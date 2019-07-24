Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 7/23/19

Susanville Property Sale

Lake Forest Drive

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000008060659 Title Order No.: 1027121 FHA/VA/PMI No.: 043-7672121 703 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 06/25/2009. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 07/27/2009 as Instrument No. 2009-04267 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of LASSEN County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: MICHAEL S PELLETIER AND CHRISTEN D PELLETIER, HUSBAND AND WIFE, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 07/31/2019 TIME OF SALE: 2:00 PM PLACE OF SALE: Lassen County Courthouse, 220 S. Lassen St., Susanville, CA 96130. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 478- 245 LAKE FOREST DRIVE, SUSANVILLE, CALIFORNIA 96130 APN#: 099-230-15-11 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $142,264.14. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000008060659. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: AUCTION.COM 800-280-2832 www.auction.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 06/26/2019 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4697772 07/09/2019, 07/16/2019, 07/23/2019

Published LCT

July 9, 16, 23, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F048

(Expires: 6/28/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: THE CUDDLY CRITTERS.

Business Address: 472-320 DIAMOND CREST ROAD, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

JEANETTE CARTER, 472-320 DIAMOND CREST ROAD, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: A Husband & Wife.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Jeanette Carter.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 28, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

July 9, 16. 23, 30, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F049

(Expires: 7/1/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BIG HOUSE EATERY #1.

Business Address: 475-750 RICE CANYON ROAD, SUSANVILLE, CA 96127, County of Lassen.

JOSEPH ADAIR, 617 MAIN ST. #303, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Joseph Adair.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 1, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

July 9, 16. 23, 30, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F050

(Expires: 7/1/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BIG HOUSE EATERY #2.

Business Address: 711-045 CENTER ROAD, SUSANVILLE, CA 96127, County of Lassen.

JOSEPH ADAIR, 617 MAIN ST. #303, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Joseph Adair.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 1, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

July 9, 16. 23, 30, 2019|

Storage property sale

Notice of Lien Sale

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a lien sale will be held for the contents of the following storage unit:

Unit No. 63, Marty Ashley, P. O. Box 1156, Westwood, CA 96137.

Items for sale will include T. V. and furniture, household and miscellaneous items held in storage.

Unity No. 51, Lee Marshall, General Delivery (402 First), Westwood, CA 96137.

Items for sale will include tires and outdoor furniture, household and miscellaneous items held in storage.

Lien Sale will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at 412 Ash St., Westwood, CA 96137.

/s/Stacy Hudson

Storage Manager

McNeill Security Storage

Published LCT

July 16, 23, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F053

(Expires: 7/1/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: AVEANNA HEALTHCARE.

Business Address: 1210 S. BASCOM AVE., STE. 100, SAN JOSE, CA 95128.

PREMIER HEALTHCARE SERVICES, LLC, 400 INTERSTATE NORTH PKWY. SE, STE 1600, ATLANTA, CA 30339.

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Shannon L. Drake, Corporate Secretary.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 1, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

July 16, 23, 30, Aug. 6, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F055

(Expires: 7/1/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MT. LASSEN PROPERTIES INCORPORATED.

Business Address: 822 MAIN ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

LENA MARIE LOZANO, 405 N. SPRING ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130; NICHOLAS ROBERT LOZANO, 4775 SUMMIT RIDGE DR., APT. 1121, RENO, NV 89523; KELLY ANN WYMAN, 470-670 LEVEE LN, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on 5/17/19.

Signed: /s/ Lena Lozano, CEO.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 1, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

July 16, 23, 30, Aug. 6, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F054

(Expires: 7/3/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: R & B CATERING COMPANY.

Business Address: 490-800 HORSELAKE RD., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

ROBIN HANSON, 490-800 HORSELAKE RD, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130; BRADFORD HANSON, 490-800 HORSELAKE RD., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: A Husband & Wife.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Robin Hanson; Bradford Hanson.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 3, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

July 16, 23, 30, Aug. 6, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F047

(Expires: 6/21/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: TRAKKER INDUSTRIES, LLC.

Business Address: 515-805 MORGAN ROAD (P.O. BOX 66), RAVENDALE, CA 96123, County of Lassen.

THOMAS TODD TRAPHAGAN, 515-805 MORGAN ROAD, RAVENDALE, CA 96123.

This business is conducted by: An Limited Liability Company.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on 7/14/18.

Signed: /s/ Thomas T. Traphagan.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 21, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

July 2, 9, 16, 23, 2019|

INVITATION TO BID

New 2020 DIESEL 12-14 CY

DUMP TRUCK

The Lassen County Department of Public Works is requesting bids for the purchase of one (1) each new 2020 Diesel Semi-Tractor Truck complete with new heavy duty 12 – 14 cubic yard dump body, fifth wheel conversion, and equipped with hydraulic system for front plow, side wing, and removable sander.

