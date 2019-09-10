Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 9/10/19

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

DESIGN SERVICES FOR STREET OVERLAY & ADA

FACILITY DESIGN SERVICES

Project ‘FD’ Rehabilitation Project in the City of Susanville (PPNo. 2561)

Proposals Due September 20, 2019

The City of Susanville is now accepting proposals for design services for the City’s proposed STIP project known as “FD” for pavement rehabilitation on various streets and ADA compliant facilities design is required within the City.

This work is subject to State contract discrimination compliance requirements pursuant to Government Code Section 12990. The City of Susanville has a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) participation goal of 7.2% for design services on this Federally funded project.

Proposal information and RFP packages can be obtained from the City of Susanville Public Works Department located at 720 South Street in Susanville CA 96130 or call (530) 257-1041.

They must be submitted to the City of Susanville Public Works Department located at 720 South Street in Susanville, CA 96130 prior to 4:00 p.m. on September 20, 2019 at which time they will be opened and referred to an evaluating committee.

The City of Susanville reserves the right to refuse or reject any or all proposals.

Sincerely,

Signed /s/ Daniel Gibbs, City Engineer

530-257-1050 (phone)

dgibbs@cityofsusanville.org (email)

Published LCT

Aug. 20, 27, Sept. 3, 10, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F068

(Expires: 8/14/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: REAL ESTATE PROFESSIONALS.

Business Address: 602 B MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

DIANA SCHALL, 5995 BARRETT WAY, SPARKS, NV, 89436.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Signed: /s/ Diana Schall.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Aug. 14, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Aug. 20, 27, Sept. 3, 10, 2019|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of ABDUL RASHID ONIMISY ALHASSAN for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: Amended 62439

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner ABDUL RASHID ONIMISY ALHASSAN filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: ABDUL RASHID ONIMISY ALHASSAN to Proposed name: RASHID ALHASSAN.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Oct. 1, 2019

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times.

Date: Aug. 13, 2019.

/s/ Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Aug. 13, 2019

Clerk of the Superior Court,

By L. Niemeyer, Deputy Clerk

Published LCT

Aug. 20, 27, Sept. 3, 10, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F071

(Expires: 8/14/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: RESURRECTION LAWN & MAINTENANCE.

Business Address: 945 JOAQUIN ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

CHRIS LOPEZ COBIAN JR., 945 JOAQUIN ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business.

Signed: /s/ Chris L. Cobian Jr.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Aug. 16, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Aug. 27, Sept. 3, 10, 17, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F072

(Expires: 8/21/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BLISS SALON.

Business Address: 1800 FIRST ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

LAUREN CALLIE MUELLER, 708-915 RANDS JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business.

Signed: /s/ Lauren C. Mueller.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Aug. 21, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Aug. 27, Sept. 3, 10, 17, 2019|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of DALE DEAN HEMPHILL for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 62559

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Dale Dean Hemphill filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: DALE DEAN HEMPHILL to Proposed name: DALE DEAN MOORE.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Oct. 8, 2019

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times.

Date: Aug. 26, 2019.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Aug. 26, 2019

