Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 3/10/20

Janesville Property Sale

Hawton Heights Road

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-19-871030-CL Order No.: DS7300-19006188 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 9/15/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Delfido J. Martinez and Joanna E. Martinez, husband and wife Recorded: 9/27/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-09198 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of LASSEN County, California; Date of Sale: 3/25/2020 at 2:00 PM Place of Sale: At the Main Entrance to the Lassen County Courthouse located at 220 S. Lassen St., Susanville, CA 96130 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $173,588.43 The purported property address is: 465 HAWTON HEIGHTS ROAD, JANESVILLE, CA 96114 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 129-590-15-11 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-19-871030-CL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-19-871030-CL IDSPub #0160375 2/25/2020 3/3/2020 3/10/2020

NOTICE AND REQUEST FOR APPLICANTS FOR A PROVISIONAL APPOINTMENT TO THE FORT SAGE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

Due to the resignation of one member of the Board of Trustees of the Fort Sage Unified School District effective January 2020, the Board voted at its January 28, 2020, meeting to call for a provisional appointment to fill the vacated seat. Community members wishing to be considered for a provisional appointment must:

• Be a resident of Trustee Area 3 of the Fort Sage Unified School District.

• Complete a questionnaire, which may be obtained by contacting Heather Von Ins at the Fort Sage Unified School District, Herlong, California, (530) 827-2129. Completed questionnaires must be submitted to the Fort Sage Unified School District Office no later than 3 p.m. on March 13, 2020.

Applications from candidates meeting the above qualifications will be reviewed by the Fort Sage Unified School District Board of Trustees, and the Board may fill the vacancy at the March 18, 2020, meeting of the Board. Unless a petition calling for a special election, containing a sufficient number of signatures, is filed in the Lassen County Office of Education within 30 days following a provisional appointment, the appointment shall become effective. The appointee shall be sworn in and seated at the March 2020 Board meeting and shall hold office until the next regularly-scheduled board member election, which will be in November 2022.

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

SHAFFER UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT

REQUEST FOR BIDS

Shaffer Elementary School Multipurpose/Bathroom Roof Project

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed proposals will be received at the office of the Shaffer Union Elementary School District, 722-055 Highway 395 N. Litchfield, Ca 96117, until the hour of 3:00 p.m., March 24, 2020 for the Shaffer Elementary School Multipurpose/Bathroom Roof Project .

The District is requesting proposals for material removal, repair and installation of Duro-Last roofing or “like roofing material”, for Shaffer Elementary Multipurpose Building and exterior restroom, providing a twenty year warranty. Bid documents shall be made available by the District, with scope of work, upon request by qualified Contractors, as determined by the District. The District reserves the right to reject or accept any and all bids.

Two (2) printed copies of the sealed proposal clearly marked “Shaffer Elementary School Multipurpose/Bathroom Roof Project”, shall be delivered to the Shaffer Union Elementary School District no later than 3:00 p.m., March 24, 2020. Work shall begin June 8, 2020. All work shall be completed no later than June 26, 2020.

Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at 3:00 p.m. of the 24th day of March, 2020 at Shaffer Union Elementary School District located at 722-055 Highway 395 N. Litchfield, Ca 96117.

For information regarding this project, prospective bidders are requested to contact Jeff Baker, Superintendent at the Shaffer Union Elementary School District.

Each bid shall be accompanied by verification of Contractor and Subcontractor DIR Registration, the bid security, list of Designated Subcontractors, Certificate of Recycled Content, Noncollusion Declaration, Iran Contracting Act Certification, and Employment Certification.

Bidders are advised that this contract is a public work for purpose of the California Labor Code, which requires payment of prevailing wages. Wage rates can be obtained from the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations at http://www.dir.ca.gov/OPRL/dprewagedetermination.htm. No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal or awarded a contract for a public works project unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/PublicWorks.html. This Project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations (Labor Code §1771.4). All bidders shall be contractors properly licensed to perform work of the nature of the Contract. The bidder shall possess at the time of the contract award the required classification of Contractor’s California State License for performance of this work. Questions during the proposal period should be addressed to Superintendent/Principal Jeff Baker at (530) 254-6577.