Sealed Bids will be accepted at the Office of Director of Administrative Services, 221 South Roop Street, Susanville, CA on or before Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 4:00 P.M.

For bid form, specifications and additional information please contact the Lassen County Public Works Department, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 4, Susanville, CA 96130 or call 530-251-8288.

For the County of Lassen

Larry Millar

Director

Published LCT

July 23, 30, 2019|

LIEN SALE

Notice of lien sale to be held on the 6th day of August, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. The sale will be conducted at Bunyan Road Security Storage, 1655 Paul Bunyan Rd, Susanville, California 96130. The items to be sold are generally described as follows: Household Goods

G111; Darlene Clark G117; Sabrina Dayton

All purchasers are required to register with identification & provide a cash deposit prior to the sale. Sale subject to cancellation.

Published LCT

July 23, 30, 2019|

CITY OF SUSANVILLE

NOTICE OF PLANNING COMMISSION VACANCY

The City of Susanville is now accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the City of Susanville Planning Commission. The Planning Commission consists of five members who are responsible for advising the City Council and making decisions for the City in the area of land use, environmental review and development. The Commissioners are appointed by a quorum of the City Council, and at a minimum, responsibilities include attendance at two monthly meetings and reviewing development projects. The Planning Commission’s meetings are held the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 6:30 p.m. All Commissioners must be residents of the City of Susanville.

If you are interested in becoming a member of the City’s Planning Commission, please submit a letter of interest to City of Susanville, ATTN: City Clerk, 66 N. Lassen Street, Susanville. Letters should be received by August 15, 2019 and should include a brief resume.

This notice constitutes the notice under Government Code §54974. No appointment shall be made to fill the vacancy for ten days after the final posting of this notice.

FOR: Susanville City Council

BY: Gwenna MacDonald, City Clerk

Published LCT

July 23, 30, Aug. 6, 2019|

INVITATION FOR BIDS

PUBLIC NOTICE

Lassen Municipal Utility District is accepting bids for the following item:

One (1) – 2019 or 2020 1-Ton, 4×4 Truck with Service Body

Bid specs are available via fax or email by calling Tom Brown or Karen Rollings at (530) 257-4174. Business office hours are M-F, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sealed Bids are due by Thursday August 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.

Open bids will not be considered.

Please write “Sealed Bid – 8/1/19” on the envelope and return to:

Karen Rollings

Lassen Municipal Utility District

65 S. Roop Street

Susanville, CA 96130

Bid Opening: Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at 65 S. Roop St, Susanville, CA

LMUD Contact Person: Tom Brown – (530) 257-6937

Published LCT

July 23, 30, 2019|

LASSEN COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

INTERNET TAX SALE SERVICE PROVIDER

The Lassen County Tax Collector invites sealed proposals for an Internet Tax Sale Service Provider to sell tax-defaulted properties online.

Proposal packets and specifications are available on the Lassen County website at www.lassencounty.org or may be picked up at the Lassen County Tax Collector’s Office, 220 S. Lassen Street, Suite 3, Susanville, CA 96130 between the time period of July 23, 2019 through August 23, 2019. Please call 530-251-8221 for additional information.

Sealed proposals plainly marked “RFP-Internet Tax Sale Service Provider” will be accepted at the Lassen County Administrative Office, Attn: Julie Morgan, 221 S Roop St., Suite 4, Susanville, CA 96130, by mail or in person until 4:00 pm on Friday, August 23, 2019. Proponents will be notified in writing of contract award no later than August 28, 2019. Lassen County reserves the right to reject any and all proposals and to waive informalities and minor irregularities in bids.

For the County of Lassen,

Nancy Cardenas

Treasurer/Tax Collector

Published LCT

July 23, Aug. 6, 2019|

LASSEN COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

TAX SALE AND PARTIES OF INTEREST SEARCH

Lassen County desires to retain a person or firm to provide parties of interest searches for delinquent tax auction public and sealed bid. Proposal packets are available on the Lassen County website at www.lassencounty.org or may be picked up at the Lassen County Tax Collector’s Office, 220 S. Lassen Street, Suite 3, Susanville, CA 96130 between the time period of July 23, 2019 through August 23, 2019. Please call 530-251-8221 for additional information.

Sealed proposals plainly marked “RFP-Tax Sale and Parties of Interest Search” will be accepted at the Lassen County Administrative Office, Attn: Julie Morgan, 221 S Roop St., Suite 4, Susanville, CA 96130, by mail or in person until 4:00 pm on Friday August 23, 2019. Proponents will be notified in writing of contract award no later than August 28, 2019.

Lassen County reserves the right to reject any and all proposals and to waive informalities and minor irregularities in bids.