Clerk of the Superior Court,

By L. Niemeyer, Deputy Clerk

Published LCT

Sept. 4, 11, 18, 25, 2019|

Susanville Property Sale

Anita Drive

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee’s Sale No. CA-RCS-19018821 NOTE: PURSUANT TO 2923.3(C)THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. [PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE Section 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO ABOVE IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR.) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 5/25/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2891 or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com, using the file number assigned to this case, CA-RCS-19018821. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. On September 25, 2019, at 02:00 PM, AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE OF THE LASSEN COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 220 SOUTH LASSEN STREET, in the City of SUSANVILLE, County of LASSEN, State of CALIFORNIA, PEAK FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC., a California corporation, as duly appointed Trustee under that certain Deed of Trust executed by BRETT DOLLAR AND CARLA DOLLAR, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS, as Trustors, recorded on 6/1/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-04188, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of LASSEN County, State of CALIFORNIA, under the power of sale therein contained, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Property is being sold “as is where is”. TAX PARCEL NO. 116-110-30-11 All that certain real property situated in the County of Lassen, State of California, described as follows: PARCEL 1: LOT 17, AS SHOWN ON THE MAP OF SUSAN RIVER PARK UNIT NO. 3, IN THE COUNTY OF LASSEN, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE LASSEN COUNTY RECORDER ON AUGUST 27, 1998 IN BOOK 35 OF MAPS, AT PAGES 18, 19 AND 20. PARCEL 2: A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR ACCESS PURPOSES OVER AND ACROSS THE SOUTHERLY 15 FEET OF LOT 26, AS SHOWN ON THE MAP OF SUSAN RIVER PARK NO. 1, UNIT NO. 2, FILED MARCH 30, 1966, IN BOOK 5 OF MAPS, AT PAGE 92. From information which the Trustee deems reliable, but for which Trustee makes no representation or warranty, the street address or other common designation of the above described property is purported to be 704-550 ANITA DR., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130. Said property is being sold for the purpose of paying the obligations secured by said Deed of Trust, including fees and expenses of sale. The total amount of the unpaid principal balance, interest thereon, together with reasonably estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Trustee’s Sale is $207,360.70. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. WE ARE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Sale Information Line: 800-280-2891 or Website: www.auction.com Dated: 8/15/2019 PEAK FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC; AS TRUSTEE By Lilian Solano, Trustee Sale Officer A-4702634 08/27/2019, 09/03/2019, 09/10/2019

Published LCT

Aug. 27, Sept. 3, 10, 2019|

NOTICE INVITING SEALED BIDS

Separate sealed BIDS for the CITY OF SUSANVILLE CITY HALL RE-ROOF PROJECT located at 66 North Lassen Street in Susanville, CA, described by title as the SUSANVILLE CITY HALL RE-ROOF PROJECT and having Project Number 19-XYZ will be received by the CITY of Susanville at the office of the CITY CLERK, 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 prior to 2:00 P.M., September 26, 2019 and then at said address publicly opened and read aloud in the CITY Hall COUNCIL Chambers. The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the following location: CITY HALL, 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130.

The WORK generally consists of: THE COMPLETION OF THE SUSANVILLE CITY HALL RE-ROOF, and all other WORK necessary to complete the PROJECT. The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be obtained from the CITY Administrative Services Department located at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 upon a non-refundable payment of $25.00 for each set. An additional non-refundable payment of $10.00 will be required for mailing the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS.

In accordance with the provisions of California Public Contract Code Section 3300, the CITY has determined that the CONTRACTOR shall possess a valid CA C39 CONTRACTORS LICENSE OR AN APPROVED COMBINATION OF THE SPECIALTY LICENSES FOR DISCIPLINES REQUIRED TO PERFORM THE WORK AS ALLOWED BY THE CITY BUILDING OFFICIAL at the time that the CONTRACTOR is selected. Failure to possess the specified license shall render the bid as non-responsive and shall act as a bar to award of the CONTRACT to any bidder not possessing said license at the time of award.

The CONTRACTOR may elect to receive one hundred percent (100%) of payments due under the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS from time to time, without retention from any portion of the payment by the CITY by depositing securities of equivalent value with the CITY in accordance with the provisions of Section 10263 of the California Public Contract Code. Such securities, if deposited by the CONTRACTOR, shall be valued by the CITY, whose decision on valuation of the securities shall be final. Securities eligible for investment under this provision shall be limited to those listed in Section 16430 of the California Government Code, and Section 10263 of the California Public Contract Code.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS specify the scope of the WORK and many other conditions which include, but are not limited to, the wages to be paid to all workers employed in the execution of the CONTRACT. It shall be mandatory for the successful bidder and any SUBCONTRACTORS thereof, to pay not less than the prevailing wages to all workers employed in performing this CONTRACT in accordance with Sections 1170 to 1781 of the Labor Code. Neither the CONTRACTOR nor SUBCONTRACTORS shall engage in or permit discrimination in employment of persons because of race, color, national origin, ancestry, or religion.

