Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 7/9/19

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT

A MITIGATED NEGATIVE DECLARATION FOR THE

SKEDADDLE

INTERCONNECTION PROJECT

LASSEN MUNICIPAL

UTILITY DISTRICT

The Lassen Municipal Utility District (LMUD) has prepared a Draft Initial Study/Mitigated Negative Declaration (Draft IS/MND) pursuant to the California Environment Quality Act (CEQA) for the proposed Skedaddle Interconnection Project. The Draft IS/MND details the Skedaddle Interconnection Project and evaluates and describes its potential environmental impacts.

Description of the Proposed Project

LMUD is proposing the development of the Skedaddle Interconnection Project in the unincorporated area of Wendel, Lassen County, California. The project would include the following components:

• Skedaddle Substation – a 345/60-kV electrical Substation.

• Shaffer Substation – a 345-kV electrical Switching Station.

• Overhead 60kV electrical transmission line to interconnect the Skedaddle Substation into LMUD’s existing 60-kV transmission system via a new 60-kV Antola Road Switching Station.

• Access roads to provide access to and between the Skedaddle and Shaffer Stations.

• Overhead 345-kV transmission line to interconnect the Skedaddle and Shaffer Stations.

• Overhead 345-kV transmission line to interconnection of the Shaffer Switching Station to the existing NV Energy 345-kV Reno-Alturas line.

• Temporary construction staging areas including one located south of proposed Stations (approximately 1000 by 300 feet) and another area to the east of Shaffer Switching Station (approximately 400 by 300 feet).

The Skedaddle Interconnection Project is expected to result in 14 acres of permanent disturbance and 10 acres of temporary disturbance for construction and staging activities. The Skedaddle Interconnection Project area is not present on any of the lists complied by the Department of Toxic Substances Control under Government Code Section §65962.5.

Public Review Period

LMUD will receive comments on the IS/MND for a 30-day period commencing from June 19, 2019 to July 22, 2019. Written comments on the Draft IS/MND must be postmarked or received by hardcopy or email no later than close of business July 22, 2019. Following the end of the public comment period, LMUD will prepare a Final IS/MND that will respond to comments received on the Draft IS/MND. LMUD will then consider adopting the Final IS/MND at a future Board meeting. Comments on the Skedaddle Interconnection Project Draft IS/MND should be sent to:

Navigant

Attn: Ms. Amy Cuellar, Project Manager

35 Iron Point Circle, Suite 225

Folsom, CA 95630

Email: acuellar@navigant.com

Availability of Draft IS/MND

Copies of the Draft IS/MND are available for review during normal business hours at:

• LMUD’s offices located at 65 S. Roop Street, Susanville, CA 96130.

• Susanville Library Literacy located at 1618 Main Street, Susanville, CA 96130

The Draft IS/MND is also available for review on the internet at: www.lmud.org. The website will be used to post public documents during the environmental review process as well as any updates or changes to any public hearings that are scheduled to consider approval of the IS/MND.

June 25, July 2, 9, 16, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F046

(Expires: 6/18/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: VISION BUILDERS.

Business Address: 704-600 INDIANS ROAD, JANESVILLE, CA 96114, County of Lassen.

DANIEL MARK SHIHADEH, 704-600 INDIANS ROAD, JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Daniel Shihadeh.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 18, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

June 25, July 2, 9, 16, 2019|

REQUEST FOR QUOTES

QUALIFIED CONSULTANTS TO PROVIDE PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERING SERVICES

FOR MATERIALS TESTING AND QUALITY CONTROL INSPECTION SUPPORT SERVICES FOR:

CITY OF SUSANVILLE 2012 STIP PAVEMENT REHAB ‘SC4 & SC5″

FEDERAL PROJECT

NOS. RPL 5116-021 & 020

STATE PROJECT ID 02-1500-0104 & 3 / CITY PROJECT NO. 18-01 & 18-02

INTRODUCTION

The City of Susanville (CITY) is seeking quotes from qualified firms (CONSULTANT) for materials testing and related construction engineering services in conjunction with the 2012 STIP Pavement Rehabilitation ‘SC4 & SC5’ asphalt overlay project. A copy of each projects plans and specifications is attached.

