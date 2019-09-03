Lassen County Public Notices for the week of 9/3/19

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F062

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: Sunshine Jems Boutique, 719-950 Alexander Lane, Standish, CA 96128

Kysandra Callison, 719-950 Alexander Lane, Standish, CA 96128

This business is conducted by: Individual

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on NA

Signed: /s/Kysandra Callison

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:Filed: July 26, 2019

Julie Bustamante, County Clerk

First Filing

8/13, 8/20, 8/27, 9/3/19

CNS-3282260#

LASSEN COUNTY TIMES

Published LCT

Aug. 13, 20, 27, Sept. 3, 2019|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of CALLIE MAE BEESON

for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 62526

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Callie Mae Beeson filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: CALLIE MAE BEESON to Proposed name: CALLIE JO BEESON.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Sept. 24, 2019

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times.

Date: Aug. 1, 2019.

/s/ Candace J. Beason, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Aug. 1 2019

Clerk of the Superior Court,

By L. Niemeyer, Deputy Clerk

Published LCT

Aug. 13, 20, 27, Sept. 3, 2019|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of ABIGAIL DIKE for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 62525

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner MARTIN DIKE, ABIGAIL DIKE filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: ONYEKACHUKWU PRECIOUS -ESEOGHENE DIKE to Proposed name: PRECIOUS ONYEKACHUKWU – ESEOGHENE DIKE.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Sept. 24, 2019

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times.

Date: July 30, 2019.

/s/ Leonard J. LaCosse, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: July 30, 2019

Clerk of the Superior Court,

By L. Niemeyer, Deputy Clerk

Published LCT

Aug. 13, 20, 27, Sept. 3, 2019|

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

DESIGN SERVICES FOR STREET OVERLAY & ADA

FACILITY DESIGN SERVICES

Project ‘FD’ Rehabilitation Project in the City of Susanville (PPNo. 2561)

Proposals Due September 20, 2019

The City of Susanville is now accepting proposals for design services for the City’s proposed STIP project known as “FD” for pavement rehabilitation on various streets and ADA compliant facilities design is required within the City.

This work is subject to State contract discrimination compliance requirements pursuant to Government Code Section 12990. The City of Susanville has a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) participation goal of 7.2% for design services on this Federally funded project.

Proposal information and RFP packages can be obtained from the City of Susanville Public Works Department located at 720 South Street in Susanville CA 96130 or call (530) 257-1041.

They must be submitted to the City of Susanville Public Works Department located at 720 South Street in Susanville, CA 96130 prior to 4:00 p.m. on September 20, 2019 at which time they will be opened and referred to an evaluating committee.

The City of Susanville reserves the right to refuse or reject any or all proposals.

Sincerely,

Signed /s/ Daniel Gibbs, City Engineer

530-257-1050 (phone)

dgibbs@cityofsusanville.org (email)

Published LCT

Aug. 20, 27, Sept. 3, 10, 2019|

NOTICE OF FORFEITURE PROCEEDINGS

On or about June 12, 2019, in the County of Lassen, California, the following property was seized by the Susanville Police Department in connection with violations of Sections 1148.4(j) of the California Health and Safety Code:

$7,964.00 (Seven thousand nine hundred sixty-four dollars and zero cents) in U.S. currency

Pursuant to section 11488.4(j) of the California Health and Safety Code, a proceeding is now underway to forfeit the seized property to the State of California. If you claim an interest in this property, you must, within 30 days of the date of first publication of this notice, file a verified claim stating the nature of your interest in the seized property with the Clerk of the Court, Hall of Justice, 2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, California, 96130. You may obtain a claim form from the Lassen County District Attorney’s Office. You must also provide an endorsed copy of the verified claim to the office of the Lassen County District Attorney, Government Center Building, 2950 Riverside Drive, Suite 102, Susanville, California, within 30 days of filing the original claim with the Court. If your claim is not timely filed, the Lassen County District Attorney’s Office will declare the property described in this notice to be forfeit to the State of California. The property will then be distributed as provided in California Health and Safety Code section 11489.

