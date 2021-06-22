Notice of Public Hearing, Plumas Local Agency Formation Commission

Plumas Local Agency Formation Commission

Notice of Public Hearing

Monday, July 12, 2021

10:00 a.m. (or as soon thereafter as possible) in the Board of Supervisors Chambers, Plumas County Courthouse – 520 Main Street, Quincy, Calif.

The meeting will also be open to the public via live streaming from the County’s website and via video conferencing at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87551688992 and by phone at (669) 900-9128 with Meeting ID: 875 5168 8992.

Notice is hereby given that the Plumas Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCo) will hold a public hearing to consider the following item:

Annexation to Hamilton Branch Community Services District of the territory served by Hamilton Branch Mutual Water Company.

This proposal is for the Hamilton Branch Community Services District to annex 50.63 acres more or less of territory that lies along Woodlake Drive, Park Hill Drive, and Cedar Lane in Hamilton Branch, CA and is within each of the agency’s Sphere of Influence. The application was filed by the affected agency – the Hamilton Branch Community Services District. The proposal, if approved, would result in the addition of 50.63-acres more or less to the Hamilton Branch Community Services District boundaries.

The Commission will consider oral and written testimony by any interested person or affected agency as well as the report of the Executive Officer. At the hearing, the Commission may approve or disapprove a proposal with or without amendment, wholly, partially, or conditionally, may include or exclude territory in a change of organization or may continue its consideration with or without amendment, as a whole, in part, or upon such conditions as the Commission may determine. The extension or continuation of any previously authorized charge, fee, assessment, or tax by a local agency or a successor local agency may be applied in the affected territory. The Commission intends to affirm the Lead Agency’s CEQA findings as contained in the applicant’s Notice of Exemption. This notice complies with Section 15182 of the CEQA Guidelines.

Persons may attend and be heard at the time and place of the hearing. If you challenge the action of the Commission on any of the above stated items in court, it may be limited to only those issues raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Plumas Local Agency Formation Commission at, or prior to, the public hearing.

The Executive Officer’s report will be available for review at the Plumas County Planning Department located at 555 Main St. Quincy, California, and as practicable, the LAFCO website www.plumaslafco.org five (5) days prior to the hearing. The contact person is Jennifer Stephenson, Executive Officer who may be reached at (310) 936-2639 or [email protected].