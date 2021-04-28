Public Notices 

Mental Health Services Act draft for review

Submitted

Plumas County Behavioral Health

MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES ACT
The Draft MHSA 2020-2023 will be available for public review and comment from
April 30th – June 2nd, 2021.
The draft will be available online on at www.countyofplumas.com, click on the Behavioral Health webpage; copies will be available at Plumas County libraries and at the PCBH office or by e-mail request. We welcome your feedback in person, via phone, fax, e-mail, or in writing. Comments may also be made during the
Public Hearing to be held on June 2, 2021.

Public Hearing Information:
Wednesday, June 2, 2021, 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm
Mental Health Commission Meeting
Via Live Stream and Zoom

Have comments or questions? Please contact:
Elizabeth Brunton, MHSA Coordinator
MHSA Draft Plan
Plumas County Behavioral Health
270 County Hospital Road, Suite 109, Quincy, CA 95971
Phone: (530) 283-6307, Ext. 1201; Fax: (530) 283-6045
[email protected]

POSTED FOR PUBLIC REVIEW AND COMMENT
APRIL 30, 2021 TO JUNE 2, 2021