Published LCT

Sept. 3, 10, 17, 2019|

Susanville Property Sale

Sierra Road

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 145346 Title No. 190714672 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 04/20/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 10/09/2019 at 2:00 PM, The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 04/27/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-03832, in book xx, page xx, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of Lassen County, State of California, executed by Dyke Crouch, An Unmarried Man, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States), Lassen County Courthouse, 220 South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130. All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State, described as: PARCEL 1: BLOCKS L-92 AND L-105 TOGETHER WITH TULARE STREET, THE EASTERLY ONE- HALF OF ALAMEDA STREET AND THAT PORTION OF EAST STREET LYING SOUTHERLY OF THE SOUTH LINE OF RAILROAD AVENUE AND NORTHERLY OF THE NORTH LINE OF CALIFORNIA STREET, ALL AS SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN MAP ENTITLED, “OFFICIAL MAP OF LASSEN, LASSEN COUNTY, CALIFORNIA”, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE LASSEN COUNTY RECORDER ON JANUARY 8, 1913 IN BOOK 1 OF MAPS AT PAGE 37. PARCEL 2: THAT PORTION OF THE LAND IN SECTION 4, TOWNSHIP 29 NORTH, RANGE 12 EAST, MOUNT DIABLO MERIDIAN, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF, CONVEYED TO THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA BY DEED RECORDED APRIL 24, 1963 IN BOOK 178 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS AT PAGE 1289, LYING WESTERLY OF A LINE THAT IS PARALLEL WITH AND S 66º58′ 09″ W, 128.00 FEET FROM THE CONTROL LINE SHOWN ON THE MAP ENTITLED, “SURVEY OF A CONTROL LINE FOR STATE HIGHWAY PURPOSES”, FILED ON JANUARY 18, 1962 IN BOOK 4 OF MAPS AT PAGE 63. EXCEPTING THEREFROM ALL THE MINERALS AND MINERAL ORES OF EVERY KIND AND CHARACTER NOW KNOWN TO EXIST OR HEREAFTER DISCOVERED UPON, WITHIN OR UNDERLYING SAID LAND OR THAT MAY BE PRODUCED THEREFROM, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITING THE GENERALLY OF THE FOREGOING, ALL PETROLEUM, OIL, NATURAL GAS AND OTHER HYDROCARBON SUBSTANCES AND PRODUCTS DERIVED THEREFROM, AS EXCEPTED IN THE DEED FROM SOUTHERN PACIFIC COMPANY TO THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA RECORDED APRIL 24, 1963 IN BOOK 178 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS AT PAGE 1289, WHICH SAID DEED PROVIDES AS FOLLOWS. “TOGETHER WITH THE EXCLUSIVE AND PERPETUAL RIGHT OF SAID GRANTOR, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, OF INGRESS AND EGRESS BENEATH THE SURFACE OF SAID LAND TO EXPLORE FOR, EXTRACT, MINE AND REMOVE THE SAME, AND THE MAKE SUCH USE OF THE SAID LAND BENEATH THE SURFACE AS IS NECESSARY OR USEFUL IN CONNECTION THEREWITH, WHICH USE MAY INCLUDE LATERAL OR SLANT DRILLING, BORING, DIGGING OR SINKING OF WELLS, SHAFTS OR TUNNELS; PROVIDED, HOWEVER, THAT GRANTOR, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, SHALL NOT DRILL, DIG OR MINE THROUGH THE SURFACE OF SAID LAND IN THE EXERCISE OF SAID RIGHTS AND SHALL NOT DISTURB THE SURFACE OF SAID LAND OR OTHERWISE DEVELOP THE SAME IN SUCH MANNER AS TO ENDANGER THE SAFETY OF ANY HIGHWAY THAT MAY BE CONSTRUCTED ON SAID LAND.” ALSO KNOWN AS PARCELS 1, 2, AND 3 AS SHOWN ON RECORD OF SURVEY NO. 3-8-06 FOR DKYE CROUCH, FILED OCTOBER 12, 2006 IN BOOK 41 OF MAPS AT PAGE 25. APN 107-240-07-11 and 107-240-09-11 and 107-240-08-11 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 700 Sierra Road 527, Susanville, CA 96130 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $192,039.03 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. Dated: 8/26/2019 THE MORTGAGE LAW FIRM, PLC Adriana Durham/Authorized Signature 27455 Tierra Alta Way, Ste. B, Temecula, CA 92590 (619) 465-8200 FOR TRUSTEE’S SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (800) 280-2832 The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC. may be attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site – www.Auction.com – for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case: 145346. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. A-4703626 09/10/2019, 09/17/2019, 09/24/2019

