Mental Health Services Act draft for review

Plumas County Behavioral Health

MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES ACT

The Draft MHSA 2020-2023 will be available for public review and comment from

April 30th – June 2nd, 2021.

The draft will be available online on at www.countyofplumas.com, click on the Behavioral Health webpage; copies will be available at Plumas County libraries and at the PCBH office or by e-mail request. We welcome your feedback in person, via phone, fax, e-mail, or in writing. Comments may also be made during the

Public Hearing to be held on June 2, 2021.

Public Hearing Information:

Wednesday, June 2, 2021, 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm

Mental Health Commission Meeting

Via Live Stream and Zoom

Have comments or questions? Please contact:

Elizabeth Brunton, MHSA Coordinator

MHSA Draft Plan

Plumas County Behavioral Health

270 County Hospital Road, Suite 109, Quincy, CA 95971

Phone: (530) 283-6307, Ext. 1201; Fax: (530) 283-6045

[email protected]

POSTED FOR PUBLIC REVIEW AND COMMENT

APRIL 30, 2021 TO JUNE 2, 2021