Thomas Ira Hubbard, Jr.
Thomas Ira Hubbard, Jr., our brother, uncle, and friend, born November 5, 1939, Pasadena, California, died on May 1, 2021, at…
June Norine Ruttschow
June Norine Ruttschow (Mickey Gannon), passed away on June 1, 2021 in Portola Ca. She was born on January 23,…
Martha Monroe Donnenwirth
Martha Monroe Donnenwirth was born in Woodland, Ca. on October 16, 1935, and she lived an active and adventure-filled life…
Aaron Daniel Peters
Aaron Daniel Peters was born to Christen and Josh Peters of Greenville on May 13, 2021, at at. 8:15 a.m….
Raymond Thomas Reilley
Raymond Thomas Reilley of Quincy, CA passed away April 24, 2021 after a year long battle with cancer. He was…
Jacob William Strahl
Jacob William Strahl, age 30, lost his battle with cancer on April 14, 2021 surrounded by his family. Jake was…