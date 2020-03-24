Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 3/24/20

Bid Invitation

Notice is hereby given that Lassen Union High School (hereinafter referred to as “Owner”) will invite qualified Contractors (Class “C-13”) to bid the below said work. LASSEN UNION HIGH SCHOOL FENCING PHASE 2- INTERIOR

Requests for bid forms and additional information can be obtained from Lassen Union High School District 1000 Main Street Susanville, CA 96130 (530)251-1194 cori.shields@lassenhigh.org

Drawings and specifications may now be obtained from the Architect NST Engineering 1495 Riverside Drive Susanville, CA 96130 530-257-5173

The lowest bid shall be determined: on the amount of the base bid.

The Owner reserves the right to add or deduct any of the additive or deductive alternate items after the lowest responsible and responsive bidder is determined.

Public works projects shall be subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations. A contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to submit a bid or to be listed in a bid proposal subject to the requirements of Public Contract Code section 4104 unless currently registered and qualified under Labor Code section 1725.5 to perform public work as defined by Division 2, Part 7, Chapter 1 (€€1720 et seq.) of the Labor Code. A contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to enter into, or engage in the performance of, any contract of public work (as defined by Division 2, Part 7, Chapter 1 (€€1720 et seq.) of the Labor Code) unless currently registered and qualified under Labor Code section 1725.5 to perform public work.

Bids will be sealed and filed in the Business Office of the Owner at: 1000 Main Street Susanville, CA 96130

on April 7th, 2020, before 2:00:00p.m. on the clock designated by the Owner or its representative as the bid clock. Facsimile (FAX) copies of the bid will not be accepted

Bids will be opened on April 7th, 2020, 2:05:00p.m. as calculated by the clock designated by the Owner or its representative as the bid clock.

Published LCT

March 17, 24, 2020|

REQUEST FOR SEALED BIDS

Lassen Municipal Utility District is accepting bids for the following project:

Construction of Interior Room/Enclosure (“Server Room”) Inside Warehouse at 1605 Chestnut Street

The Full Request for Sealed Bids is available on our website at www.lmud.org (under “Quick Links”, then “Hearings & Bid Proposals”)

Sealed Bids must be received prior to 4:00 pm on Monday, March 30, 2020.

Open bids will not be considered, and any bids received after this date/time will be returned unopened.

Please write “Sealed Bid – LMUD Server Room/Enclosure” on the envelope and return to:

Pat Holley

Lassen Municipal Utility District

65 S. Roop Street

Susanville, CA 96130

LMUD Contact Person: Pat Holley (530) 257-6854

Published LCT

March 17, 24, 2020|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of AIDEN GLAZER for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 62854

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Aiden Glazer filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: AIDEN PARKER GLAZER to Proposed name: AIDEN PARKER GORDON.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: April 7, 2020

Time: 9 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times.

Date: Feb. 20, 2020.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Feb. 20 2020

Clerk of the Superior Court,

Deputy Clerk

Published LCT

March 3, 10, 17, 24, 2020|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of ROBERT KAYO ELLIS

for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 62947

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Robert Kayo Ellis filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: ROBERT KAYO ELLIS to Proposed name: ROBERT KAYO WILBURN.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: April 7, 2020

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Feb. 1 2020

Clerk of the Superior Court,

By: S. Moss, Deputy Clerk

Published LCT

March 10, 17, 24, 31, 2020|

Lahontan Regional Water

Quality Control Board

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

THE CALIFORNIA REGIONAL WATER QUALITY CONTROL BOARD, LAHONTAN REGION WILL HOLD A PUBLIC MEETING AND CONSIDER ADOPTING THE LASSEN COUNTY LOCAL AGENCY MANAGEMENT PLAN

The California Regional Water Quality Control Board, Lahontan Region (Water Board) will hold a public meeting on April 29, 2020 in Bishop, California. A Resolution approving the Lassen County’s Local AGENCY Management PROGRAM (LAMP) will be considered for adoption by the Board. The Lassen County LAMP will be used in regulating and permitting of Onsite Wastewater Treatment Systems (OWTS) in Lassen County. The State Water Resources Control Board’s Water Quality Control Policy for Siting, Design, Operation and Maintenance on Onsite Wastewater Treatment Systems (OWTS Policy), allows for Counties to develop customized regulations for their jurisdiction. Lassen County’s Environmental Health Department and Water Board staff have worked cooperatively to develop a LAMP for regulating and permitting OWTS within Lassen County.

