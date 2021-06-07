Public Notices 

Notice of Public Hearing

Submitted

SIERRA VALLEY GROUNDWATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

RESOLUTION NO. 21-01

Setting a date for a public hearing to consider the imposition of a management charge for fiscal year (2021-2022)

WHEREAS, Article 9 of the Sierra Valley Groundwater Basin Act (1980 Cal. Stats., Ch. 449, as amended) provides that the Sierra Valley Groundwater Management District may fix a management charge each year for the purposes of paying the costs of initiating, carrying on, and completing any of the powers, projects, and purposes for which the District is organized: and

WHEREAS, the District fixed a management charge for the fiscal year, 2021-2022, on all land within the District, of $.15 per acre, per year, with a total minimum charge of $6.00 per year for all parcels or lots forty (40) acres or less, for the purposes of paying the costs of initiating, carrying on, and completing any of the powers, projects, and purposes for which the District is organized: and

WHEREAS, the District must now fix a management charge for fiscal year 2021-2022, which will include a charge for the purpose of paying the costs of initiating, carrying on, and completing all of the powers, projects, and purposes for which the District is organized: and

WHEREAS, the Sierra Valley Groundwater Basin Act requires the District to give notice and hold a hearing before it fixes a management charge

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED THAT:

  1. The District give notice and hold a public hearing to consider whether the district should fix a management charge for fiscal year 2021-2022, to pay for the costs of initiating, carrying on and completing all the powers, projects, and purposes of the District.
  2. The hearing will be held on June 21, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at the Sierra Christian Church – Beckwourth, California.
  3. The clerk of the District will cause a legal notice to publish in the Sierra Booster and the Mountain Messenger one time before the hearing.

The foregoing resolution was duly passed and adopted by the Board of Directors of the Sierra Valley Groundwater Management District, State of California, at a meeting of said Board held on May 17, 2021.

AYES: Directors: Grandi, Roberti, Wallace, Goicoechea, Roen, Ceresola, Ramelli

NOES   Directors:

ABSENT   Directors:

/s/ Einen Grandi

CHAIRMAN, BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Related Posts

CPUD to meet June 8

Editor

Lien Sale: Plumas County Mini Storage

Mike Taborski

NOTICE OF A LIEN SALE. Plumas County Mini Storage, 81172 Highway 70, Beckwourth, CA will conduct an online lien sale…

Bids received for Hay and Calving Barns Project

Submitted

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that FEATHER RIVER COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT, acting by and through its Board of Trustees, in compliance…

Notice of Public Hearing, Special Use Permit

Submitted

The Zoning Administrator will hold a public hearing on the following matter on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in the Conference…

City of Portola to conduct public hearing on 2021/2022 budget

Editor

CITY OF PORTOLA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING THE 2021/2022 BUDGET The City Council of the City of Portola will…

Johnstonville Elementary School District Notice of Public Hearing

Submitted

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING JOHNSTONVILLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT LOCAL CONTROL AND ACCOUNTABILITY PLAN AND BUDGET INSPECTION HEARING NOTICE Fiscal Year…