Marriage licenses: April 22-23

Christopher Doolittle and Alexandra Tabares, both of Pasadena Joshua Hagewood and Chelsea Carlock, both of Napa

Marriage license: April 20

Hannah Kingsland and David Riley, both of Quincy

Marriage license: April 16

Kaycee Crawford of Lake Almanor and William Ryan of Chester

Marriage license: April 16

Tyler English of Quincy and Victoria Martinez of Lincoln, California

Luke Steven-Patrick Wassell

Luke Steven-Patrick Wassell was born to Sarah and Kyle Wassell of Quincy on April 5, 2021 at 5:05 p.m. at…

Elladee Davina O’Neil

Elladee Davina O’Neil was born to Martina and Michael O’Neil of Quincy on April 6, 2021 at 2:26 p.m. at…