The public meeting will provide the public an opportunity to comment on the regulations outlined in the LAMP. The Water Board will accept written comments on the proposed LAMP until March 31st, 2020. Anyone interested is invited to attend the meeting and may provide their testimony in person. Person(s) making presentations should confine statements to the issues pertinent to the LAMP only. Oral testimony should be brief and may be limited by the Water Board’s Chair to allow all interested parties time to be heard. The Water Board will then have the opportunity to adopt, modify or reject the Proposed Resolution approving the LAMP.

The proposed Resolution and associated LAMP may be inspected and copied at the Water Board’s office at 2501 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe, 96150 between 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 noon and 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. The draft LAMP may also be downloaded or viewed at the following web site:

http://www.lassencounty.org/dept/environmental-health/environmental-health

Any questions may be directed to Trevor Miller at the Water Board office, (530)542-5430.

Please bring the above information to the attention of any person whom you know to be interested in this matter.

Date: March 5, 2020

Trevor Miller, PE

Water Resource Control Engineer, North Basin Regulatory Unit

Published LCT

March 10, 17, 24, 31, 2020|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2020F014

(Expires: 2/10/2025)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LASSEN RV RESORT.

Business Address: 548-335 OLD HIGHWAY RD., MCARTHUR, CA 96056, County of Lassen.

BENJAMIN P. JANSEN, 548-335 OLD HIGHWAY RD., MCARTHUR, CA 96056; DANELLE R. JANSEN, 548-335 OLD HIGHWAY RD., MCARTHUR, CA 96056.

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/1/2020.

Signed: /s/ Benjamin P. Jansen, Owner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Feb. 10, 2020.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

March 10, 17, 24, 31, 2020|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2020F022

(Expires: 3/3/2025)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: HONEY LAKE MILLS.

Business Address: 515-805 MORGAN RD., RAVENDALE, CA 96123, County of Lassen.

THOMAS TODD TRAPHAGAN, 515-805 MORGAN RD., RAVENDALE, CA 96123; ANDREA CHRISTINE TRAPHAGAN, 515-805 MORGAN RD., RAVENDALE, CA 96123.

This business is conducted by: A Husband & Wife.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/3/2020.

Signed: /s/ Thomas T. Traphagan.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 3, 2020.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

March 10, 17, 24, 31, 2020|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2020F018

(Expires: 3/3/2025)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MILFORD FLOUR MILL.

Business Address: 515-805 MORGAN RD., RAVENDALE, CA 96123, County of Lassen.

THOMAS TODD TRAPHAGAN, 515-805 MORGAN RD., RAVENDALE, CA 96123; ANDREA CHRISTINE TRAPHAGAN, 515-805 MORGAN RD., RAVENDALE, CA 96123.

This business is conducted by: A Husband & Wife.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/3/2020.

Signed: /s/ Thomas T. Traphagan; Andrea Traphagan.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 3, 2020.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

March 10, 17, 24, 31, 2020|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2020F021

(Expires: 3/3/2025)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: HONEY LAKE FLOURS.

Business Address: 515-805 MORGAN RD., RAVENDALE, CA 96123, County of Lassen.

THOMAS TODD TRAPHAGAN, 515-805 MORGAN RD., RAVENDALE, CA 96123; ANDREA CHRISTINE TRAPHAGAN, 515-805 MORGAN RD., RAVENDALE, CA 96123.

