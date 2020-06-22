Peninsula Fire adopts preliminary budget

The Peninsula Fire Protection District has adopted a preliminary budget for salaries and benefits, services and supplies, and fixed assets, for fiscal year 2020/2021. The preliminary budget can be reviewed during weekdays at the administration office, 801 Golf Club Road, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The district’s board of directors will meet at the fire station July 15 at 5 p.m. for the purpose of fixing the final budget for said fire protection district at which time and place any taxpayer may appear and be heard regarding the increase, decease or omission of any item of the budget, or for the inclusion of additional items.