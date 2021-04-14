Public Notices 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Submitted

Notice of Proposed Amendment to Ordinance 18-01 – Requirements Pertaining to New Water Well Permits

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Sierra Valley Groundwater Management District (SVGMD) will hold a public hearing on Monday, April 19, 2021 commencing at 6:00 p.m. at the Sierra Christian Church in Beckwourth, CA, to hear comments from the public regarding SVGMD’s proposed amendment to Ordinance 18-01 pertaining to the zone map for new large-capacity well permits. The ordinance can be viewed at http://sierravalleygmd.org.

Written comments must be received by SVGMD by 5 p.m. on April 18, 2021.  Comments can be emailed to [email protected] or sent via US mail to: SVGMD, PO Box 88, Chilcoot, CA 96105.

Related Posts

Swain Meadow Restoration Project

Submitted

Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board 9 April 2021 To Interested Parties Notice of Intent to Adopt a Mitigated…

First 5 Plumas Commission has funding available to serve children

Submitted

First 5 Plumas is issuing a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to select a licensed mental health clinician with specialized training…

Chester utility district to hold April 1 meeting

Editor

The Chester Public Utility District is holding a special meeting Thursday, April 1.

Opportunity to Comment on the Yellow Creek Watershed Restoration Project Draft EA, Almanor Ranger District, Lassen National Forest

submitted

The Almanor Ranger District of the Lassen National Forest is inviting your comments on the environmental assessment for the Yellow…

Robbers Creek Watershed Restoration Project

submitted

Opportunity to Object to Robbers Creek Watershed Restoration Project The Almanor Ranger District of the Lassen National Forest has completed…

Hearing for PG&E’s data access application

Submitted

Para más información en cómo este cambio impactará su factura, llame al 1-800-660-6789 詳情請致電 1-800-893-9555 NOTICE OF EVIDENTIARY HEARING FOR…