The selected CONSULTANT must be Caltrans certified and have a current and ongoing continued participation in an Independent Assurance Testing Program. The selected CONSULTANT will be responsible for providing comprehensive laboratory analysis tests of hot mix asphalt (HMA), untreated bases and subbase soils. All work shall be completed in accordance with applicable Caltrans testing methods and guidelines as defined herein. CONSULTANT shall be QSD and QSP certified.

Scope of work includes conducting relative compaction tests of HMA, untreated bases and basement soils, by use of nuclear gauge and asphalt concrete testing pursuant to Section 39 of 2018 California Standard Specifications utilizing the required latest testing frequency table and Chapter 6 – Sampling and Testing of the 2017 Caltrans Construction Manual. Additionally, the consultant must comply with all applicable requirements of the Caltrans Local Assistance Procedures Manual (LAPM) and FHWA for testing, field methodologies, reporting, record keeping and certifications.

CONSULTANT will also be responsible for taking field samples for all required tests, whether at the jobsite or production facilities (HMA plant) inclusive of sources piles for aggregates. Additionally, the field representative for the consultant shall observe, make recommendations and provide professional opinions regarding the contractor’s efforts in preparation, application, equipment usage/condition and finishing (rolling) techniques to the City while on the jobsite. The Consultant shall NOT be the lead nor act in the role as Resident engineer in any way. They are a source of technical support, additional inspection and shall assume the role of providing proactive and relevant advisory professional opinions to avert delivery of poor or improper materials and application methods.

INQUIRIES

All inquiries and responses to the Request for Quotes (RFQ) should be submitted to:

Daniel Gibbs, City Engineer

CITY OF SUSANVILLE PUBLIC WORKS

720 South Street, Susanville, CA 96130

Phone: (530) 257-1050

dgibbs@cityofsusanville.org

A cover letter introducing your firm, list of actual personnel and their resumes to be used on the project and summary of the services provided should be included. A comprehensive fee schedule that includes ALL applicable costs, rates and fees is required. The consultant shall indicate the preferred method of compensation as allowed in the Caltrans LAPM, Chapter 10. All quotes must arrive at this office prior to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Quotes submitted through e-mail are acceptable and encouraged.

All quotes must be labeled adequately to identify their intended project and the person to receive them. SEPARATE QUOTES SHALL BE PROVIDED FOR EACH PROJECT, AS APPLICABLE, AND ALL DOCUMENTATION SHALL ACKNOWLEDGE EACH PROJECT INDIVIDUALLY.

SUBMISSIONS

Proposals must not be more than 10 single sided pages in length (not counting the front and back covers or dividers that contain no information) and shall include:

• Name of Project/Laboratory Manager with statement of qualifications.

• Name of Principal Engineer with statement of qualifications.

• List of recently performed, relevant contracts that indicate the past performances and abilities of the proposed team. Include a key client contact person with their current phone number.

• A comprehensive quote for technical services including a detailed cost proposal shall be provided in a separate sealed envelope. The cost proposal shall include a cost analysis for each test method for field sampling, field and lab testing, and asphalt testing as described in the Scope of Services. The cost proposal shall include hourly rates for providing compaction, material testing, travel and per diem for any and all related engineering services.

Each work scope item (Material Testing, Field Inspection, Engineering) shall be totaled individually with a Not To Exceed cost estimate to conform to the scope of work indicated in Appendix A. Cost proposals shall also include a Test Analysis Table with Test Method Classifications in columns and man hours and vehicle mileage in rows. The table shall list pricing for any and all applicable State of California prevailing wage rates.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Selection Process:

Consulting professional firms and their laboratories interested in being considered must submit proposals in compliance with this notice. Based on an unbiased and qualitative evaluation of submitted proposals, a CONSULTANT will be selected and recommended to the City Council for approval. A quantitative scoring approach will be applied to the greatest extent possible to determine the most suitable firm and not be based on any measure of the compensation requested. Prospective consultants should be available for interviews and presentations but will likely not be requested.