For the County of Lassen,

Nancy Cardenas

Treasurer/Tax Collector

Published LCT

July 23, Aug. 6, 2019|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

LASSEN COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

The Lassen County Planning Commission solicits the aid of public agencies and the general public in consideration of the following item:

Applicant: Joshua and Patricia Ballard

File: Design Review #2019-018

Project: Proposal to allow for a 3,200-square-foot accessory building that deviates from the roof overhang and siding requirements of Lassen County Code § 18.108.235. This project has been referred to the Planning Commission by the Architectural Review Committee.

Location: The project site is located approximately 1.75 miles north of the intersection of U.S. Highway 395 and Standish-Buntingville Road at 713-265 Honey Girl Lane, Janesville, CA 96114.

Zoning: The project site is zoned A-2-B-4 (Agricultural Residential District, 4 Acre Building Site Combining District) and its land use designation is “Rural Residential” in the Janesville Planning Area, 1993, and the Lassen County General Plan, 2000.

A.P.N.: 129-510-22

Staff Contact: Stefano Richichi, Associate Planner

The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on this item at 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, August 6, 2019, in the Board Chambers, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville, California. All interested persons and agencies are invited to attend the meeting and be heard, or to submit comments to the Commission prior to the meeting, c/o Department of Planning and Building Services, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 5, Susanville, California 96130.

For the County of Lassen,

Maurice L. Anderson, Secretary

Lassen County Planning Commission

Published LCT

July 23, 2019|

NATIONAL FOREST TIMBER

FOR SALE

LASSEN NATIONAL FOREST

The Panfry MP Thin Sale is located within T27N R5E Sec. 33-35, T26N R5E Sec. 1-4, 10, 13, 14, 23-26, 35 and 36, T26N R6E Sec. 6, 7, 18-20, 29-31, MDM. The Forest Service will receive sealed bids in public at Lassen National Forest, Supervisors Office 2550 Riverside Dr., Susanville, CA 96130 at 10:00 AM local time on 08/22/2019 for an estimated volume of 23,668 ton of Combined Softwood sawtimber, and 8,554 ton of Combined Softwood Grn Bio Cv marked or otherwise designated for cutting. The Forest Service reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Interested parties may obtain a prospectus from the office listed below. A prospectus, bid form, and complete information concerning the timber, the conditions of sale, and submission of bids is available to the public from the Almanor Ranger District 900 E. Hwy 36 Chester, Ca 96020: Phone (530) 258-2141 or Lassen National Forest Supervisors Office 2550 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130: Phone (530) 257-2151. The USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

Published LCT

July 23, 2019|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of Ashly Ward for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 62390

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Ashly Ward filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: JANAE BREE FLORES to Proposed name: AYLA GRACE WARD.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: July 30, 2019

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times.

Date: June 11, 2019.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: June 11, 2019

Clerk of the Superior Court,

By L. Niemeyer, Deputy Clerk

Published LCT

July 9, 16, 23, 30, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F043

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: Dollar General Store #19701

Business Address: 465 400 Main St., Janesville, CA 96114

Dolgen California, LLC, 100 Mission Ridge, Goodlettsville, TN 37072

This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/25/19

Signed: /s/Steven R. Deckard, CEO

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: 6/12/2019

Julie Bustamante, County Clerk

7/2, 7/9, 7/16, 7/23/19

CNS-3267765#

LASSEN COUNTY TIMES

Published LCT

uly 2, 9, 16, 23, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F044

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: Dollar General Store #17878

Business Address: 305 Birch St., Westwood, CA 96137

Dolgen California, LLC, 100 Mission Ridge, Goodlettsville, TN 37072

This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 12/1/17

Signed: /s/Steven R. Deckard, CEO

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: 6/12/2019

Julie Bustamante, County Clerk

7/2, 7/9, 7/16, 7/23/19

CNS-3267761#

LASSEN COUNTY TIMES

Published LCT

July 2, 9, 16, 23, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F045

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: Dollar General Store #14816

Business Address: 2450 Main St., Susanville, CA 96130

Dolgen California, LLC, 100 Mission Ridge, Goodlettsville, TN 37072

This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/14/14

Signed: /s/Steven R. Deckard, CEO

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: 6/12/2019

Julie Bustamante, County Clerk

7/2, 7/9, 7/16, 7/23/19

CNS-3267744#

LASSEN COUNTY TIMES

Published LCT

July 2, 9, 16, 23, 2019|

Estate of Wagoner

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

Melissa Wagoner, decedent

Case Number P8370

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Melissa Wagoner

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Daniel M. Linchey in the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Daniel M. Linchey be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: July 30, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen, Dept. 2C, Courthouse, 2610 Riverside Dr., Susanville, CA 96130.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Jill N. Robbins, 100 South Lassen St., Susanville, CA 96130, (530) 257-9351, SBN: 227796

Endorsed July 3. 2019

Clerk of the Superior Court

By H. Murphy-Grandfield, Deputy Clerk.

Published LCT

July 9, 16, 23, 2019|