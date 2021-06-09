Related Posts

May 28

Idette Steele and Erik Halverson, both of Quincy Shannon Kenyon and Karen Grossjan, both of Chester

Thomas Ira Hubbard, Jr.

Thomas Ira Hubbard, Jr., our brother, uncle, and friend, born November 5, 1939, Pasadena, California,  died on May 1, 2021, at…

June Norine Ruttschow

June Norine Ruttschow (Mickey Gannon), passed away on June 1, 2021 in Portola Ca.  She was born on January 23,…

Martha Monroe Donnenwirth

Martha Monroe Donnenwirth was born in Woodland, Ca. on October 16, 1935, and she lived an active and adventure-filled life…

Aaron Daniel Peters

Aaron Daniel Peters was born to Christen and Josh Peters of Greenville on May 13, 2021, at at. 8:15 a.m….

Raymond Thomas Reilley

Raymond Thomas Reilley of Quincy, CA passed away April 24, 2021 after a year long battle with cancer. He was…