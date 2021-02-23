Plumas County Search and Rescue seeks grant

As required by the regulations governing the administration of the California State Parks Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Motor Recreation (OHVMVR) Grants and Cooperative Agreement Program, the Plumas County Search and Rescue Team, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, hereby provides notice to the public that it intends to apply for a grant for the 2021 OHMVMR cycle. This grant is for motorized equipment capable of back-country travel during all seasons and will be used for the purposes of locating and/or rescuing lost or injured persons on public lands within the Plumas and Lassen National Forests. The application will be available for public review from March 2, 2021 to May 3, 2021. The public is invited to comment on any changes or improvements on the grant application on the website http://ohv.parks.ca.gov. Final applications are due to the State of California on June 7th, 2021. Anyone who has questions or comments about this application for an OHVMVR grant may telephone Mike Grant at the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 283-6375 or stop by the Sheriff’s Office at 1400 East Main Street in Quincy, California during office business hours.