First Publication: March 3, 2020

Second Publication: March 10, 2020

Bid Date: March 24, 2020 at 3:00p.m.

For: Superintendent/Principal Jeff Baker

Shaffer Union Elementary School District

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of AIDEN GLAZER for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 62854

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Aiden Glazer filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: AIDEN PARKER GLAZER to Proposed name: AIDEN PARKER GORDON.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: April 7, 2020

Time: 9 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times.

Date: Feb. 20, 2020.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Feb. 20 2020

Clerk of the Superior Court,

Deputy Clerk

Estate of Holloway

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

Donna Ann Holloway, decedent

Case Number P8401

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Donna Ann Holloway, AKA Donna Ann Holloway.

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Andy J. Holloway in the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Andy J. Holloway be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: March 24, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen, Dept. 2C, Courthouse, 2610 Riverside Dr., Susanville, CA 96130.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Jill N. Robbins, 815 Cottage St., Susanville, CA 96130, (530) 257-8111, SBN: 227796

Endorsed Feb. 26, 2020

Clerk of the Court

By A. Klinetobe, Deputy Clerk.

Estate of Sayers

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of Harlow Douglas Sayers, AKA Douglas Sayers, Harloe D. Sayers and Harloe Douglas Sayers, decedent

Case Number P8403

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Harlow Douglas Sayers, AKA Douglas Sayers, Harloe D. Sayers and Harloe Douglas Sayers.

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Stephanie Sayers in the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Stephanie Sayers be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: April 7, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen, Dept. 2C, Courthouse, 2610 Riverside Dr., Susanville, CA 96130.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Jill N. Robbins, 815 Cottage St., Susanville, CA 96130, (530) 257-8111, SBN: 227796

Endorsed Feb. 27, 2020

Clerk of the Superior Court

By A. Klinetobe, Deputy Clerk.

Bid Invitation

Notice is hereby given that Lassen Union High School (hereinafter referred to as “Owner”) will invite qualified Contractors (Class “B”) to bid the below said work.

LASSEN UNION HIGH SCHOOL METAL SHOP- PHASE 2 VENTILATION

Requests for bid forms and additional information can be obtained from Lassen Union High School District 1000 Main Street Susanville, CA 96130 (530)251-1194 cori.shields@lassenhigh.org

Drawings and specifications may now be obtained from the Architect NST Engineering 1495 Riverside Drive Susanville, CA 96130 530-257-5173

The lowest bid shall be determined: on the amount of the base bid.

The Owner reserves the right to add or deduct any of the additive or deductive alternate items after the lowest responsible and responsive bidder is determined.

Public works projects shall be subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations. A contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to submit a bid or to be listed in a bid proposal subject to the requirements of Public Contract Code section 4104 unless currently registered and qualified under Labor Code section 1725.5 to perform public work as defined by Division 2, Part 7, Chapter 1 (€€1720 et seq.) of the Labor Code. A contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to enter into, or engage in the performance of, any contract of public work (as defined by Division 2, Part 7, Chapter 1 (€€1720 et seq.) of the Labor Code) unless currently registered and qualified under Labor Code section 1725.5 to perform public work.

Bids will be sealed and filed in the Business Office of the Owner at: 1000 Main Street Susanville, CA 96130

on March 24th, 2020, before 2:00:00p.m. on the clock designated by the Owner or its representative as the bid clock. Facsimile (FAX) copies of the bid will not be accepted

Bids will be opened on March 24th, 2020, 2:05:00p.m. as calculated by the clock designated by the Owner or its representative as the bid clock.