Selection Criteria:

The basis for selection of prospective labs shall include the following:

• experience of key personnel (engineers and testing technicians) to be assigned;

• proposed staffing plan for each project;

• ability to adequately staff and respond to the project schedules;

• thoroughness and completeness of the cost proposals;

• ability to streamline services and introduce cost savings to the projects;

• familiarity with required test methods, procedures, and engineering standards;

• experience with similar kinds of contracts, and;

• demonstrated competence in the services to be provided.

All evaluations of the proposals will be considered on a point system or percentage completed based on a highest quantity completed evaluation system in order to minimize subjective evaluations and preferential considerations. All evaluators of any RFQ selection team will provide a statement of confidentiality and non-collusion. A licensed Professional Civil Engineer (or approved equal) shall be in responsible charge of all engineering activities. CONSULTANT firm and personnel must be QSD and QSP certified.

Work Performed by City Personnel:

The City shall assume the role of Resident Engineer and Contract Administrator. Consultant should act in a role considered akin to an extension of City staff. The CITY reserves the right to perform any portion of this scope of services with CITY personnel.

LOCATION

The services shall be provided at various locations throughout and entirely within the City of Susanville as indicated in the project plans. Some locations may be adjacent to State of California (Caltrans) rights of way. Testing technicians shall report to the City Engineer or an authorized City of Susanville field representative:

Daniel Gibbs, P.E.

720 South Street, Susanville, CA 96130

Phone: (530) 257-1050, Facsimile: (530) 257-1057

dgibbs@cityofsusanville.org

COORDINATION

The CONSULTANT shall coordinate with the City Engineer and City personnel as required. Testing technicians shall report to the City Engineer or his designee upon arrival to the jobsite each day. The CONSULTANT’S field personnel and lab testing technicians shall work all necessary hours to accommodate the project construction schedule.

Initial efforts by the Consultant shall include review of submittals for the City regarding those related to the development and production of hot mix asphalts (JMF), their components and materials proposed. These efforts will also include the testing of aggregates proposed for use in the production of HMA to verify whether lime marinate slurry treatment is required or not.

CONSULTANT’S DUTIES

The Senior Engineer and their lead field personnel shall be present at all preconstruction field meetings for pavement operations. Consultant is expected to take an active role and lead in the discussion regarding testing, quality control and other related requirements of the paving operation to ensure proper and quality placement of all HMA materials.

Samples of materials will be collected at the job and/or material site by the testing technician’s materials laboratory and taken to the CONSULTANT’S laboratory for sieve analysis, sand equivalent, relative compaction and specific gravity and density of hot mix asphalt, as appropriate on each sample using Caltrans Standard Test Methods as identified in the testing frequency table. The results of the tests will be reported to the City Engineer in approved written format within three (3) working days from the date of the samples.

Where test results are indicative of failures or lack of compliance with the projects specifications, the City Engineer shall be notified within 24 hours via telephone and email.

CONDUCTING RELATIVE COMPACTION TESTS (CT 216 AND 231)

The in-place density testing of aggregate bases and basement soils will be performed by the testing technicians. The CONSULTANT shall provide a technician upon advanced notice from the City Engineer or designee. The technician shall have a minimum of six (6) months of experience in soils testing and be certified in the use of a nuclear gauge. The gauge shall have a current calibration certification and leak test from an approved issuing authority. The CONSULTANT shall also provide a vehicle and other miscellaneous tools needed for compaction testing. The tests shall be performed using Caltrans Standard Test Method 231 or other approved Caltrans Test Method. The maximum density and moisture content of the soil and aggregate base material will be performed using Caltrans Standard Test Method 216 or other approved Caltrans Test Method. The relative compaction results of tests taken shall be submitted to the CITY at the end of each working day on City approved forms.

CONDUCTING ASPHALT TESTING

CONSULTANT will be required to conduct the tests at the frequency indicated in this request for qualifications and the stated applicable Frequency Table(s). Compliance with the Caltrans 2018 Standard Specifications shall be utilized and any applicable FHWA required testing procedures. Additionally, the consultant will be required to review and evaluate, with recommendations and comments, any proposed design mix proposals or job mix formulae (JMF).

DAILY REPORT REQUIREMENTS

The testing technician performing compaction tests shall create a project file for his/her assignments. The project binder shall be compatible with the City Public Works Department formats and be in conformance with Caltrans standards – at a minimum those found, where relevant, in the States’ Construction Manual and requirements found in Chapter 16 of the Local Assistance Procedures Manual.

