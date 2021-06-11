Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board

11 June 2021

To Interested Parties

Notice of Intent to Adopt a Mitigated Negative Declaration and Opportunity to Provide Comments on the Proposed Yellow Creek Watershed Restoration Project, Plumas County

The Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board (Central Valley Water Board) is the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) lead agency for the Yellow Creek Watershed Restoration Project (Project). A proposed Mitigated Negative Declaration (MND) describing potential adverse environmental impacts and associated mitigation measures has been prepared by the Central Valley Water Board in connection with this Project. This request for comments is intended to provide interested individuals, organizations, and agencies the opportunity to comment on the environmental effects of the Project as described in the proposed MND. An electronic or hard copy of the proposed MND may be requested via an email to [email protected] or through a written request mailed to Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board, Attn. Lynn Coster, 364 Knollcrest Drive, Suite 205, Redding, CA 96002.

A copy of the proposed MND is also available to the general public for review at Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board, 364 Knollcrest Drive, Suite 205, Redding, CA 96002.

Project Location:

The Project is located within the Lassen National Forest on the Almanor Ranger District and encompasses four miles of Yellow Creek within the Upper Feather River Watershed in Plumas County. This project encompasses 450 acres of federal land and includes six meadow segments, all of which drain into Humbug Valley.

Project Description:

The primary goals of the Project are to improve the hydrologic function of the headwater meadows, springs, fens and other riparian habitats which contribute to downstream hydrologic flows, and to reduce sedimentation to the downstream watersheds. The need for this project comes as a result of the 2000 Storrie Fire effects to the Yellow Creek subwatersheds. The fire led to an increase in erosion and sedimentation to the larger North Fork Feather River watershed, including the Yellow Creek subwatersheds and tributaries. Riffles and plugs would be constructed to reconnect the oversized channels with the floodplain, raise groundwater levels, reduce erosion, and reactivate the historic floodplain. Debris jams would be constructed where the gully size has increased to a width beyond practicality for filling, or where gully access for fill material is not practical. In addition, proposed activities include road maintenance and decommissioning of unauthorized non-system roads.

Regulatory Process:

Project implementation will require the Central Valley Water Board to take regulatory action through the issuance of a Clean Water Act section 401 Water Quality Certification. This notice serves as a notice of intent to adopt a mitigated negative declaration for this project pursuant to CEQA Guidelines section 15072.

Comment Deadline and How to Submit Comments:

Please submit your comments on the proposed MND via email to

[email protected]

with the subject line “Yellow Creek Watershed Restoration Project” no later than close of business on 11 July 2021.

For questions or additional information, please contact Lynn Coster, Central Valley Water Board senior staff, by email at [email protected] or by phone at (530) 224-2437.