Published LCT

Aug. 20, 27, Sept. 3, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F068

(Expires: 8/14/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: REAL ESTATE PROFESSIONALS.

Business Address: 602 B MAIN STREET, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

DIANA SCHALL, 5995 BARRETT WAY, SPARKS, NV, 89436.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

Signed: /s/ Diana Schall.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Aug. 14, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Aug. 20, 27, Sept. 3, 10, 2019|

Westwood Property Sale

Delwood Street

TS # 19-2634 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED: 6/9/16. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by the duly appointed trustee, as shown below, all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to satisfy the obligation secured by said Deed of Trust. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. TRUSTOR: Eric Robert Shoemaker, an unmarried man DULY APPOINTED TRUSTEE: Foreclosure Specialists, a General Partnership RECORDED: 6/17/16 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 2016-02770 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Lassen County, California. DATE OF SALE: Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM PLACE OF SALE: At the main entrance of the Lassen County Courthouse at the 200 block of South Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 THE COMMON DESIGNATION OF THE PROPERTY IS PURPORTED TO BE: 307 Delwood St., Westwood, CA 96137. APN: 125-143-11 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $45,671.40 Beneficiary may elect to open bidding at a lesser amount. The total amount secured by said instrument as of the time of initial publication of this notice is stated above, which includes the total amount of the unpaid balance (including accrued and unpaid interest) and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of initial publication of this notice. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to fee and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the trustee’s information line at 530-246-2727; Toll Free: 844-333-6766, or visit this Internet Web site: calforeclosures.biz, using the file number assigned to this case: TS #19-2634. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NPP website and sales line number: www.nationwideposting.com Trustee Sales Automated Number: 916-939-0772 DATE: 8/7/19 FORECLOSURE SPECIALISTS P.O. Box 994465 REDDING, CA 96099-4465 530-246-2727; Toll Free: 844-333-6766 Sheena Hunter Foreclosure Specialists is assisting the Beneficiary in collecting a debt. Any and all information obtained may be used for that purpose. NPP0359018 To: LASSEN COUNTY TIMES 08/20/2019, 08/27/2019, 09/03/2019

Published LCT

Aug. 20, 27, Sept. 3, 2019|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of ABDUL RASHID ONIMISY ALHASSAN for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: Amended 62439

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner ABDUL RASHID ONIMISY ALHASSAN filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: ABDUL RASHID ONIMISY ALHASSAN to Proposed name: RASHID ALHASSAN.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Oct. 1, 2019

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times.

Date: Aug. 13, 2019.

/s/ Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Aug. 13, 2019

Clerk of the Superior Court,

By L. Niemeyer, Deputy Clerk

Published LCT

Aug. 20, 27, Sept. 3, 10, 2019|

INVITATION TO BID

HEATING FUELS – DIESEL FUEL #2 & LIQUID PROPANE GAS

The Lassen County Public Works Department invites sealed bids for the purchase of heating fuels – diesel fuel # 2 and liquid propane gas for various County facilities.

Bid forms and specifications are available at the Lassen County Public Works Department, 707 Nevada St., Suite 4, Susanville CA 96130.

Sealed bids will be received by the Lassen County Administrative Office, Attn: Crystal Henderson, 221 S Roop St., Suite 4, Susanville, CA 96130, by mail or in person until 4:00 pm on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at which time they will be publicly opened and read in the conference room at 221 South Roop St., Susanville, CA 96130. Lassen County reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities and minor irregularities in bids.

Published LCT

Aug. 27, Sept. 3, 2019|

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS

NOTICE is hereby given that the recommended budget for Lassen County has been prepared and is available to members of the public at the office of the County Administrator, located at 221 S. Roop Street, Suite 4, Susanville, CA 96130 for distribution.

NOTICE is also hereby given that the Board of Supervisors will be conducting a public hearing on the recommended budget on September 10, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., in the Lassen County Board of Supervisor’s Chambers, located at 707 Nevada Street, Susanville, California.