The testing results shall be recorded on a form approved by the CITY and all pertinent data requested on the form shall be reported as directed by the City Engineer or his designee and placed in the file. Information data requested on the form includes: project number, date arrived, time arrived, date departed, time departed, type of testing, City Inspector and other comments. At the end of each shift, the file and duplicate copies of the form, and copies of time and mileage for that day are to be given to the City Engineer or Resident Engineer present at the jobsite.

It is imperative that excellent and highly organized recording keeping of the projects be kept. A complete separation between streets within projects and distinctly from other project contracts shall be required at all times.

INVOICING AND PAYMENT

The CONSULTANT shall submit invoices to the City Engineer in accordance with testing costs, sampling time, and mileage. Cost per test and actual sampling hours and mileage shall be summarized on the invoices. Additional testing (approved in writing by the City Engineer) where requested will be paid at the prices indicated in the cost proposal.

Separate expenses, hours, assigned staffing, dates present, vehicles and equipment used, billing and invoices shall all be kept separate between the two projects. NO combining of documentation will accepted and no compensation will be made where projects are mixed, combined or otherwise integrated.

REPORT REQUIREMENTS

Consultant shall provide all recommendations and reports to City Engineer in Letter Format via email. The CONSULTANT shall submit invoices to the City Engineer in accordance with time and mileage. Cost per unit and actual hours and mileage shall be summarized on the invoices.

ATTACHMENTS

APPENDIX ‘A’

SCOPE OF SERVICES

PROJECT DESCRIPTION – Material Testing

The overall project consists of the rehabilitation of existing pavement surfaces for local streets. Some streets have been identified for pulverization and re-establishment of appropriate grades and cross slopes utilizing grindings salvaged from other areas of the project. Other streets require a simple edge grind and thin overlay (up to 0.25′). Localized areas have also been determined to need isolated base rock repair and re-establishment of a proper structural section. The consultant shall provide supporting materials and construction related testing along with related engineering services per the following:

• Conducting laboratory analysis tests of treated and untreated bases and basement soils in accordance with the City of Susanville’s Quality Assurance Program;

• Conducting relative compaction tests of treated and untreated bases and basement soils by using nuclear gauge in accordance with the City of Susanville’s Quality Assurance Program;

• Conducting asphalt testing for asphalt concrete, asphalt cement, and liquid asphalt in accordance with the City of Susanville’s Quality Assurance Program, attached as Attachment ‘2’.

• Perform other quality control related services in the field as detailed on Page 1 and following regarding field representative in the observation and making of professional opinions regarding the contractor’s efforts to ensure the Contractor’s delivery of proper materials and application methods.

The tests to be performed shall meet all FHWA requirements for quality control and, at a minimum, be at the frequency indicated in the Testing Frequency Table or as directed by the City Engineer. The number of tests to be performed is provided in the 2017 Construction Manual, Chapter 6 at Table 6-1.13 and the project specifications for testing of aggregate material used in the production of asphalt.

PROJECT SCHEDULE

The project schedule relative to this portion of the work has not been fully determined to date. However, work relative to needed materials oversight is anticipated to commence in late June or early July, weather permitting. The Contractor will be issued a Notice To Proceed commencing on or about July 1, 2019 with sixty (60) working days allocated to complete all aspects of the projects, complete and in place, suitable for the public to navigate City public streets. The anticipated date of completion (considering weather days) is approximately September 30, 2019.

The consultant selected shall be available for the duration of the contract, once paving operations commence (estimated to be on or about the week of the 19th of August 2019) and must be able to respond within 24 hours for testing or pulling of samples as needed. More definitive dates will be made available once the contractor provides a schedule and it is approved by the City. The Contractor must be able to maintain suitable progress, without delay, and cannot be held back as a result of unresponsive test result reporting.

Initial efforts by the Contractor shall consist of demolition for removal of existing pedestrian ramps and replacing them with ADA compliant Portland cement concrete material. Subsequent efforts will consist of the repair of unstable (dig outs and stabilization) various street segments, some are entire City blocks along with isolated areas of localized base failures present in otherwise stable pavement areas and cross slope correcting where identified in the projects plans or as directed by the City Engineer or his authorized representative.

