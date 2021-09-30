Notice of Intent to Adopt Mitigated Negative Declaration 682

Plumas Hospital District

Skilled Nursing Facility

U 4-20/21-15

1060 and 1160 Bucks Lake Road

Quincy, unincorporated Plumas County

Notice is given that Mitigated Negative Declaration 682 has determined that this project, as mitigated, will not have a significant effect on the environment. Mitigations include protections for biological resources.

The project is located at 1060 and 1160 Bucks Lake Road, Quincy, unincorporated Plumas County, CA; Assessor’s Parcel Numbers 115-210-009-000, 115-210-019-000, and 115-210-020-000; T24N/R9E/Section 15, MDM; Latitude: 39.938760/Longitude: -120.962895.

The proposed project involves the construction and use of a new Skilled Nursing Facility operated by Plumas Hospital District. In addition, Plumas Hospital District intends to seek financial assistance from USDA, Rural Housing Service (RHS) for the construction. The proposed project includes a ±20,040 square-foot facility that would consist of two one-story buildings joined by a pedestrian bridge, and would include 24 private and semiprivate patient rooms with pharmaceutical service/storage space, dietary service space (including food storage, prep., and dining areas), activity programming space, common areas (including lobby and reception, spa and salon, consult/family room, and restrooms), administrative offices, housekeeping, storage, employee dressing rooms, lockers, staff lounge, and necessary parking. An emergency access road would wrap around the entire facility. Other appurtenant improvements would include landscaping, concrete walkways, snow removal areas, one or two above-ground propane storage tanks, and storm water detention and drainage facilities.

This document is proposed to be adopted and has been filed with Plumas County Planning and Building Services. It is now available for inspection and review at:

Plumas County Planning and Building Services

555 Main Street

Quincy, CA 95971

and on the Plumas County website at http://www.countyofplumas.com/archive.aspx under “Public Document and CEQA Posting”

The review period for this document is from September 30, 2021 through October 30, 2021. Written comments concerning this document will be accepted through the last day of the review period.

A public hearing will be held on this project before the Plumas County Zoning Administrator on November 10, 2021 in the Plumas County Permit Center Conference Room, 555 Main Street, Quincy, CA at 10:00 a.m.

For further information on this, contact: Rebecca Herrin at Plumas County Planning and Building Services, (530) 283-6213, 555 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971; [email protected]