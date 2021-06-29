Related Posts
Carol Louise Evans
Carol Louise Evans passed away on June 23, 2021 in Quincy, California, at home with family by her side. Carol…
Marriage licenses June 21-23
June 21 Christopher Krofl and Brianne Delfs, both of Broomfield, Colorado June 22 Jerad Morgan and Alicia Banning, both of…
Billy Lynn and Lucille Margaret Cash
Billy Lynn Cash, 92, was born October 30, 1928, in Duncan, Oklahoma and died June 8, 2021, in Oroville, CA….
Marilyn Hopper
Marilyn Hopper passed away at the age of 68 on April 17, 2021, in her home in Dayton Nevada. She…
Marriage license June 16
Elizabeth Anne Vinish and Andrew Robert Sparano, both of Quincy
Marriage license June 14
Daniel Bauer and Erica Haedrick, both of Fall River Mills