June 18, 25, July 2, 9, 2019|

NOTICE OF NON-JUDICIAL FORFEITURE PROCEEDINGS

On January 16, 2017 in the County of Lassen, California, the following property was seized by the California Highway Patrol in connection with violations of Sections 1148.4(j) of the California Health and Safety Code:

$4,147 (Four thousand one hundred and forty-seven dollars) in U.S. currency

Pursuant to section 11488.4(j) of the California Health and Safety Code, an administrative proceeding is now underway to forfeit the seized property to the State of California. If you claim an interest in this property, you must, within 30 days of the date of first publication of this notice, file a verified claim stating the nature of your interest in the seized property with the Clerk of the Court, Hall of Justice, 2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, California, 96130. You may obtain a claim form from the Lassen County District Attorney’s Office. You must also provide an endorsed copy of the verified claim to the Office of the Lassen County District Attorney, Government Center Building, 2950 Riverside Drive, Suite 102, Susanville, California, within 30 days of filing the original claim with the Court. If your claim is not timely filed, the Lassen County District Attorney’s Office will declare the property described in this notice to be forfeit to the State of California. The property will then be distributed as provided in California Health and Safety Code section 11489.

June 25, July 2, 9, 2019|

Susanville Property Sale

Lake Forest Drive

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000008060659 Title Order No.: 1027121 FHA/VA/PMI No.: 043-7672121 703 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 06/25/2009. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 07/27/2009 as Instrument No. 2009-04267 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of LASSEN County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: MICHAEL S PELLETIER AND CHRISTEN D PELLETIER, HUSBAND AND WIFE, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 07/31/2019 TIME OF SALE: 2:00 PM PLACE OF SALE: Lassen County Courthouse, 220 S. Lassen St., Susanville, CA 96130. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 478- 245 LAKE FOREST DRIVE, SUSANVILLE, CALIFORNIA 96130 APN#: 099-230-15-11 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $142,264.14. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000008060659. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: AUCTION.COM 800-280-2832 www.auction.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 06/26/2019 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4697772 07/09/2019, 07/16/2019, 07/23/2019

July 9, 16, 23, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F048

(Expires: 6/28/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: THE CUDDLY CRITTERS.

Business Address: 472-320 DIAMOND CREST ROAD, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

JEANETTE CARTER, 472-320 DIAMOND CREST ROAD, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: A Husband & Wife.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Jeanette Carter.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 28, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

July 9, 16. 23, 30, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F049

(Expires: 7/1/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BIG HOUSE EATERY #1.

Business Address: 475-750 RICE CANYON ROAD, SUSANVILLE, CA 96127, County of Lassen.

JOSEPH ADAIR, 617 MAIN ST. #303, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Joseph Adair.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 1, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

July 9, 16. 23, 30, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F050

(Expires: 7/1/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BIG HOUSE EATERY #2.

Business Address: 711-045 CENTER ROAD, SUSANVILLE, CA 96127, County of Lassen.

JOSEPH ADAIR, 617 MAIN ST. #303, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Joseph Adair.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 1, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

July 9, 16. 23, 30, 2019|

Susanville Property Sale

Bangham Lane

APN: 116-110-44-11 TS No: CA07001160-18-1 TO No: 180462756-CA-VOI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED April 3, 2015. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On August 14, 2019 at 02:00 PM, Main Entrance, Lassen County Courthouse, 220 S. Lassen St., Susanville, CA 96130, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded on April 7, 2015 as Instrument No. 2015-01358, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Lassen County, California, executed by ROBERT A MITCHELL AND PAMELA C MITCHELL, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee for AMERICAN PACIFIC MORTGAGE CORPORATION, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 704-425 BANGHAM LANE, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $117,795.66 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call Auction.com at 800.280.2832 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address www.Auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA07001160-18-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: June 10, 2019 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA07001160-18-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone:949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.Auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Auction.com at 800.280.2832 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. NPP0355459 To: LASSEN COUNTY TIMES 07/02/2019, 07/09/2019, 07/16/2019

July 2, 9, 16, 2019|

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Pursuant to PUC §14401, the Lassen Municipal Utility District will hold a Public Hearing to solicit comments on the General Manager’s Report regarding a proposed increase to LMUD’s current monthly “Facility Charge”. The monthly Facility Charge is intended to cover a customers’ fair share of the cost of constructing and maintaining the transmission and distribution system and general administrative costs.

