Notice of Intent to Adopt

Mitigated Negative Declaration 681

Spring Valley Ranch Special Use Permit

File No. U 8-20/21-07

9900 Carmen Valley Trail and 9340 Carmen Valley Trail

Beckwourth, unincorporated Plumas County

Notice is given that Mitigated Negative Declaration 681 has determined that this project, as mitigated, will not have a significant effect on the environment. Mitigations include protections against wildfire risk and hazard and for potential biological and cultural resources that may be located on the project site.

The project is located at 9900 and 9340 Carmen Valley Trail, Beckwourth, unincorporated Plumas County, CA; Assessor’s Parcel Numbers 025-230-016-000 and 025-230-017-000; T22N/R14E/Sections 21,28,33, MDM; Latitude: 39.733099/Longitude: -120.418653

Applicant/owner is Plan C Holdings, LLC

The proposed project would develop the property with a private retreat that includes the following uses permitted subject to the issuance of a special use permit:

Bed and breakfast inn (Plumas County Code Section 9-2.213.5)

Place of assembly (Plumas County Code Section 9-2.268)

Recreation facility (Plumas County Code Section 9-2.278)

The uses listed above would be clustered in three development footprints or “Villages”, identified as Village 1, Village 2 and a separate grouping identified as the Support Village. The proposed project would use existing structures and develop new structures. A future Village 3, with features and function similar to those of Villages 1 and 2, may be proposed for development in the future, but full details of a potential Village 3 are not known at this time and Village 3 is not proposed as part of the current entitlement application. Proposed uses will be used by privately invited overnight guests and will not be open to the public. The places of assembly and recreation facilities will be used only by guests and staff of the bed and breakfast inn. Proposed uses would occupy both existing structures and new construction.

This document is proposed to be adopted and has been filed with Plumas County Planning and Building Services. It is now available for inspection and review at:

Plumas County Planning and Building Services

555 Main Street

Quincy, CA 95971

and on the Plumas County website at https://www.plumascounty.us/2703/Public-Notices-and-Environmental-Documents (Departments/Planning Department/Public Notices and Environmental Documents.

The review period for this document is from June 29, 2021 through July 29, 2021. Written comments concerning this document will be accepted through the last day of the review period. Comments can be addressed to Tracey Ferguson, Zoning Administrator, and emailed to [email protected]; mailed to 555 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971; or faxed to (530) 283-6134.

A public hearing will be held on this project before the Plumas County Zoning Administrator in the Plumas County Permit Center Conference Room, 555 Main Street, Quincy, CA at 10:00 a.m., date to be determined. Notice will be provided once the hearing date is finalized.

For further information on this, contact: Rebecca Herrin, Assistant Planning Director, at Plumas County Planning and Building Services, (530) 283‑6213, 555 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971; [email protected].