- Grizzly Ranch CSD to adopt 2020/2021 budget
- Census packets now being hand delivered in Plumas
Have you filled out the 2020 Census questionnaire online or have you been waiting for…
The Grizzly Ranch Community Services District general manager will present the proposed 2020/2021 fiscal year…
Lake Almanor resident Dale Knutsen is no stranger to tracking data. He contributes a monthly…
The Plumas National Forest provided a list of recreation areas that are open to the…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Friday, May 22,…
Update: The fires have been contained — one an area of 10×20 with another estimated…
Feather River College students were scheduled to receive their diplomas tonight, May 22, but that…
By Debra Moore [email protected] As Feather River College prepares for the fall semester, currently scheduled…
Reminder: While banks, the post office and government offices are closed for Memorial Day, this…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Thursday, May 20,…
The Dollar Tree in Quincy is closing June 14 — no not because of coronavirus….
Simpson University women’s soccer player Paige Reed received the 2019 California Pacific Conference Champions of…
By Roni Java Special to Feather Publishing Chester Junior-Senior High School’s (CJSHS) Principal’s Recognition Award…
In response to the delay of in-person California hunter education classes due to COVID-19, the…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Wednesday, May 20,…
By Debra Moore [email protected] Plumas County finds itself in a Catch-22: nonessential travel is still…
By Roni Java Special to Feather Publishing Principal Thomas C. Brown strides down a quiet…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Tuesday, May 19,…
The Central Plumas Heartsafe Community placed the newest automated external defibrillator (AED) at Young’s Market…
Plumas County Public Health announced this afternoon that the California Department of Public Health has…
The Lassen-Plumas-Sierra Community Action Agency (LPSCAA) is now accepting proposals for funding in calendar year…