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of ROBERT KAYO ELLIS

for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 62947

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Robert Kayo Ellis filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: ROBERT KAYO ELLIS to Proposed name: ROBERT KAYO WILBURN.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: April 7, 2020

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Feb. 1 2020

Clerk of the Superior Court,

By: S. Moss, Deputy Clerk

NOTICE AND REQUEST FOR APPLICANTS FOR A PROVISIONAL APPOINTMENT TO THE SUSANVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT

Due to the resignation of one member of the Board of Trustees of the Susanville School District, the Board voted at its February 19, 2020, meeting to call for a provisional appointment to fill the vacated seat. Community members wishing to be considered for a provisional appointment must:

1. Be a resident of the Susanville School District.

2. Submit a letter of interest, including a statement of why you are interested in serving on the Susanville School District Board to: Susanville School District, 109 S. Gilman, Susanville, California, 96130. Letters must be submitted to the Susanville School District Office no later than 4:00 p.m. on March 13, 2020.

Application letters from candidates meeting the above qualifications will be reviewed by the Susanville School District Board of Trustees, and the Board may fill the vacancy at the March 18, 2020, meeting of the Board. Unless a petition calling for a special election, containing a sufficient number of signatures, is filed in the Lassen County Office of Education within 30 days following a provisional appointment, the appointment shall become effective. The appointee shall hold office until the next regularly-scheduled board member election, which will be in November 2020.

Notice of Public Hearing

Planning and Service Area 2 Area Agency on Aging (PSA 2 AAA) invites older adults and other interested persons to attend a Public Hearing on the PSA 2 AAA 2020-2024 Area Plan. This meeting will offer the public an opportunity to provide comments to the PSA 2 AAA on the Area Plan.

The Area Plan identifies the nature and scope of a continuum of services for older persons and disabled adults under the Older Americans Act. The Area Plan proposes the following contracted services and programs: Homemaker, Chore, Information and Assistance (Shasta Co.), Evidence-Based Health Promotion, Family Caregiver Support Programs, Congregate and Home Delivered Meals, Legal Services and Transportation. In addition, the Area Plan will address the continuation of the following direct services provided by PSA 2 AAA: Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program (HICAP), Long-Term Care Ombudsman, Information and Assistance and Elder Abuse Prevention Education.

The Public Hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Dignity Health Connected Living, 100 Mercy Oaks Drive, Redding, California.

The public is welcome. Older Adults are encouraged to attend. Please call (530) 842-1687 should you have questions regarding the Public Hearing.

Lahontan Regional Water

Quality Control Board

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

THE CALIFORNIA REGIONAL WATER QUALITY CONTROL BOARD, LAHONTAN REGION WILL HOLD A PUBLIC MEETING AND CONSIDER ADOPTING THE LASSEN COUNTY LOCAL AGENCY MANAGEMENT PLAN

The California Regional Water Quality Control Board, Lahontan Region (Water Board) will hold a public meeting on April 29, 2020 in Bishop, California. A Resolution approving the Lassen County’s Local AGENCY Management PROGRAM (LAMP) will be considered for adoption by the Board. The Lassen County LAMP will be used in regulating and permitting of Onsite Wastewater Treatment Systems (OWTS) in Lassen County. The State Water Resources Control Board’s Water Quality Control Policy for Siting, Design, Operation and Maintenance on Onsite Wastewater Treatment Systems (OWTS Policy), allows for Counties to develop customized regulations for their jurisdiction. Lassen County’s Environmental Health Department and Water Board staff have worked cooperatively to develop a LAMP for regulating and permitting OWTS within Lassen County.

The public meeting will provide the public an opportunity to comment on the regulations outlined in the LAMP. The Water Board will accept written comments on the proposed LAMP until March 31st, 2020. Anyone interested is invited to attend the meeting and may provide their testimony in person. Person(s) making presentations should confine statements to the issues pertinent to the LAMP only. Oral testimony should be brief and may be limited by the Water Board’s Chair to allow all interested parties time to be heard. The Water Board will then have the opportunity to adopt, modify or reject the Proposed Resolution approving the LAMP.

