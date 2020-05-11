- Aaliyah Mae Smith
- Business survey could bring needed funding assistance
Lake Almanor resident Dale Knutsen is no stranger to tracking data. He contributes a monthly…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Monday, May 11,…
The Alliance for Workforce Develop in partnership with the Northern Rural Training and Employment Consortium…
By Roni Java Special to Feather Publishing On many levels, people here and across the…
The Plumas County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to meet this Tuesday, May 12, while…
Staff at Eastern Plumas Health Care in Portola are ready to treat patients at its…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Friday, May 8,…
Quincy Elementary School and Quincy Jr.-Sr. High School teachers, nurses, bus drivers, cafeteria staff, custodians,…
The Common Good Community Foundation received a $10,000 grant designated for emergency needs in Plumas…
By Debra Moore [email protected] California has now entered Stage 2 of its stay-at-home order, which…
If you’re a Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) customer who lives or works in…
Add two popular regional events to the growing list of coronavirus victims: the Downieville Classic…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Thursday, May 7,…
The announcement yesterday that Plumas County residents must wear a face mask while out in…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Wednesday, May 6,…
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office has begun accepting text–to–911 messages from all areas of the…
To help stop the spread of COVID-19, Plumas County Health Officer Dr. Mark Satterfield is…
While Plumas County residents deal with the coronavirus pandemic and its ramifications, another potential disaster…
Beginning Thursday, May 7, the Plumas National Forest will be issuing commercial-use fuelwood (firewood) permits….
Piper Harris turned “3” today. Under normal circumstances, her parents Katie and Sean, would have…
By Debra Moore [email protected] As of now the Plumas Sierra County Fair is still planned…