More News
The Plumas National Forest is encouraging the public to avoid the 24N21X Road near the…
By Lauren Westmoreland [email protected] The Portola City Council met Wednesday, Feb. 24 via Zoom, with…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this afternoon, Feb. 25, that there are 2…
By Lauren Westmoreland [email protected] The Board of Directors at Eastern Plumas Health Care (EPHC) in…
You may have thought about your ancestors and wondered, “Who WERE these people?” Most of…
The Plumas National Forest released a new contact information sheet today, Feb. 24, to make…
By Debra Moore [email protected] Feather River College is once again alive with activity as students…
The Plumas County Library system keeps rolling out opportunities for youth to participate in fun…
Quincy and Portola Girl Scouts will start their cookie sales Feb. 27 continuing through mid-March….
The Quincy Chamber of Commerce wants to alert area businesses to a new funding opportunity…
The SPI Foundation donated $3,000 to support Quincy High School athletic teams. The Varsity Softball team…
By Debra Moore [email protected] Editor’s note: The following is one woman’s account of her experience…
Feather River College’s Sustainability Action Team invites all to the Spring Sustainability Symposium, with the…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this afternoon, Feb. 22, that there are 2…
By Mike Taborski [email protected] Each February the members of the Quincy Volunteer Fire Department select…
By Debra Moore [email protected] The Plumas County Public Health Agency is scheduling 900 first doses…
The Eastern Plumas Health Care Auxiliary is hosting a blood drive with Vitalent this Friday,…
Submitted by Cary Dingel [email protected] Plumas Unified School District congratulates music teacher Jane Brown for…
UPDATE: Yesterday, these planes were identified as F-18s, but an astute reader observed: I believe…
Thirty-six engaged community leaders attended an Area-Chamber of Commerce meeting Feb. 18 via ZOOM. Representatives…
By Debra Moore [email protected] The state released new sports guidelines that go into effect this…