This business is conducted by: A Husband & Wife.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/3/2020.

Signed: /s/ Thomas T. Traphagan; Andrea Traphagan.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 3, 2020.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

March 10, 17, 24, 31, 2020|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2020F020

(Expires: 3/3/2025)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LASSEN GRAIN & MILLING COMPANY.

Business Address: 515-805 MORGAN RD., RAVENDALE, CA 96123, County of Lassen.

THOMAS TRAPHAGAN, 515-805 MORGAN RD., RAVENDALE, CA 96123; ANDREA TRAPHAGAN, 515-805 MORGAN RD., RAVENDALE, CA 96123.

This business is conducted by: A Husband & Wife.

Signed: /s/ Thomas Traphagan; Andrea Traphagan.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 3, 2020.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

March 10, 17, 24, 31, 2020|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2020F019

(Expires: 3/3/2025)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: JANESVILLE FLOURING MILL.

Business Address: 515-805 MORGAN RD., RAVENDALE, CA 96123, County of Lassen.

THOMAS TRAPHAGAN, 515-805 MORGAN RD., RAVENDALE, CA 96123; ANDREA TRAPHAGAN, 515-805 MORGAN RD., RAVENDALE, CA 96123.

This business is conducted by: A Husband & Wife.

Signed: /s/ Thomas Traphagan; Andrea Traphagan.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 3, 2020.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

March 10, 17, 24, 31, 2020|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2020F023

(Expires: 3/5/2025)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: WESTERN ENERGY RESOURCES.

Business Address: 462-030 JANESVILLE GRADE, JANESVILLE, CA 96114, County of Lassen.

WILLIAM R. BUTLER, 462-030 JANESVILLE GRADE, JANESVILLE, CA 96114; PEGGY L. BUTLER, 462-030 JANESVILLE GRADE, JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: A Husband & Wife.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/1/1998.

Signed: /s/ William R. Butler; Peggy L. Butler.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 5, 2020.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

March 10, 17, 24, 31, 2020|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of CHELSI KAY MITCHELL AKA

CHELSI KAY SABO for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 62859

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Chelsi Kay Mitchell aka Chelsi Kay Sabo filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: Chelsi Kay Mitchell to Proposed name: Chelsi Kay Sabo.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: April 25, 2020

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times.

Date: March 4, 2020.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Feb. 28, 2020

Clerk of the Superior Court,

Deputy Clerk

Published LCT

March 17, 24, 31, April 7, 2020|

Herlong Property Sale

Herlong Access Road

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-19-871052-NJ Order No.: 191149654-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 9/10/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the accrued principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): RONALD D. OSBORN A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY Recorded: 9/18/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-07071 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of LASSEN County, California; Date of Sale: 4/16/2020 at 2:00 PM Place of Sale: At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse located at the 200 block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 Amount of accrued balance and other charges: $160,406.34 The purported property address is: 740-350 HERLONG ACCESS ROAD, HERLONG, CA 96113 Assessor’s Parcel No. : 139-090-50-11 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the trustee: CA-19-871052-NJ. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the mortgagor, the mortgagee, or the mortgagee’s attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-19-871052-NJ IDSPub #0161069 3/17/2020 3/24/2020 3/31/2020

Published LCT

March 17, 24, 31, 2020|

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

ASPHALT CONCRETE

(1 /2″ HMA Type A, Performance Graded PG 64-28)

The Lassen County Department of Public Works is requesting bids for the purchase of Asphalt Concrete 1/2″ HMA Type A, Performance Graded PG 64-28, per Caltrans 2018 Standard Specifications and as approved by the County.

Sealed Bids will be accepted at the Office of Director of Administrative Services, 221 South Roop Street, Susanville, CA on or before Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 4:00 P.M.

For bid form and additional information please contact the Lassen County Public Works Department, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 4, Susanville, CA 96130 or call 530-251-8288.

