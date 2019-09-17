Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 9/17/19

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F071

(Expires: 8/14/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: RESURRECTION LAWN & MAINTENANCE.

Business Address: 945 JOAQUIN ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

CHRIS LOPEZ COBIAN JR., 945 JOAQUIN ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business.

Signed: /s/ Chris L. Cobian Jr.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Aug. 16, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Aug. 27, Sept. 3, 10, 17, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F072

(Expires: 8/21/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BLISS SALON.

Business Address: 1800 FIRST ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

LAUREN CALLIE MUELLER, 708-915 RANDS JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business.

Signed: /s/ Lauren C. Mueller.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Aug. 21, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Aug. 27, Sept. 3, 10, 17, 2019|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of DALE DEAN HEMPHILL for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 62559

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Dale Dean Hemphill filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: DALE DEAN HEMPHILL to Proposed name: DALE DEAN MOORE.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Oct. 8, 2019

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times.

Date: Aug. 26, 2019.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Aug. 26, 2019

Clerk of the Superior Court,

By L. Niemeyer, Deputy Clerk

Published LCT

Sept. 4, 11, 18, 25, 2019|

NOTICE INVITING SEALED BIDS

Separate sealed BIDS for the CITY OF SUSANVILLE CITY HALL RE-ROOF PROJECT located at 66 North Lassen Street in Susanville, CA, described by title as the SUSANVILLE CITY HALL RE-ROOF PROJECT and having Project Number 19-XYZ will be received by the CITY of Susanville at the office of the CITY CLERK, 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 prior to 2:00 P.M., September 26, 2019 and then at said address publicly opened and read aloud in the CITY Hall COUNCIL Chambers. The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the following location: CITY HALL, 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130.

The WORK generally consists of: THE COMPLETION OF THE SUSANVILLE CITY HALL RE-ROOF, and all other WORK necessary to complete the PROJECT. The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be obtained from the CITY Administrative Services Department located at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 upon a non-refundable payment of $25.00 for each set. An additional non-refundable payment of $10.00 will be required for mailing the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS.

In accordance with the provisions of California Public Contract Code Section 3300, the CITY has determined that the CONTRACTOR shall possess a valid CA C39 CONTRACTORS LICENSE OR AN APPROVED COMBINATION OF THE SPECIALTY LICENSES FOR DISCIPLINES REQUIRED TO PERFORM THE WORK AS ALLOWED BY THE CITY BUILDING OFFICIAL at the time that the CONTRACTOR is selected. Failure to possess the specified license shall render the bid as non-responsive and shall act as a bar to award of the CONTRACT to any bidder not possessing said license at the time of award.

The CONTRACTOR may elect to receive one hundred percent (100%) of payments due under the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS from time to time, without retention from any portion of the payment by the CITY by depositing securities of equivalent value with the CITY in accordance with the provisions of Section 10263 of the California Public Contract Code. Such securities, if deposited by the CONTRACTOR, shall be valued by the CITY, whose decision on valuation of the securities shall be final. Securities eligible for investment under this provision shall be limited to those listed in Section 16430 of the California Government Code, and Section 10263 of the California Public Contract Code.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS specify the scope of the WORK and many other conditions which include, but are not limited to, the wages to be paid to all workers employed in the execution of the CONTRACT. It shall be mandatory for the successful bidder and any SUBCONTRACTORS thereof, to pay not less than the prevailing wages to all workers employed in performing this CONTRACT in accordance with Sections 1170 to 1781 of the Labor Code. Neither the CONTRACTOR nor SUBCONTRACTORS shall engage in or permit discrimination in employment of persons because of race, color, national origin, ancestry, or religion.

