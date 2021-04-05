Related Posts

Theodore (Ted) George Hoskins

Editor

On Saturday, March 27, 2021, Theodore (Ted) George Hoskins, traveler extraordinaire, left us to explore undiscovered horizons. He was born…

Titus James Shipp

Editor

Titus James Shipp was born to Carolyn and James Shipp of Quincy on March 20, 2021, at 12:16 a.m. at…

Ann and Dick Joy

Editor

Called Back Home! On behalf of the children, grand-children and great grand-children of Ann and Dick Joy, we would like…

Rolf Blaine Gaudard 

Editor

Rolf Blaine Gaudard of Gualala, California, passed away on March 20th, 2021. He was born February 11, 1932 in St….

Marriage license

Editor

March 22, 2021 Antonio Montoya, Jr. and Jolene Rios, both of Quincy

Arlo Sage Delberg

Editor

Arlo Sage Delberg was born to Emily Delberg of Graeagle, on March 15, 2021, at 6:59 a.m. at Plumas District…