Notice of public hearing by the City of Portola

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Portola will hold a public hearing on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, in the Portola City Council Chambers, 35 Third Ave., Portola, California, regarding the following matter:

CONSIDER APPROVAL OF A CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT TO ALLOW FOR INCREASED HEIGHT AND CONSTRUCTION OF A 133’ MONOPINE ANTENNA WITHIN THE COMMERCIAL MIXED USE ZONE

Location: APN 126-151-004 (northeast corner of S. Second Street and Grove Avenue) Applicant: Verizon Wireless

The Public Hearing will be an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed project and conditions.

As permitted by Executive Order N-29-20, the City Council Chamber at City Hall will not be accessible to the public for the Thursday, August 27, 2020 Public Hearing.

The Public Hearing is accessible to the public via live streaming at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3583067836

or by Phone at: Phone Number 1.669.900.6833; Meeting ID: 358 306 7836

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The applicant has requested a Conditional Use Permit to allow for an increase in height for construction of a 133’ monopine antenna, in accordance with Portola Municipal Code Section 17.52.030(B)(3). The proposed project is for a 133’ monopine antenna and associated equipment, which will include 9 new 8’ tall panel antennas, 9 new Remote Radio Units (RRUs), 2 raycaps, 2 microwave antennas, 20-kw generator with a 96 gallon diesel tank, high metal ice shield structural, and other outdoor equipment within a 40’ x 40’ fenced area (chain link with slats and barbed wire).

Your comments and participation are encouraged.

Any person interested in the above proceedings may join the public hearing utilizing the Zoom live streaming platform listed above to testify in favor of or in opposition to this item. Any written correspondence regarding this matter must be sent to the attention of the City Clerk, City of Portola, 35 Third Avenue, Portola, California, 96122 or emailed to [email protected], and must be received prior to the time of the hearing. All pertinent data may be inspected by appointment at City Hall, 35 Third Avenue, Portola, California, before the public hearing. If you have any questions to be addressed before the public hearing, please contact Portola City Hall at 530.832.6801.

If you contest the item listed above in court, you may be limited to challenging only those issues you or someone else cited during the public hearing described in this Notice or documented in written correspondence delivered to the City of Portola at, or prior to, the public hearing. Furthermore, you must exhaust any administrative remedies prior to litigating the action of the City Council.