Published LCT

Sept. 3, 10, 17, 2019|

Susanville Property Sale

Sierra Road

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 145346 Title No. 190714672 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 04/20/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 10/09/2019 at 2:00 PM, The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 04/27/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-03832, in book xx, page xx, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of Lassen County, State of California, executed by Dyke Crouch, An Unmarried Man, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States), Lassen County Courthouse, 220 South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130. All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State, described as: PARCEL 1: BLOCKS L-92 AND L-105 TOGETHER WITH TULARE STREET, THE EASTERLY ONE- HALF OF ALAMEDA STREET AND THAT PORTION OF EAST STREET LYING SOUTHERLY OF THE SOUTH LINE OF RAILROAD AVENUE AND NORTHERLY OF THE NORTH LINE OF CALIFORNIA STREET, ALL AS SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN MAP ENTITLED, “OFFICIAL MAP OF LASSEN, LASSEN COUNTY, CALIFORNIA”, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE LASSEN COUNTY RECORDER ON JANUARY 8, 1913 IN BOOK 1 OF MAPS AT PAGE 37. PARCEL 2: THAT PORTION OF THE LAND IN SECTION 4, TOWNSHIP 29 NORTH, RANGE 12 EAST, MOUNT DIABLO MERIDIAN, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF, CONVEYED TO THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA BY DEED RECORDED APRIL 24, 1963 IN BOOK 178 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS AT PAGE 1289, LYING WESTERLY OF A LINE THAT IS PARALLEL WITH AND S 66º58′ 09″ W, 128.00 FEET FROM THE CONTROL LINE SHOWN ON THE MAP ENTITLED, “SURVEY OF A CONTROL LINE FOR STATE HIGHWAY PURPOSES”, FILED ON JANUARY 18, 1962 IN BOOK 4 OF MAPS AT PAGE 63. EXCEPTING THEREFROM ALL THE MINERALS AND MINERAL ORES OF EVERY KIND AND CHARACTER NOW KNOWN TO EXIST OR HEREAFTER DISCOVERED UPON, WITHIN OR UNDERLYING SAID LAND OR THAT MAY BE PRODUCED THEREFROM, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITING THE GENERALLY OF THE FOREGOING, ALL PETROLEUM, OIL, NATURAL GAS AND OTHER HYDROCARBON SUBSTANCES AND PRODUCTS DERIVED THEREFROM, AS EXCEPTED IN THE DEED FROM SOUTHERN PACIFIC COMPANY TO THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA RECORDED APRIL 24, 1963 IN BOOK 178 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS AT PAGE 1289, WHICH SAID DEED PROVIDES AS FOLLOWS. “TOGETHER WITH THE EXCLUSIVE AND PERPETUAL RIGHT OF SAID GRANTOR, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, OF INGRESS AND EGRESS BENEATH THE SURFACE OF SAID LAND TO EXPLORE FOR, EXTRACT, MINE AND REMOVE THE SAME, AND THE MAKE SUCH USE OF THE SAID LAND BENEATH THE SURFACE AS IS NECESSARY OR USEFUL IN CONNECTION THEREWITH, WHICH USE MAY INCLUDE LATERAL OR SLANT DRILLING, BORING, DIGGING OR SINKING OF WELLS, SHAFTS OR TUNNELS; PROVIDED, HOWEVER, THAT GRANTOR, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, SHALL NOT DRILL, DIG OR MINE THROUGH THE SURFACE OF SAID LAND IN THE EXERCISE OF SAID RIGHTS AND SHALL NOT DISTURB THE SURFACE OF SAID LAND OR OTHERWISE DEVELOP THE SAME IN SUCH MANNER AS TO ENDANGER THE SAFETY OF ANY HIGHWAY THAT MAY BE CONSTRUCTED ON SAID LAND.” ALSO KNOWN AS PARCELS 1, 2, AND 3 AS SHOWN ON RECORD OF SURVEY NO. 3-8-06 FOR DKYE CROUCH, FILED OCTOBER 12, 2006 IN BOOK 41 OF MAPS AT PAGE 25. APN 107-240-07-11 and 107-240-09-11 and 107-240-08-11 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 700 Sierra Road 527, Susanville, CA 96130 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $192,039.03 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. Dated: 8/26/2019 THE MORTGAGE LAW FIRM, PLC Adriana Durham/Authorized Signature 27455 Tierra Alta Way, Ste. B, Temecula, CA 92590 (619) 465-8200 FOR TRUSTEE’S SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (800) 280-2832 The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC. may be attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site – www.Auction.com – for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case: 145346. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. A-4703626 09/10/2019, 09/17/2019, 09/24/2019

Published LCT

Sept. 10, 17, 24, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F074

(Expires: 8/26/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: D & L HANDYMAN SERVICES.

Business Address: 1719 FIRST ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

DOUGLAS L. CARLOW, 1719 FIRST ST., SUSAN VILLE, CA 96130

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 8/26/2019.

Signed: /s/ Douglas L. Carlow.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Aug. 26, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Sept. 10, 17, 24, Oct. 1, 2019|

Janesville Property Sale

Ponderosa Blvd.