The proposed Resolution and associated LAMP may be inspected and copied at the Water Board’s office at 2501 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe, 96150 between 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 noon and 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. The draft LAMP may also be downloaded or viewed at the following web site:

http://www.lassencounty.org/dept/environmental-health/environmental-health

Any questions may be directed to Trevor Miller at the Water Board office, (530)542-5430.

Please bring the above information to the attention of any person whom you know to be interested in this matter.

Date: March 5, 2020

Trevor Miller, PE

Water Resource Control Engineer, North Basin Regulatory Unit

Lien Sale

Big Sky Self Storage and Big Sky Annex properties at 474-445 Big Sky Blvd and 474-215 Big Sky Blvd in Susanville, CA are having a lien sale. The auction will be held online at www.storagetreasures.com.

We have a wide variety of household goods, antiques, clothes, furniture, tools and much more

Andrew Paez

Eppie Martin

Jason Richardson

Surley William

Mark French

Christen Pelletier

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2020F014

(Expires: 2/10/2025)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LASSEN RV RESORT.

Business Address: 548-335 OLD HIGHWAY RD., MCARTHUR, CA 96056, County of Lassen.

BENJAMIN P. JANSEN, 548-335 OLD HIGHWAY RD., MCARTHUR, CA 96056; DANELLE R. JANSEN, 548-335 OLD HIGHWAY RD., MCARTHUR, CA 96056.

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/1/2020.

Signed: /s/ Benjamin P. Jansen, Owner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Feb. 10, 2020.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2020F022

(Expires: 3/3/2025)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: HONEY LAKE MILLS.

Business Address: 515-805 MORGAN RD., RAVENDALE, CA 96123, County of Lassen.

THOMAS TODD TRAPHAGAN, 515-805 MORGAN RD., RAVENDALE, CA 96123; ANDREA CHRISTINE TRAPHAGAN, 515-805 MORGAN RD., RAVENDALE, CA 96123.

This business is conducted by: A Husband & Wife.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/3/2020.

Signed: /s/ Thomas T. Traphagan.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 3, 2020.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2020F018

(Expires: 3/3/2025)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MILFORD FLOUR MILL.

Business Address: 515-805 MORGAN RD., RAVENDALE, CA 96123, County of Lassen.

THOMAS TODD TRAPHAGAN, 515-805 MORGAN RD., RAVENDALE, CA 96123; ANDREA CHRISTINE TRAPHAGAN, 515-805 MORGAN RD., RAVENDALE, CA 96123.

This business is conducted by: A Husband & Wife.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/3/2020.

Signed: /s/ Thomas T. Traphagan; Andrea Traphagan.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 3, 2020.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2020F021

(Expires: 3/3/2025)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: HONEY LAKE FLOURS.

Business Address: 515-805 MORGAN RD., RAVENDALE, CA 96123, County of Lassen.

THOMAS TODD TRAPHAGAN, 515-805 MORGAN RD., RAVENDALE, CA 96123; ANDREA CHRISTINE TRAPHAGAN, 515-805 MORGAN RD., RAVENDALE, CA 96123.

This business is conducted by: A Husband & Wife.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/3/2020.

Signed: /s/ Thomas T. Traphagan; Andrea Traphagan.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 3, 2020.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2020F020

(Expires: 3/3/2025)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LASSEN GRAIN & MILLING COMPANY.

Business Address: 515-805 MORGAN RD., RAVENDALE, CA 96123, County of Lassen.

THOMAS TRAPHAGAN, 515-805 MORGAN RD., RAVENDALE, CA 96123; ANDREA TRAPHAGAN, 515-805 MORGAN RD., RAVENDALE, CA 96123.

This business is conducted by: A Husband & Wife.

Signed: /s/ Thomas Traphagan; Andrea Traphagan.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 3, 2020.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2020F019

(Expires: 3/3/2025)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: JANESVILLE FLOURING MILL.

Business Address: 515-805 MORGAN RD., RAVENDALE, CA 96123, County of Lassen.

