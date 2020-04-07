Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 4/7/20

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of CHELSI KAY MITCHELL AKA

CHELSI KAY SABO for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 62859

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Chelsi Kay Mitchell aka Chelsi Kay Sabo filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: Chelsi Kay Mitchell to Proposed name: Chelsi Kay Sabo.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: April 25, 2020

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times.

Date: March 4, 2020.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Feb. 28, 2020

Clerk of the Superior Court,

Deputy Clerk

Published LCT

March 17, 24, 31, April 7, 2020|

SUMMONS

(CITACION JUDICIAL)

Case Number: 62710

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: KERRINE F. BUSBY

(AVISO AL DEMANDADO):

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: LASSEN MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT

(LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE):

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below.

You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court.

There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifomia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case

jAVISO! Lo ban demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dlas, la code puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la informacion a continuación.

Tiene 30 DíAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia.

Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclaimar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cuaiquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso.

The name and address of the court is:

(El nombre y dirección de la corte es):

Superior Court of California, County of Lassen

2610 Riverside Drive

Susanville, California 96130

The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiffs attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is :

(El nombre, la dirección y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es):

EUGENE B. CHITTOCK, LAW OFFICES OF EUGENE B. CHITTOCK 100 SOUTH LASSEN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130 ((530) 257-9351; SBN: 214532

DATE: DEC. 16, 2019

Clerk, by (Secretario) C. Vose

Deputy (Adjunto) A. Klinetobe

Published LCT

March 25, 31, April 7, 14, 2020|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2020F015

(Expires: 2/14/2025)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LAKE BUM LAKE WEAR.

Business Address: 324 BIRCH STREET, WESTWOOD, CA 96137, County of Lassen.

KATELYN KLEINHANS-THEOBALD, 114 GREENWOOD STREET, WESTWOOD, CA 96137; SARA SCHMID, 5939 WESTMOOR DRIVE, PARADISE, CA 95969.

This business is conducted by: A General Partnership.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/14/2020.

Signed: /s/ Katelyn Kleinhans-Theobald: Sara Schmid.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Feb. 14, 2020.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

March 24, 31, April 7, 14, 2020|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2020F025

(Expires: 3/11/2025)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: FOREVER ME BOUTIQUE.

Business Address: 721 WILLOW STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

LACEY LIVELY, 721 WILLOW ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the above name(s) listed above.

Signed: /s/ Lacey Lively.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 11, 2020.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

March 24, 31, April 7, 14, 2020|

LIEN SALE

Notice is hereby given pursuant to sections 3071 and 3072 of the Civil Code of the State of California, the undersigned will sell the following vehicles at lien sale at said address(s) at said time(s) on: Monday, April 13, 2020 to wit:

YEAR MAKE VIN LICENSE STATE

89 WABA 1JJV532D3KL111286

To be sold by: Susanville Tow, 2955 Johnstonville Rd, Susanville, Lassen County, CA 96130 (10:00 AM)

Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying lien of the above signed for towing, storage, labor, materials and lien charges, together with costs of advertising, and expenses of sale.

LienTek Solutions, Inc.

P.O. Box 443

Bonita, CA 91908

3/31/20

CNS-3356860#

LASSEN COUNTY TIMES

Published LCT

March 31, April 7, 2020|

NOTICE AND REQUEST FOR APPLICANTS FOR A PROVISIONAL APPOINTMENT TO THE FORT SAGE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

Due to the resignation of one member of the Board of Trustees of the Fort Sage Unified School District effective January 2020, the Board voted at its March 18, 2020, meeting to call for a provisional appointment to fill the vacated seat. Community members wishing to be considered for a provisional appointment must:

• Be a resident of Trustee Area 3 of the Fort Sage Unified School District.

• Complete a questionnaire, which may be obtained by contacting Heather Von Ins at the Fort Sage Unified School District, Herlong, California, (530) 827-2129. Completed questionnaires must be submitted to the Fort Sage Unified School District Office no later than 3 p.m. on April 10, 2020.

Applications from candidates meeting the above qualifications will be reviewed by the Fort Sage Unified School District Board of Trustees, and the Board may fill the vacancy at the April 15, 2020, meeting of the Board. Unless a petition calling for a special election, containing a sufficient number of signatures, is filed in the Lassen County Office of Education within 30 days following a provisional appointment, the appointment shall become effective. The appointee shall be sworn in and seated at the April 2020 Board meeting and shall hold office until the next regularly-scheduled board member election, which will be in November 2022.

