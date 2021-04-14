NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice of Proposed Amendment to Ordinance 18-01 – Requirements Pertaining to New Water Well Permits

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Sierra Valley Groundwater Management District (SVGMD) will hold a public hearing on Monday, April 19, 2021 commencing at 6:00 p.m. at the Sierra Christian Church in Beckwourth, CA, to hear comments from the public regarding SVGMD’s proposed amendment to Ordinance 18-01 pertaining to the zone map for new large-capacity well permits. The ordinance can be viewed at http://sierravalleygmd.org.

Written comments must be received by SVGMD by 5 p.m. on April 18, 2021. Comments can be emailed to [email protected] or sent via US mail to: SVGMD, PO Box 88, Chilcoot, CA 96105.