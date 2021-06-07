Notice of Public Hearing

SIERRA VALLEY GROUNDWATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

RESOLUTION NO. 21-01

Setting a date for a public hearing to consider the imposition of a management charge for fiscal year (2021-2022)

WHEREAS, Article 9 of the Sierra Valley Groundwater Basin Act (1980 Cal. Stats., Ch. 449, as amended) provides that the Sierra Valley Groundwater Management District may fix a management charge each year for the purposes of paying the costs of initiating, carrying on, and completing any of the powers, projects, and purposes for which the District is organized: and

WHEREAS, the District fixed a management charge for the fiscal year, 2021-2022, on all land within the District, of $.15 per acre, per year, with a total minimum charge of $6.00 per year for all parcels or lots forty (40) acres or less, for the purposes of paying the costs of initiating, carrying on, and completing any of the powers, projects, and purposes for which the District is organized: and

WHEREAS, the District must now fix a management charge for fiscal year 2021-2022, which will include a charge for the purpose of paying the costs of initiating, carrying on, and completing all of the powers, projects, and purposes for which the District is organized: and

WHEREAS, the Sierra Valley Groundwater Basin Act requires the District to give notice and hold a hearing before it fixes a management charge

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED THAT:

The District give notice and hold a public hearing to consider whether the district should fix a management charge for fiscal year 2021-2022, to pay for the costs of initiating, carrying on and completing all the powers, projects, and purposes of the District. The hearing will be held on June 21, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at the Sierra Christian Church – Beckwourth, California. The clerk of the District will cause a legal notice to publish in the Sierra Booster and the Mountain Messenger one time before the hearing.

The foregoing resolution was duly passed and adopted by the Board of Directors of the Sierra Valley Groundwater Management District, State of California, at a meeting of said Board held on May 17, 2021.

AYES: Directors: Grandi, Roberti, Wallace, Goicoechea, Roen, Ceresola, Ramelli

NOES Directors:

ABSENT Directors:

/s/ Einen Grandi

CHAIRMAN, BOARD OF DIRECTORS