T.S. No. 081049-CA APN: 129-361-12-11 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 6/4/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 10/10/2019 at 2:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 7/2/2004, as Instrument No. 2004-06344, in Book , Page , , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of Lassen County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: RICHARD R. LA DUCA AND JENNIFER M. LA DUCA, HUSBAND AND WIFE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE LASSEN COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 200 BLOCK OF LASSEN ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 459-870 PONDEROSA BLVD. (aka 459 PONDEROSA BLVD) JANESVILLE, CALIFORNIA 96114 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $168,023.83 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 081049-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117

Published LCT

Sept. 17, 24, Oct. 1, 2019|

NATIONAL FOREST TIMBER

FOR SALE

LASSEN NATIONAL FOREST

The Scotts John Decks Sale is located within Township 26 North, Range 5 East, Section 17; Mount Diablo Meridian. The Forest Service will receive sealed bids in public at Susanville, CA at 10:00 AM local time on 10/01/2019 for an estimated volume of 118.6 CCF of cull logs marked or otherwise designated for cutting. The Forest Service reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Interested parties may obtain a prospectus from the office listed below. A prospectus, bid form, and complete information concerning the timber, the conditions of sale, and submission of bids is available to the public from the Almanor Ranger District, 900 E. Highway 36, Chester, CA 96020; phone number (530) 258-2141 or the Lassen National Forest Supervisor’s Office, 2550 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130; phone number (530) 257-2151. The USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

Published LCT

Sept. 17, 2019|

NOTICE OF WAREHOUSEMAN’S LIEN AND PUBLIC SALE.

Notice is hereby given by lien holder Mark Weiner that on October 4, 2019 at 9:00am, a public sale will be held at 464-875 Mooney Road, Space 100, Westwood, California 96137, at which time the following manufactured home will be sold to any buyer present at the public sale who tenders the highest bid: 1987 Champion manufactured home (double wide) Serial Numbers 1671996223A and 1671996223B presently sited at 464-875 Mooney Road, Space 100, Westwood, California 96137.

This sale is being conducted to satisfy a lien on behalf of Larry Roberts and Jennifer Roberts, lien debtors. The amount of the lien is $2,707.74.

Bidders at the public sale must be prepared to pay their winning bid in either verified funds or cash. The successful bidder will receive title to the manufactured home free and clear of all known liens but must remove the manufactured home from the park space within no more than 30 days of the sale date. The successful bidder will be responsible for space rent of $400.00 per month from the date of the sale until the home is removed. Lien holder Mark Weiner retains the right to bid the sum owed to him on his warehouseman’s lien as a credit at the public sale.

Signed: /s/ MARK WEINER

Published LCT

Sept. 17, 24, 2019|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

LASSEN COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

The Lassen County Planning Commission solicits the aid of public agencies and the general public in consideration of the following item:

Applicant: Ronald A. Coscarelli Revocable Trust

File: Fire Safety (502) Variance #2019-002

Project: Proposed 15-foot setback for a 1,064 square-foot accessory structure instead of the 30-foot setback from the southern property line otherwise required by Lassen County Code Section 9.16.103(d)(1)(A). If the fire safe variance is approved, it will result in a 15-foot reduction of the setback that is otherwise required. The subject parcel is approximately 3.22 acres in size. The proposed fire safety (502) variance application is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to Section 15305(a) of the 2019 CEQA Guidelines.

Location: The project site is located at 470-125 Haven Lane, Susanville, CA 96130.

Zoning: The subject parcel is zoned R-1-B-2.5-AA-D (Single-Family Residential District, 2.5-Acre Building Site Combining District, Accessory Animal Combining District, Design Combining District) and has an “Estate Residential” land use designation per the Richmond/Gold Run Area Plan, 1993.

A.P.N.: 116-290-69

Staff Contact: Stefano Richichi, Associate Planner

The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on this item at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, in the Board Chambers, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville, California. All interested persons and agencies are invited to attend the meeting and be heard, or to submit comments to the Commission prior to the meeting, c/o Department of Planning and Building Services, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 5, Susanville, California 96130.

