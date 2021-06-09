Related Posts
Marriage license June 8
Rihanna Sommer and David Adcock, both of Taylosrsville
Thomas Ira Hubbard, Jr.
Thomas Ira Hubbard, Jr., our brother, uncle, and friend, born November 5, 1939, Pasadena, California, died on May 1, 2021, at…
June Norine Ruttschow
June Norine Ruttschow (Mickey Gannon), passed away on June 1, 2021 in Portola Ca. She was born on January 23,…
Martha Monroe Donnenwirth
Martha Monroe Donnenwirth was born in Woodland, Ca. on October 16, 1935, and she lived an active and adventure-filled life…
Aaron Daniel Peters
Aaron Daniel Peters was born to Christen and Josh Peters of Greenville on May 13, 2021, at at. 8:15 a.m….