THOMAS TRAPHAGAN, 515-805 MORGAN RD., RAVENDALE, CA 96123; ANDREA TRAPHAGAN, 515-805 MORGAN RD., RAVENDALE, CA 96123.

This business is conducted by: A Husband & Wife.

Signed: /s/ Thomas Traphagan; Andrea Traphagan.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 3, 2020.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2020F023

(Expires: 3/5/2025)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: WESTERN ENERGY RESOURCES.

Business Address: 462-030 JANESVILLE GRADE, JANESVILLE, CA 96114, County of Lassen.

WILLIAM R. BUTLER, 462-030 JANESVILLE GRADE, JANESVILLE, CA 96114; PEGGY L. BUTLER, 462-030 JANESVILLE GRADE, JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: A Husband & Wife.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/1/1998.

Signed: /s/ William R. Butler; Peggy L. Butler.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 5, 2020.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

ORDINANCE NO. 20-1021

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 02 OF TITLE 15, BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION, OF THE SUSANVILLE MUNICIPAL CODE INCLUDING SECTIONS

15.02.010 THROUGH 15.02.090 AND AMENDING CERTAIN SECTIONS OF CHAPTER 04 OF TITLE 15 BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION, OF THE SUSANVILLE MUNICIPAL CODE TO REFLECT THE ADOPTION OF THE CALIFORNIA BUILDING STANDARDS CODE, 2019

WHEREAS, the City of Susanville is required by law to enforce the provisions of the California Building Standards Code, 2019 Edition of the California Code of Regulations (CCR), Title 24, adopted by the California Building Standards Commission, on or around July 1, 2019, which is effective on January 1, 2020; and

WHEREAS, This ordinance is enacted pursuant to Government Code €50022.2 and Health and Safety Code €18941.5, and regulates all new construction, alternations, repairs, relocations, reconstruction or demolition of any building or any portion thereof including any electrical, mechanical, gas, plumbing or fire protection equipment installed on any property or used on or within any building within the City of Susanville;

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SUSANVILLE DOES ORDAIN AS FOLLOWS:

Section 1, City of Susanville Municipal Code: Title 15 Building and Construction, Chapter 02, Sections 15.02.010, 15.02.020, 15.02.030, 15.02.040, 15.02.050, 15.02.060, 15.04.070, 15.04.080 and 15.90.070 shall hereby be adopted as follows:

Chapter 15.02 Building Regulations- General Provisions

15.02.010 Purpose.

The purpose of the building regulations adopted by this title is to safeguard life, health, and safety by regulating the following:

A. The design, construction, type of materials, use, occupancy, and maintenance of all buildings and structures within the city;

B. The design, location, construction, installation, type of materials, use, operation, and maintenance of all building service equipment within the city, including all electrical equipment, mechanical equipment, and plumbing equipment; and

C. The design, location, construction, installation, type of materials, and maintenance of all signs within the city.

15.02.020 Administration of building regulations.

The building official shall be primarily responsible for administration of the building regulations adopted by this title, subject to the overall direction and control of the director. In carrying out such responsibility the duties of the building official shall include but not be limited to the application of the building standards adopted by Chapter 15.04 of this title, issuance of the building permits, issuance of the certificates of occupancy and connection approvals, conduct of the inspections, test and surveys, and undertaking the enforcement actions for violations of this Article. The fire chief shall assist the building official in administering the building regulations adopted by this title when specially required by such regulations.

15.02.030 Maintenance of copies of current building standards.

The building official shall make available in the offices of the building division, for review by the general public, at least one copy of all uniform codes or state building standards adopted by Chapter 15.04 of this title, as well as any other state regulations relating to buildings or structures, building service equipment or signs published in Titles 8, 19, 20, 24, and 25 of the California Code of Regulations.

