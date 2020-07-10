Plumas County election official shares notice of election and filing dates

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, per the California Elections Code Section 12112, the following districts will consolidate with the General Election to be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 for statewide measures and electing members to the following boards;

Feather River Community College District; Plumas Unified School District; Sierra-Plumas Joint Unified School District; Eastern Plumas Health Care District; Plumas Hospital District; Seneca Health Care District; the City of Portola and the Plumas County Board of Supervisors – District 1 and District 2.

Candidates for Board of Trustees for School Districts must be registered voters residing within specified trustee area in Sierra or Plumas County. Candidates for Board of Directors for Hospital Districts must be registered voters residing within the boundaries of specified hospital districts. Candidates for the City Council and City Treasurer for the City of Portola must be registered voters residing within the boundaries of the City of Portola. Candidates for Plumas County Supervisor District 1 and District 2 must be registered voters residing within the boundaries of the district. Other offices to be filled are:

President of the United States

Representatives to Congress of the United States – District 1

State Senator – District 1

Assembly Member – District 1

Declaration of Candidacy forms may be obtained from the Plumas County Clerk at 520 Main Street Room 102, Quincy and district secretaries beginning July 13, 2020, and shall be accepted for filing from July 13, 2020 through August 07, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Forms for filing for School Trustee in Sierra County for the Sierra-Plumas Joint Unified School District are available and must be filed in the office of the Sierra County Clerk. Forms for filing for the City of Portola offices are available and must be filed at the City Clerks’ office in Portola. Filing extention for Non-Incumbent candidates will end on August 12, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Deadline for withdrawal of declarations is August 07, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Write-In Candidacy forms shall be accepted for filing from September 08, 2020 through October 20, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. If insufficient candidates file, appointment shall be made pursuant to California Elections Code Section 10515.

Logic and Accuracy testing of election equipment will be conducted September 22, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.; ballot processing will be from October 05, 2020 through December 3, 2020 and the official Canvass will begin at 9:00 a.m. on November 18, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at the central counting location at the Plumas County Courthouse, 520 Main Street, Room 102, Quincy, CA.

ALL VOTED BALLOTS MUST BE POSTMARKED NO LATER THAN NOVEMBER 03, 2020 AND RECEIVED BY THE ELECTIONS OFFICIAL BY NOVEMBER 06, 2020, TO BE COUNTED.

Additional information may be obtained at: (530) 283-6256 or (844) 676-VOTE or at www.plumascounty.us on the County Clerk Elections page, or contact the secretary of your district.

KATHY WILLIAMS,

PLUMAS COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER, REGISTRAR OF VOTERS

DATED: JUNE 23, 2020