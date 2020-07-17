Peninsula Fire announces special vacancy

This notice is to announce that the Peninsula Fire Protection District needs to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Patsy Roarty, whose term ends Dec. 31, 2023.

The remaining Peninsula Fire Protection District board members plan to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Roarty. The appointed individual will hold office until the next Uniform District Election.

In compliance with the Maddy Appointive Registry, this appointment can be made on or after Aug. 18, 2020.

For further information on the qualifications for this position, contact the district office at 530-259-2306.