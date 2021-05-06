Related Posts
Jackson James Cuccia
Jackson James Cuccia was born to Nicole Norton and Jesse Cuccia of Portola on April 20, 2021, at Plumas District…
Marriage license April 30
Ian Bass Seiple and Katherine Rose Snider, both of San Francisco
Charlotte Rose Grammer
Charlotte Rose Grammer was born to Carin Root and Kent Grammer of Greenville on April 24, 2021, at Plumas District…
Marriage licenses April 27, 2021
Alexa Grooms and Lani DeBisschop, both of Meadow Valley Meghan Park and Aaron Russell, both of Crescent Mills
Marriage licenses: April 22-23
Christopher Doolittle and Alexandra Tabares, both of Pasadena Joshua Hagewood and Chelsea Carlock, both of Napa