The Public Hearing will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 5:30 PM in the Lassen Municipal Utility District Board Room at 65 S. Roop Street, Susanville, CA. This hearing is being held in compliance with Government Code Section 6066. The preceding will consider increasing the District’s “Facility Charge” for all rate classes.

Copies of the General Manager’s California PUC §14401 Report are available at the LMUD Business Office located at 65 S. Roop Street, Susanville, CA 96130 during normal business hours (8:30 AM – 4:30 PM), or on the website at www.lmud.org.

The public is invited to attend and provide oral and/or written comments. Written comments must be received at 65 S. Roop Street, Susanville, CA, 96130 at, or prior to, the meeting time and date. During the Public Hearing, the LMUD Board of Directors shall hear and consider all comments, if any.

For the LMUD Board of Directors by:

Karen Rollings, Board Secretary

July 2, 9, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F043

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: Dollar General Store #19701

Business Address: 465 400 Main St., Janesville, CA 96114

Dolgen California, LLC, 100 Mission Ridge, Goodlettsville, TN 37072

This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/25/19

Signed: /s/Steven R. Deckard, CEO

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: 6/12/2019

Julie Bustamante, County Clerk

7/2, 7/9, 7/16, 7/23/19

CNS-3267765#

LASSEN COUNTY TIMES

uly 2, 9, 16, 23, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F044

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: Dollar General Store #17878

Business Address: 305 Birch St., Westwood, CA 96137

Dolgen California, LLC, 100 Mission Ridge, Goodlettsville, TN 37072

This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 12/1/17

Signed: /s/Steven R. Deckard, CEO

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: 6/12/2019

Julie Bustamante, County Clerk

7/2, 7/9, 7/16, 7/23/19

CNS-3267761#

LASSEN COUNTY TIMES

July 2, 9, 16, 23, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F045

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: Dollar General Store #14816

Business Address: 2450 Main St., Susanville, CA 96130

Dolgen California, LLC, 100 Mission Ridge, Goodlettsville, TN 37072

This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/14/14

Signed: /s/Steven R. Deckard, CEO

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: 6/12/2019

Julie Bustamante, County Clerk

7/2, 7/9, 7/16, 7/23/19

CNS-3267744#

LASSEN COUNTY TIMES

July 2, 9, 16, 23, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F047

(Expires: 6/21/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: TRAKKER INDUSTRIES, LLC.

Business Address: 515-805 MORGAN ROAD (P.O. BOX 66), RAVENDALE, CA 96123, County of Lassen.

THOMAS TODD TRAPHAGAN, 515-805 MORGAN ROAD, RAVENDALE, CA 96123.

This business is conducted by: An Limited Liability Company.

Registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein on 7/14/18.

Signed: /s/ Thomas T. Traphagan.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 21, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

July 2, 9, 16, 23, 2019|

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

PROJECT NAME: RIVERSIDE PARK IMPROVEMENTS

NOTICE INVITING BIDS – The City of Susanville will receive sealed bids for the above at the Activity Center, City of Susanville, 66 North Lassen St., Susanville CA 96130, until 2:00 PM, July 26, 2019 at which time they will be publicly opened and read.

GENERAL WORK DESCRIPTION – The work, in general, to be done under this contract consists of removing some existing park elements and installing new parking areas, concrete curbs and sidewalks, decomposed granite paths, a basketball court, a prefabricated restroom building, horseshoes pits, field lighting, site furniture, fencing, bollards, planting and irrigation; additive bids are requested for a covered picnic area, backstop fencing, and resin treatment for decomposes granite paths; all within the confines of Riverside Park in Susanville, CA.

The contractor is to carefully examine the site of the proposed work, and is to make his or her own determination of the scope of the work to be performed, including but not limited to the soil conditions and/or groundwater conditions to be encountered in performing the work, and he or she is to carefully examine these Contract Documents.

