Para obtener más información sobre cómo este cambio podría afectar su pago mensual, llame al 1-800-660-6789 • 詳情請致電 1-800-893-9555

NOTICE OF PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY’S REQUEST TO INCREASE RATES FOR ITS 2021 WILDFIRE MITIGATION AND CATASTROPHIC EVENTS APPLICATION (A.21-09-008)

Acronyms you need to know

PG&E: Pacific Gas and Electric Company

CPUC: California Public Utilities Commission

PSPS: Public Safety Power Shutoff

Why am I receiving this notice?

On September 16, 2021, PG&E filed its 2021 Wildfire Mitigation and Catastrophic Events Application with the CPUC. The application requests $1.6 billion to recover costs recorded in various balancing and memorandum accounts for the years 2017 through 2020, although a relatively small amount dates to 2015.

Why is PG&E requesting this rate increase?

Costs in this application include those related to wildfire mitigation activities, including PSPS planning and execution, and vegetation management. In addition, this application includes temporary generation to support customers.

Also included in this application are costs related to PG&E’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and other catastrophic events as well as various customer-related initiatives and rate issues.

How could this affect my monthly electric rates?

Many customers receive bundled electric service from PG&E, meaning they receive electric generation, transmission and distribution services. Based on rates currently in effect, the bill for a typical residential customer using 500 kWh per month would increase from $139.68 to $146.50, or 4.9%.

Direct Access (DA) and Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) customers only receive electric transmission and distribution services from PG&E. On average, these customers would see an increase of 5.7%.

Another category of nonbundled customers is Departing Load. These customers do not receive electric generation, transmission or distribution services from PG&E. However, these customers are required to pay certain charges by law or CPUC decision. On average, these customers would see an increase of 2.3%.

Detailed rate information will also be sent directly to customers. Actual impacts will vary depending on usage and are subject to CPUC regulatory approval.

How will the application affect gas rates?

If PG&E’s rate request is approved by the CPUC, the average monthly bill for a typical residential customer averaging 33 therms per month would increase from $59.97 to $60.11, or 0.2%.

Actual impacts will vary depending on usage and are subject to CPUC regulatory approval.

How does the rest of this process work?

This application will be assigned to a CPUC Administrative Law Judge who will consider proposals and evidence presented during the formal hearing process. The Administrative Law Judge will issue a proposed decision that may adopt PG&E’s application, modify it, or deny it. Any CPUC Commissioner may sponsor an alternate decision with a different outcome. The proposed decision, and any alternate decisions, will be discussed and voted upon by the CPUC Commissioners at a public CPUC Voting Meeting.

Parties to the proceeding are currently reviewing PG&E’s application, including the Public Advocates Office, which is an independent consumer advocate within the CPUC that represents customers to obtain the lowest possible rate for service consistent with reliable and safe service levels. For more information about the Public Advocates Office, please call 1-415-703-1584, email [email protected] or visit PublicAdvocates.cpuc.ca.gov.

Where can I get more information?

CONTACT PG&E

If you have questions about PG&E’s filing, please contact PG&E at 1-800-743-5000. For TTY, call 1-800-652-4712.

If you would like a copy of the filing and exhibits, please write to the address below:

Pacific Gas and Electric Company

2021 Wildfire Mitigation and Catastrophic Events Application (A.21-09-008)

P.O. Box 7442

San Francisco, CA 94120

CONTACT CPUC

Please visit apps.cpuc.ca.gov/c/A2109008 to submit a comment about this proceeding on the CPUC Docket Card. Here you can also view documents and other public comments related to this proceeding. Your participation by providing your thoughts on PG&E’s request can help the CPUC make an informed decision.

If you have questions about CPUC processes, you may contact the CPUC’s Public Advisor’s Office at:

Email: [email protected]

Mail: CPUC

Public Advisor’s Office

505 Van Ness Avenue

San Francisco, CA 94102

Call: 1-866-849-8390 (toll-free) or 1-415-703-2074

For TTY, call 1-866-836-7825 (toll-free)

Please reference the 2021 Wildfire Mitigation and Catastrophic Events Application A.21-09-008 in any communications you have with the CPUC regarding this matter.