For the County of Lassen,

Maurice L. Anderson, Secretary

Lassen County Planning Commission

Published LCT

Sept. 17, 2019|

REQUEST FOR SEALED BIDS

Lassen Municipal Utility District is Requesting Sealed Bids for the Replacement of the Roof at the 1605 Chestnut Street Operations Center

Project Description:

Lassen Municipal Utility District seeks bids to replace the roof of 1605 Chestnut Street Office Building with new “like kind” corrugated and coated metal roofing with minimum 20-year warranty with ridge venting. There are currently some fiberglass skylight panels that we do not wish to replace with fiberglass. These panels will be replaced with corrugated metal.

Dimensions:

This building measured at the roof edge is approximately 64 feet wide by 46 feet depth, including eave extension on front and back of building.

Attachments:

There is a gutter attached to both the front and back of the building that is connected to gutter downspouts. This gutter is to be replaced with like kind materials and reconnected to existing downspouts. Edge caps consistent with current roofing edge are to be replaced with like kind materials.

Demolition and Removal:

All roofing materials will be removed by the contractor and transported for appropriate recycling, if possible, and disposal where necessary. Estimates for this project shall include costs for demolition and removal for recycling or disposal.

Job Walkdown:

Contractors may walk the job at 1605 Chestnut Street during the week of September 23, 2019 with Operations Staff. Please contact Pat Holley at (530) 257-6854 or (530) 249-6249 to schedule a time to do this.

Schedule:

Work to be conducted and completed before November 15, 2019.

Bid Requirements:

• Sealed Bids must be received by September 27, 2019 at 4:00 p.m.

• Envelopes must be marked “SEALED BID – CHESTNUT ST. ROOF REPLACEMENT” as open bids will not be considered.

• All bids must include prevailing wage labor rates with a statement that all labor rates comply with State of California prevailing wage standards.

• A State Contractor’s License is required to bid on this roofing project.

• Standard Commercial General Contractor’s Liability insurance is also required.

Sealed Bids should be delivered to:

Pat Holley

Lassen Municipal Utility District

65 S. Roop Street

Susanville, CA 96130

Published LCT

Sept. 17, 24, 2019|

Request for Sealed Bids

Lassen Municipal Utility District is Requesting Sealed Bids for the Seal Coating of Pavement at two LMUD Locations, including parking space restriping. Location #1 is 1605 Chestnut St. and Location #2 is 65 S. Roop Street, Susanville, CA

Project Description:

Location #1 – 1605 Chestnut Street:

Lassen Municipal Utility District seeks bids to seal coat the existing pavement at 1605 Chestnut Street Operations Center with the following north and south dimensions:

• South Side is employee parking and includes a road into the back equipment yard. This square footage is approx. 18,560 square feet.

• The North side or North equipment yard includes a total of 36,850 square feet. 600 square feet of this total is to be a minimum 10-inch thick concrete slab 5-bag mix to sustain heavy equipment loading. Appropriate steel rebar reinforcement will also be required, along with demo removal of asphalt and compaction of base rock prior to pouring concrete.

Repairs may be necessary to certain areas that have exposed cracks. This should be repaired with durable grout materials or asphalt materials prior to seal coating.

Location #2 – 65 S. Roop Street:

This Office Building has North and South sides of parking space for the building. The North Side includes a total of 5,016 square feet with 7 spaces to be restriped. The South Side includes 5,280 square feet with 14 parking spaces to be restriped.

Repairs may be necessary to certain areas that have exposed cracks. This should be repaired with durable grout materials or asphalt materials prior to seal coating.

Job Walkdown:

Contractors may walk the job sites at 1605 Chestnut Street and/or 65 S. Roop St. during the week of September 23, 2019 with LMUD Operations Staff. Please contact Pat Holley at (530) 257-6854 or (530) 249-6249 to schedule a time to do this.

Schedule:

Work to be conducted and completed before November 15, 2019.

NOTE: LMUD may elect to perform all, or only portions, of the work as described above.

Bid Requirements:

• Sealed Bids must be received by September 27, 2019 at 4:00 p.m.

• Envelopes must be marked “SEALED BID – SEAL COATING” as open bids will not be considered.

• All bids must include prevailing wage labor rates with a statement that all labor rates comply with State of California prevailing wage standards.

• A State Contractor’s License is required to bid on this project.

• Standard Commercial General Contractor’s Liability insurance is also required.