Published LCT

March 31, April 7, 2020|

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

SEALED PROPOSALS FOR

LASSEN COUNTY HISTORIC COURTHOUSE RENOVATION PROJECT – DEMOLITION PHASE

Will be received at the Office of the Director of Administrative Services, Lassen County, 221 South Roop Street, Susanville, California 96130, until 4:00 pm on April 30, 2020, at which time they will be publicly opened and read in the Office of the Director of Administrative Services at the above address.

General Work Description:

CONTRACTOR shall, at its sole cost and expense, furnish all facilities, equipment, and other materials necessary to complete interior demolition, asbestos abatement and lead removal in accordance with the plans and specifications for the project.

At the time this contract is awarded, the Contractor shall possess a Class A or B License.

This contract is subject to the provisions of Section 22300 of the California Public Contract Code, which provides for the substitution of securities for any monies withheld by a public agency to ensure performance under a contract. The bidder’s attention is directed to said Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code for the specific requirements and provisions for such substitutions of securities if requested by the Contractor.

This contract is subject to state contract nondiscrimination and compliance requirements pursuant to Government Code, Section 12990.

Project Manual with special provisions, and proposal forms for bidding this project can only be obtained at the Lassen County Department of Public Works, Room 200, 707 Nevada Street Suite 4, Susanville, California 96130, FAX No. (530) 251-2675, Telephone No. (530) 251-8288, and it may be purchased at the following non-refundable prices:

Plans: $ 10.00

Specifications: $10.00

Mailing Fee: $10.00

The successful bidder shall furnish a payment bond equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the contract price and a performance bond equal to one-hundred percent (100%) of the contract price.

The Contractor shall also furnish Certificates of Insurance, with the County of Lassen named as additional insured, in amounts and coverage as specified in the Project Manual.

A pre-bid meeting (non-mandatory) will be held at the project site, 220 South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA on April 16, 2020 at 1:00 PM.

The Department will consider bidder inquiries only when made in writing and shall be submitted to Lassen County Public Works by facsimile or email:

Lassen County Public Works

707 Nevada Street, Suite 4

Susanville, California 96130

Fax Number: (530) 251-2675

pheimbigner@co.lassen.ca.us

Inquiries or questions based on alleged patent ambiguity of the plans or specifications must be communicated as a bidder inquiry prior to bid opening. Any such inquiries or questions, submitted after bid opening, will not be treated as a bid protest.

The County of Lassen hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, sex or national origin in consideration for an award.

Pursuant to Section 1773 of the Labor Code the general prevailing wage rates in the county in which the work is to be done have been determined by the Director of the California Department of Industrial Relations. These wage rates are predetermined and set forth in the serially numbered Project Manual issued for bidding purposes entitled, “Project Manual, County of Lassen, Department of Public Works for LASSEN COUNTY HISTORIC COURTHOUSE RENOVATION – DEMOLITION PHASE” and in copies of said manual that may be examined at the offices described above where project special provisions and proposal forms may be seen. Current prevailing wage rates are available from the California Department of Industrial Relations’ Internet web site at http://www.dir.ca.gov. Addenda to modify wage rates, if necessary, will be issued to holders of the above referenced manual. Future effective general prevailing wage rates, which have been predetermined, and are on file with the California Department of Industrial Relations, are referenced but not printed in the general prevailing wage rates.

Contractor Registration with California Department of Industrial Relations (DIR):

Labor Code Section 1771.1(a):

A contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined in this chapter, unless currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. It is not a violation of this section for an unregistered contractor to submit a bid that is authorized by Section 7029.1 of the Business and Professions Code or by Section 10164 or 20103.5 of the Public Contract Code, provided the contractor is registered to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5 at the time the contract is awarded.

The County of Lassen may waive any informalities or minor defects or reject any and all bids. Any bid may be withdrawn prior to the above scheduled time for the opening of bids or authorized postponement thereof. Any bid received after the time and date specified shall not be considered. No bidder may withdraw a bid within sixty (60) days after the actual date of the opening thereof. Should there be reasons why the contract cannot be awarded within the specified period; the time may be extended by mutual agreement between the County and the bidder.

Board of Supervisors

County of Lassen

State of California

BY: Larry D. Millar

Director of Public Works

Published LCT

March 31, April 7, 2020|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2020F032

(Expires: 3/31/2025)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: TRUE STAR TRAVEL.

Business Address: 464-330 MAIN ST., JANESVILLE, CA 96114, County of Lassen.

TRUE STAR CORP., 464-330 MAIN ST. JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/1/2020.

Signed: /s/ Lola Traylor, President.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 31, 2020.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

April 7, 14, 21, 28, 2020|