Published LCT

Sept. 10, 17, 24, 2019|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Susanville Planning Commission will be holding a public hearing to consider recommending approval, conditional approval, or disapproval of a request for a Tentative Parcel Map on property located to the west of Richmond Road, south and west of Maurino Manor Subdivision, A.P.N. 116-510-47 and 116-510-55. Additional information regarding this proposal is contained in City File PM-19-001, which is available for review at the Planning Division Office. The hearing will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in the City Council Chambers in City Hall located at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, California.

ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW STATUS: To be determined prior to any final approval by the Susanville City Council

The public is invited to attend and provide verbal and/or written comments on the proposed use. Written comments must be received at the above address at, or prior to, the meeting date and time. Note: Any appeals on the above-mentions proposal must be based on comments made known (either through written or verbal comments) at the public hearing. Appellants must also be represented at the public hearing for an appeal to be accepted by the City Council. “If you challenge the City’s action on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City at, or prior to, the public hearing.” Govt. Code 65009. Any questions regarding this or the proposal may be directed to Marlin Johnson at (530) 252-5104 during normal business hours.

BY: Marlin Johnson

FOR: City of Susanville, Planning Commission

Published LCT

Sept. 10, 2019|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Susanville Planning Commission will be holding a public hearing to consider recommending approval, conditional approval, or disapproval of a request to amend the General Plan from Public and Government (Other Public) to Multiple Family Residential and to Rezone from PF (Public Facilities) District to R-4 (Multiple Family Residential) District for the Stephen Pezzullo 2000 Revocable Trust property located to the southwest of 1445 Paul Bunyan Road, between the Forest Service and BLM Yards on the south side of Paul Bunyan Road, A.P.N. 105-020-16. Additional information regarding this proposal is contained in City File RZ-19-003, which is available for review at the Planning Division Office. The hearing will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in the City Council Chambers in City Hall located at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, California.

ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW STATUS: To be determined prior to any final approval by the Susanville City Council

The public is invited to attend and provide verbal and/or written comments on the proposed use. Written comments must be received at the above address at, or prior to, the meeting date and time. Note: Any appeals on the above-mentions proposal must be based on comments made known (either through written or verbal comments) at the public hearing. Appellants must also be represented at the public hearing for an appeal to be accepted by the City Council. “If you challenge the City’s action on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City at, or prior to, the public hearing.” Govt. Code 65009. Any questions regarding this or the proposal may be directed to Marlin Johnson at (530) 252-5104 during normal business hours.

BY: Marlin Johnson

FOR: City of Susanville, Planning Commission

Published LCT

Sept. 10, 2019|

SUMMARY OF PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO TITLE 11 CHAPTER 14 OF THE LASSEN COUNTY CODE

TO BE CONSIDERED FOR ADOPTION BY THE LASSEN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

ON SEPTEMBER 17, 2019

Title 11 Chapter 14 of the Lassen County Code establishes the structure and authority of Lassen County’s emergency organization in case of declared local emergency.

Amendments to Title 11 Chapter 14 of the Lassen County Code are being proposed which will be considered for adoption at the regular meeting of the Lassen County Board of Supervisors located at 707 Nevada St. in Susanville on September 17, 2019 at the hour of 9:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter is called.

The amendments to this title and chapter, if adopted, would do several things:

1. Redefine the term “local emergency” to be consistent with state law; and

2. Change the composition of Lassen County’s Disaster Council; and

3. Clarify and restate the Powers and Duties of the Sheriff and the Director of Emergency Services.

A complete copy of the amendment is available for review in the office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors located at 220 South Lassen St., Ste 5, Susanville, CA, 96130.

