04/2020, 02/11/2020, 02/18/2020

Published LCT

Feb. 4, 11, 18, 2020|

Susanville Property Sale

Adella Street

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000008650319 Title Order No.: 1163705 FHA/VA/PMI No.: ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 09/08/2009. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 09/15/2009 as Instrument No. 2009-05292 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of LASSEN County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: EDUARDO M LEYVA AND KATHERINE A LEYVA, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 02/26/2020 TIME OF SALE: 2:00 PM PLACE OF SALE: Lassen County Courthouse, 220 S. Lassen St., Susanville, CA 96130, Main Entrance. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 335 ADELLA STREET, SUSANVILLE, CALIFORNIA 96130-4028 APN#: 103-233-10-11 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $110,142.25. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000008650319. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: AUCTION.COM 800-280-2832 www.auction.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 3990 E. Concours Street, Suite 350 Ontario, CA 91764 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 01/22/2020 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-FN4716404 02/04/2020, 02/11/2020, 02/18/2020

Published LCT

Feb. 4, 11, 18, 2020|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of LORI LOUISE SANDOVAL AKA

LORI B. SANDOVAL for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: C62865

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Lori Louise Sandoval aka Lori B Sandoval filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: LORI LOUISE SANDOVAL AKA LORI B. SANDOVAL AKA LORI LOUISE BERGQUIST to Proposed name: LORI B. SANDOVAL.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: March 24, 2020

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times.

Date: Jan. 24, 2020.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Jan. 24, 2020.

Clerk of the Superior Court,

By Kim Gallagher, Deputy Clerk

Published LCT

Feb. 4, 11, 18, 25, 2020|

PETITION HEARING

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA IN AND FOR THE

COUNTY OF LASSEN

Case No. 62522

Third Amended

CITATION TO APPEAR

FOR HEARING ON PETITION TO DECLARE MINOR FREE FROM PARENTAL CUSTODY AND CONTROL WITH ALLEGATION OF ABANDONMENT

(Fam. Code Sec. 7822)

In the Matter of the Petition of

Samantha McElrath

To Declare Emmett Rudd

DOB September 16, 2015

To be Free from the Custody and Control of James Rudd

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA:

To JAMES RUDD:

By order of this court you are hereby cited to appear on April 14, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at the Lassen County Superior Court, Hall of Justice, 2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, California 96130, for the hearing on the Petition Samantha McElrath to declare Emmett Rudd, born September 16, 2015, free from your custody and control pursuant to California Family Code Section 7822 and other applicable authority. You are ordered then and there to show cause, if any you have, why the said petition of Samantha McElrath should not be granted and said minor child should not be declared from your parental custody and control, and why your parental rights should not be terminated.

The following information concern rights and procedures that relate to this proceeding for the termination of custody and control of minor the child named above as set forth in Section 7822 et. seq. and 7825 of the Family Code.

1. At the beginning of the proceeding, the court will consider whether or not the interests of the minor child require the appointment of counsel. If the court finds that the interests of the minor child do require such protection the court will appoint counsel to represent the minor(s), whether or not the minor(s) is(are) able to afford counsel. The minor child will not be present in court unless the minor(s) so requests or the court so orders.

2. If a parent of the minor child appears without counsel and is unable to afford counsel, the court must appoint counsel for the parent, unless the parent knowingly and intelligently waives the right to be represented by counsel. The court will not appoint the same counsel to represent both the minor child and the minor(s)’s parent.

3. The court may appoint either the public defender or private counsel. If private counsel is appointed, he or she will receive a reasonable sum for compensation and expenses, the amount of which will be determined by the court. That amount must be paid by the real parties in interest, but not by the minor(s), in such proportions as the court believes to be just. If, however, the court finds that any of the real parties in interest cannot afford counsel, the amount will be paid by the county.

4. The court may continue the proceeding for not more than 30 days as necessary to appoint counsel and to enable counsel to become acquainted with the case.

Dated: Dec. 10, 2019

Clerk of the Lassen County Superior Court By, A. Klinetobe

Attorney or Party without Attorney: Samantha McElrath, 500 Limoneira Ave. #45, Susanville, CA 96130, In Pro Per.

Published LCT

Feb. 11, 18, 25, March 3, 2020|

NOTICE AND REQUEST FOR APPLICANTS FOR A PROVISIONAL APPOINTMENT TO THE FORT SAGE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

Due to the resignation of one member of the Board of Trustees of the Fort Sage Unified School District effective January 2020, the Board voted at its January 28, 2020, meeting to call for a provisional appointment to fill the vacated seat. Community members wishing to be considered for a provisional appointment must:

1. Be a resident of Trustee Area 1/2 of the Fort Sage Unified School District.

2. Complete a questionnaire, which may be obtained by contacting Heather Von Ins at the Fort Sage Unified School District, Herlong, California, (530) 827-2129. Completed questionnaires must be submitted to the Fort Sage Unified School District Office no later than 3 p.m. on February 20, 2020.

Applications from candidates meeting the above qualifications will be reviewed by the Fort Sage Unified School District Board of Trustees, and the Board may fill the vacancy at the February 26, 2020, meeting of the Board. Unless a petition calling for a special election, containing a sufficient number of signatures, is filed in the Lassen County Office of Education within 30 days following a provisional appointment, the appointment shall become effective. The appointee shall be sworn in and seated at the February 2020 Board meeting and shall hold office until the next regularly-scheduled board member election, which will be in November 2022.

Published LCT

Feb. 11, 18, 2020|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD AND HEARING

The Plumas County Community Development Commission (PCCDC) invites public comment on the Commission’s Annual and 5-Year Plan for the Housing Choice Voucher and Public Housing Programs for the period 7/1/2020 to 6/30/2024. These documents will be available for review during normal business hours at PCCDC’s main office, 183 West Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971.

The PCCDC Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing and will consider adoption of the Plan at a Regular Meeting on March 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors Chambers – 3rd floor, County Court House, 520 W. Main St. Quincy, CA.

Individuals with impaired hearing and/or speech impediments and having a Telecommunication Device for The Deaf (TDD) may dial 1(800) 735-2929 to reach the Commission. Appropriate accommodations will be made for persons with disabilities to attend the hearing. For special needs, please call the Commission (530) 283-2466 at least 48 hours in advance.

For more information, you may call the Commission at 283-2466 or write to PCCDC at P.O Box 319, Quincy, CA 95971.

Published LCT

Feb. 11, 2020|

Feb. 12, 2020|

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

TRAFFIC PAINT

The Lassen County Department of Public Works is requesting bids for the purchase of fast dry, water borne traffic paint.

Sealed Bids will be accepted at the Office of Director of Administrative Services, 221 South Roop Street, Susanville, CA on or before Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 4:00 P.M.

For bid form, specifications and additional information please contact the Lassen County Public Works Department, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 4, Susanville, CA 96130 or call 530-251-8288.

For the County of Lassen

Larry Millar

Director

Published LCT

Feb. 11, 18, 2020|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2020F013

(Expires: 2/4/2025)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PRESTIGE ENTERPRISES.

Business Address: 1830 MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

PRESTIGE WIRELESS, 1900 PAINT WEST WAY, STE 264, SACRAMENTO, CA 95815.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the above name(s).

Signed: /s/ Faisul Chafari.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Feb. 4, 2020.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Feb. 11, 18, 25, March 3, 2020|