Related Posts
Marriage licenses: April 22-23
Christopher Doolittle and Alexandra Tabares, both of Pasadena Joshua Hagewood and Chelsea Carlock, both of Napa
Marriage license: April 20
Hannah Kingsland and David Riley, both of Quincy
Marriage license: April 16
Kaycee Crawford of Lake Almanor and William Ryan of Chester
Marriage license: April 16
Tyler English of Quincy and Victoria Martinez of Lincoln, California
Luke Steven-Patrick Wassell
Luke Steven-Patrick Wassell was born to Sarah and Kyle Wassell of Quincy on April 5, 2021 at 5:05 p.m. at…
Elladee Davina O’Neil
Elladee Davina O’Neil was born to Martina and Michael O’Neil of Quincy on April 6, 2021 at 2:26 p.m. at…