NOTICE is also hereby given that any member of the public may appear at the hearing and be heard regarding any item in the recommended budget or for the inclusion of additional items.

NOTICE is also hereby given that all proposals for revisions shall be submitted in writing to the clerk of the board of supervisors before the close of the public hearing.

For the County of Lassen

Richard Egan, CAO

Published LCT

Aug. 27, Sept. 3, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F071

(Expires: 8/14/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: RESURRECTION LAWN & MAINTENANCE.

Business Address: 945 JOAQUIN ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

CHRIS LOPEZ COBIAN JR., 945 JOAQUIN ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business.

Signed: /s/ Chris L. Cobian Jr.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Aug. 16, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Aug. 27, Sept. 3, 10, 17, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019F072

(Expires: 8/21/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BLISS SALON.

Business Address: 1800 FIRST ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Lassen.

LAUREN CALLIE MUELLER, 708-915 RANDS JANESVILLE, CA 96114.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) has not yet begun to transact business.

Signed: /s/ Lauren C. Mueller.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Lassen County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Aug. 21, 2019.

Julie M. Bustamante, County Clerk

Published: LCT

Aug. 27, Sept. 3, 10, 17, 2019|

Budget Notice

Notice of Budget Inspection Period and Budget Hearing

The Lassen Community College District proposed budget for 2019-2020 will be available for public inspection on September 3 – September 10, 2018 from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM in the Robert L. Irvin Building/Business Office, Room SS1O1 on the Lassen College Campus at 478-200 Highway 139 in Susanville, California.

A public hearing on the proposed budget will be held at a meeting of the Lassen Community College District Governing Board on September 10, 2019 at 5:30 PM in the “N” Building/Board Room on the Lassen College Campus at 478-200 Highway 139 in Susanville, California.

Published LCT

Sept. 3, 2019|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF LASSEN

2610 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130

Petition of DALE DEAN HEMPHILL for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: 62559

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Dale Dean Hemphill filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: DALE DEAN HEMPHILL to Proposed name: DALE DEAN MOORE.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Oct. 8, 2019

Time: 9:00 a.m., Dept. 2C.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper):Lassen County Times.

Date: Aug. 26, 2019.

/s/ Tony Mallery, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Aug. 26, 2019

Clerk of the Superior Court,

By L. Niemeyer, Deputy Clerk

Published LCT

Sept. 4, 11, 18, 25, 2019|

Public Notice of RFP Solicitation

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The Northern Rural Training and Employment Consortium (NoRTEC), is soliciting proposals to provide job seeker, employer and youth program services under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) in each of the following counties: Butte, Del Norte, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Tehama and Trinity.

The Request for Proposals (RFP) will be available by September 3, 2019 on the www.ncen.org website and for pickup at the NoRTEC offices at 525 Wall Street, Chico CA 95928. Submission deadline for all qualified proposals is Monday, November 1, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Questions concerning this RFP can be made in writing via email to Andrea Campos, Director of Program Administration, at acampos@ncen.org.