Inquiries or questions based on alleged patent ambiguity of the plans, specifications or estimate must be communicated as a bidder inquiry prior to bid opening. Any such inquiries or questions, submitted after bid opening, will not be treated as a bid protest.

Technical questions should be directed by email to Project Manager Quincy McCourt at

qmccourt@cityofsusanville.org

BIDDERS INFORMATION – Bidders instructions, specifications and/or plans may be secured on July 2, 2019 from City of Susanville 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, CA; Telephone (530) 252-5110.

BIDDERS CONFERENCE – An Optional bidders’ conference has been scheduled for TUESDAY, July 16, at 3:30 p.m. at Riverside Park, City of Susanville to tour the site, discuss issues pertaining to the project and answer any contractor questions that may arise.

BID SUBMITTAL REQUIREMENTS – Bidders may only submit their bids on proposal forms provided by the City. Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope plainly marked on its outside with the item title and the bid opening date. Each bid must be accompanied by cash, a certified or cashier’s check, or a bid bond in favor of the CITY OF SUSANVILLE in an amount equal to at least ten percent (10%) of the amount bid, such guaranty to be forfeited should the bidder to whom the contract is awarded fail to enter into the contract.

BID AWARD PROVISIONS; REJECTION – An award of bid, if a bid is awarded, will be made to the lowest responsible base bidder whose bid complies with the City’s requirements within fourteen – (14) days of the bid opening date. The City has the option of accepting none, or any number and combination of bid alternatives. The City reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to reject any bid which fails to meet bid requirements in any respect, to reject all bids for any reasons whatsoever and to waive minor irregularities in any bid. In addition to its right to accept or reject any and all bids, the City reserves the right in its sole discretion to base the award of bid on the inclusion of any, all, or none of the additive alternate bid items included in the bid proposal.

INSURANCE; BONDS; REQUIRED – The bidder to whom a contract is awarded will be required to furnish to the City evidence of insurance coverage(s) and performance/labor and materials bonds in full compliance with the provisions of the contract documents.

APPRENTICESHIP STANDARDS – In accordance with the provisions of Part 7, Chapter 1, Article 2, Section 1777.5 of the Labor Code of the State of California, the prime contractor shall be responsible for fully complying with the provisions of this Section, as well as any regulations adopted by the Director of Industrial Relations, for all apprenticeable crafts of trades, and shall also assure compliance by his/her subcontractors with respect to such apprenticeable crafts or trades.

LICENSING REQUIREMENTS – The contractor shall possess either a Class A license or the appropriate combination of Class C licenses at the time this contract is awarded.

CONTRACT TIME – Contractor shall commence work on the date specified on City Notice to Proceed. The Work shall be completed within 60 working days.

PAYMENT RETENTIONS; SUBSTITUTION OF SECURITIES – Five percent (5%) will be withheld from each progress payment made to the contractor for work performed and will be held until completion of the work, its acceptance and the expiration of the period provided by law for filing liens by laborers or suppliers. In accordance with the provisions of Section 23300 of the Public Contract code of the State of California, securities may be substituted for the moneys which the City withholds.

July 9, 16, 2019|

Estate of Wagoner

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

Melissa Wagoner, decedent

Case Number P8370

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Melissa Wagoner

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Daniel M. Linchey in the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Daniel M. Linchey be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: July 30, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Lassen, Dept. 2C, Courthouse, 2610 Riverside Dr., Susanville, CA 96130.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Jill N. Robbins, 100 South Lassen St., Susanville, CA 96130, (530) 257-9351, SBN: 227796

Endorsed July 3. 2019

Clerk of the Superior Court

By H. Murphy-Grandfield, Deputy Clerk.

July 9, 16, 23, 2019|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of Ashly Ward for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 62390

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Ashly Ward filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: JANAE BREE FLORES to Proposed name: AYLA GRACE WARD.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: July 30, 2019

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times.