Sealed Bids should be delivered to:

Pat Holley

Lassen Municipal Utility District

65 S. Roop Street

Susanville, CA 96130

Published LCT

Sept. 17, 24, 2019|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Susanville will conduct a Public Hearing pursuant to Susanville Municipal Code Chapter 8.28 to solicit comments regarding the abatement of weed/rubbish nuisances at the following locations:

• 103-243-06 / 220 Adaline

• 107-270-12 / Alexander Ave.

• 103-413-07 / 300 Carroll Street

• 105-210-25 / 1630 Cornell Street

• 105-153-22 / 110 Hall Street

• 105-320-22 / 2650 Main Street

• 107-083-27 / 309 Pardee

• 103-140-38 / 305 N. Pine Street

• 107-171-25 / 738 & 740 Plumas

• 107-130-25 / 1024 S. Railroad

• 103-400-09 / 354 Richmond Ave.

• 107-100-17 / Riverside Drive

• 105-301-03 / 2415 Riverside Drive

• 105-320-17/18 65 Russell & 2755 Main

• 107-181-16 / 765 Shasta Street

The Public Hearing will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. (or as soon thereafter as the agenda permits) in the City Council Chambers located at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, California. The public is invited to attend and provide oral and/or written comments. Written comments must be received prior to 4:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 for City Council’s review.

Published LCT

Sept. 17, 2019|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of MARISSA NICOLE CLARK and MICHAEL SHAWN CLARK for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 62560

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Marissa Nicole Clark and Michael Shawn Clark filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: AUBREE NOELLE HODGEN to Proposed name: AUBREE NOELLE CLARK.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Oct. 15, 2019

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times.

Date: Aug. 29, 2019.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Aug. 29 2019

Clerk of the Superior Court,

By L. Niemeyer, Deputy Clerk

Published LCT

Sept. 17, 24, Oct. 1, 8, 2019|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City Council of the City of Susanville will hold a public hearing to solicit comments with respect to proposed Resolution No. 19-5703 approving and authorizing a Transactions and Use Tax of one percent (1%) to be used for Public Safety Services and to be administered by the State Board of Equalization, subject to approval of a 2/3 majority of the Electors voting on the Tax Measure at the General Municipal Election to be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

The proposed resolution is available for review at City Hall at, 66 N. Lassen Street, Susanville. Any questions regarding this notice or the proposed increase may be directed to the City Clerk, at 530 252-5103 during normal business hours.

The public hearing will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as the agenda permits) in the City Council Chambers at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, California. The public is invited to attend and provide oral and/or written comments. Written comments must be received at 66 N. Lassen St., Susanville, CA 96130-3904 at, or prior to, the meeting time and date.

For the City Council of the City of Susanville by: Gwenna MacDonald, City Clerk

Published LCT

Sept. 17, 24, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F075

(Expires: 8/30/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MIKE KELLY INDUSTRIES.

Business Address: 525 HALL ST., APT. #60, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

MICHEAL RAY KELLY, 525 HALL ST., APT. #60, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Signed: /s/ Micheal R. Kelly.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Aug. 30, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Sept. 17, 24, Oct. 1, 8, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F076

(Expires: 9/9/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ADVANCED EARTH TECHNOLOGIES.

Business Address: 705-600 INDIANS ROAD, JANESVILLE, CA 96114, County of Lassen.

CHANNING PARKER VERDEN, 705-600 INDIANS ROAD, JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Registrant has not yet begun to transact business under the fictitious business name listed herein.

Signed: /s/ Channing Verden.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 9, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Sept. 17, 24, Oct. 1, 8, 2019|

LASSEN NATIONAL FOREST and

LASSEN COUNTY FIRE SAFE COUNCIL, Inc.

TIMBER SALE PRE-BID TOUR

There will be a Pre-Bid Tour of the Oro and Oskie Timber Sale projects on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 8:30 am. All potential Bidders and/or Logging Contractors are encouraged to attend. Initial Meeting will take place at the Susan River Fire Hall located at 472-355 Richmond Road, Susanville, CA 96130. Up-to-date information on the Timber Sales will be provided at the meeting site. The purpose of the meeting is to review and discuss information pertaining to these timber sales while ground conditions permit field access. It is anticipated that Oro will be advertised around October 31 of this year, and that Oskie will be advertised around January 31, 2020. The tour could require 7-8 hours to complete. Questions can be directed to Mark Shaffer, LCFSC Consulting Forester, at 530-260-3705.