15.02.040 Maintenance of building records.

A. The building official shall maintain an official copy, which may be on microfilm or electronically scanned image or another type of reproducible copy, of the approved plans and specifications for every building or structure for which a permit has been issued throughout the life of such building or structure; except that the building official need not maintain copies of approved plans and specifications for the following buildings or structures:

1. Single or multiple family dwellings not more than two stories and a basement in height;

2. Garages and other structures appurtenant to single or multiple family dwellings;

3. Farm or ranch buildings; and

4. Anyone story building, other than steel frame or concrete buildings where the span between framed walls does not exceed 25 feet.

B. The official copy of all approved plans and specifications maintained by the building official pursuant to the provisions of this section, other than plans and specifications for banks, other financial institutions, or public utilities, shall be public records and open for inspection at the office of the building official. Provided that official copies of approved plans and specifications may not be duplicated, in whole or in part, except with the written permission of the certified, licensed, or registered professional or a successor, if any, who signed the original plans and specifications and a written permission of the owner of such building, or by order of a proper court.

15.02.050 Manner of serving notices.

Any notice required to be served on a person pursuant to the provisions of building regulations adopted by this title shall be deemed served when made in writing and either personally delivered to such person or deposited in the U.S. mail, registered and postage prepaid, addressed to such person’s last known address. However, when a notice is required to be served on the owner of any premises on which a building or structure, building service equipment or sign is located, such notice may be served by depositing a copy of same in the U.S. mail, registered and postage prepaid, addressed to the owner of the premises at the owner’s address as it appears on the last equalized assessment roll of the County of Lassen. Service of a notice by mail in the manner provided by this section shall be effective on the date of mailing and the failure of any person to receive such notice shall not affect the validity of the notice.

15.02.060 Administrative review of determination or action of building official by City Administrator.

A. Right to Administrative Review. Any person aggrieved by a determination made or action taken by the building official under the building regulations adopted by this chapter, may apply to the City Administrator for administrative review of such determination or action.

B. Applications for Administrative Review.

Applications for the administrative review of a determination made or action taken by a building official shall be in writing and shall be filed in the office of the City Administrator no later than 15 days following the date such determination or action was made or taken, or where a written notice of such determination or action is required to be served, the date such notice is served, provided that the City Administrator may extend the time for filing an application for good cause shown. In addition to setting forth a request for administrative review of a determination made or action taken by the building official, such application shall contain a brief statement of the reasons why the applicant believes that such determination or action does not comply with the building regulations adopted by this title and the relief requested by the applicant from such determination or action.

C. Decision on Application for Administrative Review.

Upon the filing of an application for administrative review of a determination made or action taken by the building official, the City Administrator shall consider the application and render a decision either affirming the determination or action of the building official or reversing or modifying such determination or action. Prior to rendering a decision, the City Administrator may, with sole discretion, convene an informal hearing for the purpose of reviewing evidence or hearing arguments bearing on such decision, provided notice of the date, time, and place of such hearing is served a reasonable time prior to such hearing on the applicant and any other person who would be aggrieved by a decision reversing or modifying the determination or action of the building official and who has filed with the City Administrator a written request for notice of such decision. After rendering a decision the City Administrator shall promptly inform the building official of the decision and cause a notice of the decision to be served on the applicant and any other person who would be aggrieved by a decision reversing or modifying the determination or action of the building official and who has filed with the director a written request for notice of such decision.

D. Stay of Determination Made or Action Taken by Building Official Pending Administrative Review.

Any determination made or action taken by the building official, save and except for an order revoking a permit, an order to stop work on a building or structure, building service equipment or sign, an order to vacate a building or structure, or an order to disconnect building service equipment which is made by the building official, shall be stayed pending a decision of the City Administrator on an application for administrative review of such determination or action.

15.02.070 Appeal from decision of City Administrator.

A. Right to Appeal. Any person aggrieved by a decision of the City Administrator following the filing of an application for the administrative review of a determination made or action taken by the building official, may appeal such decision to the city council by filing a written request within fifteen (15) days of the notice of decision of the City Administrator and accompanied by a fee as may be set by the City Council.

