Notice for Opportunity to Comment: North Eagle Lake, Champs Flat & Lower Pine Creek Allotments Grazing Management Project

The Eagle Lake Ranger District of the Lassen National Forest (LNF) has prepared an Environmental Assessment (EA) for the North Eagle Lake, Champs Flat and Lower Pine Creek Allotments Grazing Project (Pine Creek Allotments Project) to present the environmental consequences of two (2) alternatives analyzed in detail, including no grazing. A comment period is being provided for this EA pursuant to 36 CFR 218.22 and is intended to provide those interested in or affected by this action an opportunity to make their concerns known prior to a decision being made by the Responsible Official on the alternatives analyzed in detail.

The Pine Creek Allotments (74,569 National Forest System acres) are located approximately 15 miles northwest of Susanville in Lassen County, California. They include portions of Townships 31, 32, and 33 North; Ranges 8, 9, 10 and 11 East; Mount Diablo Meridian. The proposed action would continue to authorize livestock grazing on these allotments under updated Allotment Management Plans (AMPs) that would implement decisions based on the environmental analysis. The assessment is available electronically at the following website: http://www.fs.usda.gov/projects/lassen/landmanagement/projects. A copy of the document or additional information regarding this project can also be obtained from: KC Pasero, Project Leader, 477-050 Eagle Lake Road, Susanville, CA 96130, (530) 252-5854, [email protected]

How to Comment and Timeframe

Written, facsimile, hand-delivered, oral, and electronic comments concerning this action will be accepted for 30 calendar days following publication of this notice on the websites at plumasnews.com and lassennews.com, since printed editions of the local “newspapers of record” are no longer available.

The publication date on these websites (newspaper of record) is the exclusive means for calculating the comment period for this proposal. Those wishing to comment should not rely upon dates or timeframe information provided by any other source (36 CFR 218.24(c)(2)). Extensions to the length of the comment period cannot be granted (36 CFR 218.25(a)(1)(iv)). Individuals and organizations wishing to be eligible to appeal must meet the information requirements of 36 CFR 218.25(a), including specific written comments as defined in 218.2 regarding the proposed project, along with supporting reasons (218.25 (a)(3)(iii)). Each individual or representative from each entity submitting timely and specific written comments regarding this project must either sign the comments or verify identity upon request (218.24(b)(8)). All written comments received by the responsible official become a matter of public record (218.35(b)(2)).

Comments, written or oral, may be submitted to: Carol Thornton, District Ranger, Eagle Lake Ranger District, 477-050 Eagle Lake Road, Susanville, CA 96130, (530) 257-4188, fax, (530) 252-5803 during normal business hours. The Eagle Lake Ranger District office is currently closed to visitors. However, phone messages will be responded to in a timely manner, so arrangements can be made for accepting oral comments.

Electronic comments, in acceptable plain text (.txt), rich text (.rtf), or Word (.doc) formats, may be submitted to: [email protected] with Subject: Pine Creek Allotments Project.

A decision regarding this proposal is expected in October, 2020.