For the County of Lassen

Larry Millar

Director

Published LCT

March 17, 24, 2020|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

LASSEN COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

The Lassen County Planning Commission solicits the aid of public agencies and the general public in consideration of the following item:

Applicant: Michael and Christine DeForest, and Randy Leiding

File No.: PM#2005-046

Project: Modification of Parcel Map No. 2005-046 (40 Maps 79-80) to “remove” the note addressing water quality and requiring future water sampling/testing, as the same is shown on said parcel map.

Location: The subject parcels are shown on said Parcel Map No. 2005-046 and are located approximately four miles northwesterly of Litchfield, California.

Zoning: M-R Mountain Resort

A.P.N.: 109-060-22, 109-060-23

Staff Contact: Don Willis, P.L.S., Lassen County Surveyor

The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on this item at 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in the Board Chambers, 707 Nevada St., Susanville. All interested persons and agencies are invited to attend the meeting and be heard, or to submit comments to the Commission prior to the hearing, c/o Department of Planning and Building Services, 707 Nevada St., Suite 5, Susanville, California 96130.

For the County of Lassen,

Maurice L. Anderson, Secretary

Lassen County Planning Commission

Published LCT

March 24, 2020|

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD

PLEASE BE ADVISED that on May 12th, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., in the Chambers of the Lassen County Board of Supervisors, located at 707 Nevada Street, Susanville, CA, the Lassen County Board of Supervisors will consider the following projects:

Description of project proposed by Lassen County under the Secure Rural Schools Program

Funding Request: $25,500

Project: Lassen County Fire Safe Council, Inc.

Description: Reimbursement for carrying out the Firewise Communities program and development of community wildfire protection plans from Title III funds.

Public comments may be sent in writing to the Board of Supervisors, c/o Clerk of the Board, 220 S. Lassen Street, Ste 5, Annex, Susanville, CA 96130 or may be hand delivered on May 12th, 2020, at the time of 10:00 a.m.

For the County of Lassen

Richard Egan, CAO

Published LCT

March 24, 31, 2020|

SUMMONS

(CITACION JUDICIAL)

Case Number: 62710

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: KERRINE F. BUSBY

(AVISO AL DEMANDADO):

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: LASSEN MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT

(LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE):

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below.

You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court.

There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifomia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case

jAVISO! Lo ban demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dlas, la code puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la informacion a continuación.

Tiene 30 DíAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia.

Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclaimar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cuaiquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso.

The name and address of the court is:

(El nombre y dirección de la corte es):

Superior Court of California, County of Lassen

2610 Riverside Drive

Susanville, California 96130

The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiffs attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is :

(El nombre, la dirección y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es):

EUGENE B. CHITTOCK, LAW OFFICES OF EUGENE B. CHITTOCK 100 SOUTH LASSEN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130 ((530) 257-9351; SBN: 214532

DATE: DEC. 16, 2019

Clerk, by (Secretario) C. Vose

Deputy (Adjunto) A. Klinetobe

Published LCT

March 25, 31, April 7, 14, 2020|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2020F015

(Expires: 2/14/2025)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LAKE BUM LAKE WEAR.

Business Address: 324 BIRCH STREET, WESTWOOD, CA 96137, County of Lassen.

KATELYN KLEINHANS-THEOBALD, 114 GREENWOOD STREET, WESTWOOD, CA 96137; SARA SCHMID, 5939 WESTMOOR DRIVE, PARADISE, CA 95969.

This business is conducted by: A General Partnership.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/14/2020.

Signed: /s/ Katelyn Kleinhans-Theobald: Sara Schmid.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Feb. 14, 2020.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

March 24, 31, April 7, 14, 2020|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2020F025

(Expires: 3/11/2025)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: FOREVER ME BOUTIQUE.

Business Address: 721 WILLOW STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

LACEY LIVELY, 721 WILLOW ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the above name(s) listed above.

Signed: /s/ Lacey Lively.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 11, 2020.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

March 24, 31, April 7, 14, 2020|