B. Stay of Decision of City Administrator Pending Appeal.

Any decision of the City Administrator on an application for administrative review of a determination made or action taken by the building official, save and except for a decision affirming or modifying an order revoking a permit, an order to vacate a building or structure, building service equipment or sign, or an order to disconnect building service equipment which was made by the building official pursuant to this title, shall be stayed pending a decision of the city council on such appeal.

15.02.080 Administrative review and appeals – Aggrieved person.

A person shall be deemed “aggrieved” for purposes of the administrative review of a determination made or action taken by the building official and for purposes of the appeal of a decision of the City Administrator following the filing of such application for administrative review, if such determination, action or decision has a significantly greater effect on such person than on the public in general.

15.02.090 Building regulations preempted by state or federal law.

The building regulations adopted by this title shall not apply to nor govern any building or structure, building service equipment, or sign where the local regulation of such building or structure, building service equipment, or sign is preempted by any federal or state law. Provided, however, that the purpose of this section is merely to confirm existing law and is not intended to grant an exemption or exclusion from compliance with the city’s building regulations in any instances where the city may exercise jurisdiction under the laws of the federal and state government as well as this code.

Section 2, City of Susanville Municipal Code: Title 15 Building and Construction, Chapter 04 Sections 15.04.010, 15.04.020, 15.04.030, 15.04.040, 15.04.050, 15.04.060 A and C, and 15.04.070 shall hereby amended to read as follows:

Chapter 15.04 Building Standards Code

Section 15.04.010 California Building Standards Code – Adopted by reference

The California Building Standards Code, 2019 edition, adopted by the California Building Standards Commission

Section 15.04.040 California Electrical Code – Adopted by reference.

Section 15.04.050 California Mechanical Code Appendices – Adopted by reference.

Section 15.04.060 California Plumbing Code Appendices- Adopted by reference.

B. A pressure expansion tank with a minimum acceptance capacity of one gallon shall be installed in every new potable water system connected to the city’s water system. Additionally, when a water heater is replaced and there is not an expansion tank present one shall be installed.

C. A pressure regulator in compliance with California Plumbing Code, 2019 and with a 24 maximum supply pressure setting of 80psi shall be installed in each water system where the City determines that there may be the potential for excess water pressure.

D. All proposed gray water systems shall require planning division use permit approval prior to issuance of a plumbing permit.

Section 15.04.070 California Fire Code Appendices – Adopted by reference.

Section 3. The City Clerk shall, within fifteen days after its passage, cause this Ordinance to be published at least once in the Lassen County Times, an adjudicated newspaper of general circulation, published and circulated within the City.

Section 4. If any section, subsection, sentence, clause or phrase of this Ordinance is, for any reason, held to be invalid or unconstitutional, such invalidity or unconstitutionality shall not affect the validity or constitutionality of the remaining portions of this Ordinance, it being expressly declared that this Ordinance and each section, subsection, clause and phrase hereof would have been prepared, proposed, adopted, approved and ratified irrespective of the fact that anyone or more other sections, subsections, sentences, clause or phrases be declared invalid or unconstitutional.

Section 4. This Ordinance shall take effect upon the thirty-first day after its final passage.

APPROVED: /s/ Kevin Stafford, Mayor

ATTEST: /s/ for Gwenna MacDonald, City Clerk

The foregoing Ordiance No. 20-1021 was adopted at a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Susanville, held on the 4th day of March, 2020 by the following vote:

AYES: Wilson, Schuster, Franco and Stafford

NOES: None

ABSENT: Moore

ABSTAINING: None

/s/ for Gwenna MacDonald/City Clerk

APPROVED AS TO FORM: /s/ Jessica Ryan, City Attorney

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of CHELSI KAY MITCHELL AKA

CHELSI KAY SABO for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 62859

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Chelsi Kay Mitchell aka Chelsi Kay Sabo filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: Chelsi Kay Mitchell to Proposed name: Chelsi Kay Sabo.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: April 7, 2020

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times.

Date: Feb. 28, 2020.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Feb. 28, 2020

Clerk of the Superior Court,

Deputy Clerk