Published LCT

Sept. 17, 24, 2019|

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF PUBLIC HEARING

LASSEN COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Lassen County Board of Supervisors has cancelled the public hearing of the following item:

Applicant: Lassen County

File: File #335.09, Amendment to Title 3 of the Lassen County Code, Fees

Project: Proposed amendment to Title 3 (Fees and Revenues) of the Lassen County Code to raise certain user fees for land development-related applications submitted to the Department of Planning and Building Services; affected fees pertain to the Planning and Surveyor Divisions.

Location: Countywide

Staff Contact: Gaylon F. Norwood, Assistant Director

The Board of Supervisors has cancelled the public hearing on this item that was to be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, in the Board Chambers, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville.

For the County of Lassen,

Julie Bustamante,

Lassen County Clerk

Published LCT

Sept. 17, 2019|

McKenzie Meadow Restoration Project

USDA Forest Service

Lassen National Forest

Eagle Lake Ranger District

Lassen County, California

Lassen National Forest Seeking Scoping Comments on McKenzie Meadow Restoration Project

The Eagle Lake Ranger District (ELRD) of the Lassen National Forest (LNF) is seeking scoping comments for the McKenzie Meadow Restoration project. The McKenzie project area encompasses approximately 61 acres of National Forest System lands administered by the ELRD of the LNF and includes a portion of Township (T) 31 North (N), Range (R) 8 East (E), Section (S) 4 of the Mount Diablo Meridian. With this project, the Lassen National Forest is proposing to restore a meadow by reconnecting a segment of Pine Creek to its historic floodplain. Proposed activities include riffle augmentation to increase the base elevation of the stream channels, meadow revegetation to speed vegetative recovery and increase channel stability, removing a berm that disconnects the floodplain, and aggrading an old road to raise the elevation back to the floodplain.

The purpose of this notice is to invite you to participate in the planning process. A Categorical Exclusion (CE) for the Project will be prepared and is anticipated to be available in January of 2020. The goal of the McKenzie project is consistent with category FSH 32.2(18): Restoring wetlands, streams, riparian areas or other water bodies by removing, replacing, or modifying water control structures to allow waters to flow into natural channels and floodplains and restore natural flow regimes. The public is encouraged to submit input as it relates to the proposed action and identify any issues about the anticipated effects from the proposed actions.

For detailed information please visit the forest website www.fs.usda.gov/projects/lassen/landmanagement/projects. Comments can be sent to: comments-pacificsouthwest-lassen-eagle-lake@fs.fed.us with the subject line of McKenzie Meadow Restoration Project. Electronic comments must be submitted in a format such as plain text (.txt), rich text format (.rtf), portable document format (pdf), or MS Word (.doc or .docx). Written comments should be mailed to Carol Thornton, District Ranger, ATTN: McKenzie Meadow Restoration Project, 477-050 Eagle Lake Rd, Susanville, CA 96130; Written comments can also be delivered between 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Eagle Lake Ranger District office, located at 477-050 Eagle Lake Rd, Susanville, CA 96130. Additional information contact Cerena Brewen at cerena.brewen@usda.gov or (530) 257-4188.

Input from the public will be accepted for two weeks following publicaiton of this notice to help develop the project if received by the close of business on October 1, 2019.

Published LCT

Sept. 17, 2019|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

LASSEN COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING

The Lassen County Administrative Hearing Officer solicits the aid of public agencies and the general public in consideration of the following item:

Property Owner: Central Hotel Trust

File Number: CDEF 2019-020

Project: Public hearing to consider the administrative abatement and removal of the vehicles or parts thereof as an abandoned, wrecked, dismantled or inoperative vehicles, and the assessment of the administrative costs and the cost of removal of the vehicles or parts thereof against the property on which they are located as provided in chapter 1.19 of the Lassen County Code.

Location: 473-500 Cutoff Road Litchfield, California

A.P.N. 119-050-12

The Administrative Hearing Officer will hold a public hearing on this item at 3:00 PM, on Monday, September 30, 2019, in the first floor conference room, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville, California. All interested persons and agencies are invited to attend the meeting and be heard or to submit comments to the Planning and Building Services Department, 707 Nevada Street, Suite 5, Susanville, California 96130.

For the County of Lassen,

Julie Bustamante

Lassen County Clerk

Published LCT

Sept. 17, 2019|