Notice of public hearing for proposed fee increase by Feather River Disposal

PROPOSED FEE INCREASE FOR DISPOSAL OF SOLID WASTE

AS OPERATED BY FRANCHISE CONTRACTOR FEATHER RIVER DISPOSAL

(A Division of USA Waste California, Inc., a Delaware Corporation)

FOR RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL CUSTOMERS SELF-HAULING TO

PLUMAS COUNTY TRANSFER STATIONS LOCATED IN

CHESTER, GREENVILLE, LA PORTE, AND QUINCY

In accordance with “Sec. 6-10.208 – Fee schedule for collection, transfer, and related services” of the Plumas County Code (i.e., Section 6-10.208 of Article 2 of Chapter 10 of Title 6 of the Plumas County Code) and in accordance with “Article 12.04, Refuse Rate Index – Adjustment to the Rates,” as set forth in the Solid Waste Franchise Contract, dated March 31, 2017, between Plumas County and Feather River Disposal, a fee increase is being proposed. Said proposed fee increase has been calculated as a Cost of Services Rate Study, 2020 “Refuse Rate Index” (“RRI”) (Prepared from Calendar Year 2019 Financial Statements),in the amount of 3.30%. Said fee increase in the amount of 3.30% is proposed by the Plumas County Franchise Contract Administrator (Director of Public Works).

Pursuant to this Notice, the Plumas County Board of Supervisors will conduct a Public Hearing, on the proposed fee increase on June 16, 2020 at 1:00 PM, in the Board of Supervisors Meeting Room, located in the Courthouse (Room 308) at 520 Main Street, Quincy, California.

Following the Public Hearing, the Board of Supervisors will immediately consider a replacement of a portion of current Resolution 19-8412 with a proposed revised Resolution to include the proposed fee increase of 3.30%.

If adopted by the Board of Supervisors on June 16, 2020, the proposed new rates will become effective on July 1, 2020.

The following additional information is pertinent:

This Public Notice pertains only to Franchise Service Area 1, as depicted in Attachment B-1 (follow link to view: https://ca-plumascounty2.civicplus.com/2616/17509/Public-Documents) to the above mentioned Franchise Contract. The Franchise Contractor for Franchise Service Area 1 is Feather River Disposal, with headquarters located at 1166 Industrial Way, Quincy, CA 95971.

This proposed fee increase is applicable only to self-haulers (commercial or residential), who transport their solid waste to any of the County Transfer Stations located at Chester, Greenville, La Porte or Quincy.

A copy of the entire proposed revised fee schedule is available for public viewing inspection at 1834 E Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 between the hours of 8am – 5pm, Monday through Friday, or may be viewed on the Plumas County website at:

https://ca-plumascounty2.civicplus.com/2616/17509/Public-Documents