Julie Bustamante

Clerk of the Board of Supervisors

Published LCT

Sept. 10, 2019|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF

BULK SALE

(Division 6 of the Commercial Code)

Escrow No. 020442-EK

(1) Notice is hereby given to creditors of the within named Seller(s) that a bulk sale is about to be made on personal property hereinafter described.

(2) The name and business addresses of the seller are: CBM CAPITAL RESOURCES, INC, 2932 MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130

(3) The location in California of the chief executive office of the Seller is: SAME AS ABOVE

(4) The names and business address of the Buyer(s) are: GATEHOUSE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, 2932 MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130

(5) The location and general description of the assets to be sold are: FURNITURE, FIXTURES, EQUIPMENT & GOODWILL of that certain business located at: 2932 MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130

(6) The business name used by the seller(s) at said location is: SIERRA WASH & DRY

(7) The anticipated date of the bulk sale is SEPTEMBER 26, 2019 at the office of: GREEN ESCROW SERVICES, INC, 2010 CROW CANYON PLACE, SUITE 212 SAN RAMON, CA 94583, Escrow No. 020442-EK, Escrow Officer: EMILY KLENOW

(8) Claims may be filed with Same as ì7î above.

(9) The last day for filing claims is: SEPTEMBER 25, 2019.

(10) This bulk sale is subject to Section 6106.2 of the Uniform Commercial Code.

(11) As listed by the Seller, all other business names and addresses used by the Seller within three years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the Buyer are: NONE.

DATED: AUGUST 21, 2019

TRANSFEREES: GATEHOUSE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

LA2351855 LASSEN COUNTY TIMES 9/10/2019

Published LCT

Sept. 10, 2019|

INVITATION FOR BIDS

PUBLIC NOTICE

Lassen Municipal Utility District is accepting SEALED BIDS on the following items:

Item #1 – 1996 Ford Ranger Standard cab 4×4 VIN #1FTCR11U5TUB29469. (Minimum bid $2,850)

Item #2 – 2000 Ford Ranger Super cab 4×4 VIN # 1FTZR15X7YTA23794. (Minimum bid $2,500)

Item #3 – 1998 Ford Ranger Super cab 4×4 VIN #.1FTZR15X2WPA25149. (Minimum bid $2,500)

Item #4 – 1997 Ford F-350 Standard cab 4×4 diesel VIN # 1FDHF36F9VEA43658. (Minimum bid $3,500)

Item #5 – Wain Roy 12” backhoe bucket for XLS system.

(Minimum bid $200)

Item #6 – Wain Roy 24” backhoe bucket for XLS system.

(Minimum bid $300)

Item #7 – Wain Roy 24” backhoe bucket w/ rippers for XLS system.

(Minimum bid $325)

Item #8 – Old safe from front office. (No minimum bid)

Viewing Date / Times: Thursday, September 19, 2019, 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the LMUD Operations Center at 1605 Chestnut Street, Susanville.

Method of payment: Cash, Cashiers Check or Money Order – payments must be made at 65 S. Roop Street office ONLY.

Payment and removal of items must be completed by Friday, October 4, 2019 at 12:00 p.m.

Sealed bids must be received by Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 4:30 p.m.

Return sealed bids to: Karen Rollings

Lassen Municipal Utility District

65 S. Roop Street

Susanville, CA 96130

Envelopes must be marked “SEALED BID”, as open bids will not be considered.

Bid Opening: Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at 65 S. Roop St, Susanville, CA

Contact Number for Questions: (530) 257-4174

Published LCT

Sept. 10, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F074

(Expires: 8/26/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: D & L HANDYMAN SERVICES.

Business Address: 1719 FIRST ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

DOUGLAS L. CARLOW, 1719 FIRST ST., SUSAN VILLE, CA 96130

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 8/26/2019.

Signed: /s/ Douglas L. Carlow.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Aug. 26, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Sept. 10, 17, 24, Oct. 1, 2019|