Date: June 11, 2019.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: June 11, 2019

Clerk of the Superior Court,

By L. Niemeyer, Deputy Clerk

July 9, 16, 23, 30, 2019|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Susanville Planning Commission will be holding a public hearing to consider recommending approval, conditional approval, or disapproval of a request to amend the General Plan from R-1 (Single-Family Residential) to C-O (Commercial-Office) and to Rezone from R-4 (Multi-Family Residential) to C-O (Commercial-Office) for the Susanville Indian Rancheria property located at the southeast corner of Skyline Road and Paul Bunyan Road, A.P.N. 103-190-06. Additional information regarding this proposal is contained in City File RZ-19-002, which is available for review at the Planning Division Office. The hearing will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in the City Council Chambers in City Hall located at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, California.

ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW STATUS: To be determined prior to any final approval by the Susanville City Council

The public is invited to attend and provide verbal and/or written comments on the proposed use. Written comments must be received at the above address at, or prior to, the meeting date and time. Note: Any appeals on the above-mentions proposal must be based on comments made known (either through written or verbal comments) at the public hearing. Appellants must also be represented at the public hearing for an appeal to be accepted by the City Council. “If you challenge the City’s action on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City at, or prior to, the public hearing.” Govt. Code 65009. Any questions regarding this or the proposal may be directed to Marlin Johnson at (530) 252-5104 during normal business hours.

BY: Marlin Johnson

FOR: City of Susanville, Planning Commission

July 9, 2019|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Susanville Planning Commission will be holding a public hearing to consider approval, conditional approval, or disapproval of a Use Permit for William Valentine to allow Mixed Use, Residential with Commercial and/or Office, located at 55 South Sacramento Street, A.P.N. 105-231-01, 105-231-12 & 105-231-13. Additional information regarding this proposal is contained in City File U-19-005, which is available for review at the Planning Division Office. The hearing will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in the City Council Chambers in City Hall located at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, California.

ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW STATUS: Categorical Exemption – exempt Section per CEQ guidelines, 15301 Existing Facilities

The public is invited to attend and provide verbal and/or written comments on the proposed use. Written comments must be received at the above address at, or prior to, the meeting date and time. Note: Any appeals on the above-mentions proposal must be based on comments made known (either through written or verbal comments) at the public hearing. Appellants must also be represented at the public hearing for an appeal to be accepted by the City Council. “If you challenge the City’s action on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City at, or prior to, the public hearing.” Govt. Code 65009. Any questions regarding this or the proposal may be directed to Marlin Johnson at (530) 252-5104 during normal business hours.

BY: Marlin Johnson

FOR: City of Susanville, Planning Commission

July 9, 2019|

Sealed bids accepted

1986 International Fleet Star Van Pelt 800 gallon Pumper, 42,266 miles, 1,155 hours. Runs, pump works, minor plumbing leaks. Sealed Bid starts $3,200 As Is.

1968 International 2000 gallon water tender. Unknown true miles, manual 4 speed. Runs, new starter. No pump, minor leaks in Stainless tank. Holds water, does leak about a gallon to 2 gallons a day. Sealed Bid starts at $1,500 As Is.

If you would like to see them call (530) 310-5183. Will. Be by appointment only.

Sealed Bids to expire July 31st. Send Bids to P0 Box 120, Standish Ca 96128.

July 9, 2019|

NATIONAL FOREST TIMBER

FOR SALE

LASSEN NATIONAL FOREST

The Humpback Fire Salvage Sale is located within Township 31 North, Range 10 East, Sections 2 and 3, Township 32 North Range 10 East, Sections 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, 33, and 34, Township 33 North, Range 10 East, Sections 33, and 34. The Forest Service will receive sealed bids in public at Lassen NF Supervisors Office, 2550 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA at 10:00 AM local time on 07/23/2019 for an estimated volume of 636 MBF of Incense Cedar sawtimber, 2635 MBF of Ponderosa Pine sawtimber, 264 MBF of Sugar Pine sawtimber, and 57 MBF of White Fir sawtimber marked or otherwise designated for cutting. In addition, there is within the sale area an unestimated volume of Combined Softwood non-saw that the bidder may agree to remove at a fixed rate. The Forest Service reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Interested parties may obtain a prospectus from the office listed below. A prospectus, bid form, and complete information concerning the timber, the conditions of sale, and submission of bids is available to the public from the Eagle Lake Ranger District, 477-050 Eagle Lake Road or Lassen NF Supervisor’s Office, 2550 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130. The USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

July 9, 2019|