Published LCT

Sept. 3, 2019|

Published FRB, PR, CP, IVR

Sept. 4, 2019|

Susanville Property Sale

Anita Drive

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee’s Sale No. CA-RCS-19018821 NOTE: PURSUANT TO 2923.3(C)THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. [PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE Section 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO ABOVE IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR.) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 5/25/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2891 or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com, using the file number assigned to this case, CA-RCS-19018821. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. On September 25, 2019, at 02:00 PM, AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE OF THE LASSEN COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 220 SOUTH LASSEN STREET, in the City of SUSANVILLE, County of LASSEN, State of CALIFORNIA, PEAK FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC., a California corporation, as duly appointed Trustee under that certain Deed of Trust executed by BRETT DOLLAR AND CARLA DOLLAR, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS, as Trustors, recorded on 6/1/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-04188, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of LASSEN County, State of CALIFORNIA, under the power of sale therein contained, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Property is being sold “as is where is”. TAX PARCEL NO. 116-110-30-11 All that certain real property situated in the County of Lassen, State of California, described as follows: PARCEL 1: LOT 17, AS SHOWN ON THE MAP OF SUSAN RIVER PARK UNIT NO. 3, IN THE COUNTY OF LASSEN, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE LASSEN COUNTY RECORDER ON AUGUST 27, 1998 IN BOOK 35 OF MAPS, AT PAGES 18, 19 AND 20. PARCEL 2: A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR ACCESS PURPOSES OVER AND ACROSS THE SOUTHERLY 15 FEET OF LOT 26, AS SHOWN ON THE MAP OF SUSAN RIVER PARK NO. 1, UNIT NO. 2, FILED MARCH 30, 1966, IN BOOK 5 OF MAPS, AT PAGE 92. From information which the Trustee deems reliable, but for which Trustee makes no representation or warranty, the street address or other common designation of the above described property is purported to be 704-550 ANITA DR., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130. Said property is being sold for the purpose of paying the obligations secured by said Deed of Trust, including fees and expenses of sale. The total amount of the unpaid principal balance, interest thereon, together with reasonably estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Trustee’s Sale is $207,360.70. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. WE ARE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Sale Information Line: 800-280-2891 or Website: www.auction.com Dated: 8/15/2019 PEAK FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC; AS TRUSTEE By Lilian Solano, Trustee Sale Officer A-4702634 08/27/2019, 09/03/2019, 09/10/2019

Published LCT

Aug. 27, Sept. 3, 10, 2019|

NOTICE INVITING SEALED BIDS

Separate sealed BIDS for the CITY OF SUSANVILLE CITY HALL RE-ROOF PROJECT located at 66 North Lassen Street in Susanville, CA, described by title as the SUSANVILLE CITY HALL RE-ROOF PROJECT and having Project Number 19-XYZ will be received by the CITY of Susanville at the office of the CITY CLERK, 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 prior to 2:00 P.M., September 26, 2019 and then at said address publicly opened and read aloud in the CITY Hall COUNCIL Chambers. The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the following location: CITY HALL, 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130.

The WORK generally consists of: THE COMPLETION OF THE SUSANVILLE CITY HALL RE-ROOF, and all other WORK necessary to complete the PROJECT. The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be obtained from the CITY Administrative Services Department located at 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, CA 96130 upon a non-refundable payment of $25.00 for each set. An additional non-refundable payment of $10.00 will be required for mailing the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS.

In accordance with the provisions of California Public Contract Code Section 3300, the CITY has determined that the CONTRACTOR shall possess a valid CA C39 CONTRACTORS LICENSE OR AN APPROVED COMBINATION OF THE SPECIALTY LICENSES FOR DISCIPLINES REQUIRED TO PERFORM THE WORK AS ALLOWED BY THE CITY BUILDING OFFICIAL at the time that the CONTRACTOR is selected. Failure to possess the specified license shall render the bid as non-responsive and shall act as a bar to award of the CONTRACT to any bidder not possessing said license at the time of award.

The CONTRACTOR may elect to receive one hundred percent (100%) of payments due under the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS from time to time, without retention from any portion of the payment by the CITY by depositing securities of equivalent value with the CITY in accordance with the provisions of Section 10263 of the California Public Contract Code. Such securities, if deposited by the CONTRACTOR, shall be valued by the CITY, whose decision on valuation of the securities shall be final. Securities eligible for investment under this provision shall be limited to those listed in Section 16430 of the California Government Code, and Section 10263 of the California Public Contract Code.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS specify the scope of the WORK and many other conditions which include, but are not limited to, the wages to be paid to all workers employed in the execution of the CONTRACT. It shall be mandatory for the successful bidder and any SUBCONTRACTORS thereof, to pay not less than the prevailing wages to all workers employed in performing this CONTRACT in accordance with Sections 1170 to 1781 of the Labor Code. Neither the CONTRACTOR nor SUBCONTRACTORS shall engage in or permit discrimination in employment of persons because of race, color, national origin, ancestry, or religion.

Published LCT

Sept. 3, 10, 17, 2019|