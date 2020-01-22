Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 1/22/20

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000289

(Expires: 12/16/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: O’REILLY AUTO PARTS #5962.

Business Address: 1750 EAST MAIN, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1156, ATTN: TAX DEPT., SPRINGFIELD, MO 65801.

O’REILLY AUTO ENTERPRISES, LLC, 233 SOUTH PATTERSON AVENUE, SPRINGFIELD, MO 65801.

State: CA AI#: 201401010215

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liabililty Company.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 1/1/2014.

Signed: /s/ Tom McFall, Treasurer.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 16, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Kari Capella, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 31, 2019, Jan. 8, 15, 22, 2020|

Notice Inviting Bids

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Plumas Unified School District, California, acting by and through its Governing Board, hereinafter referred to as the District is requesting proposals, for the award of Erate contracts for the following:

FY20, Form 470 #200010217,

Category 1: Data Transmission and/or Internet Access

FY20, Form 470 #200011901,

Category 2: Internal Connections-Network Electronics

Electronic proposals will be accepted up to but not later than, 10:00 AM PST February 14, 2020. The RFP and all addendum(s), questions and answers will be posted to the E-rate EPC website at https://data.usac.org/publicreports/Forms/Form470Rfp/Index

The Board reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive informality in any proposals received, even with SLD funding approval. In addition, the district reserves the right to deny any or all proposals associated with this RFP, even with SLD funding approval. The district reserves the right to accept the pricing proposal solely dependent upon SLD approval.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Jan. 15, 22, 2020|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: FEATHER FINANCIAL REALTY.

Business Address: 20 A CRESCENT STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

CURTIS COLLINS LOMAS, 10257 BUCKS LAKE ROAD, MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95956.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2019-0000239.

Original Filing Date: 9/20/2019.

Signed: Curtis Collins Lomas

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Jan. 2, 2020.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Jan. 15, 22, 29, Feb. 5, 2020|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2020-0000001

(Expires: 1/3/2025)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DEAL STEAM CLEANING ENTERPRISES.

Business Address: 302 MAIN STREET, CRESCENT CITY, CA 95934, County of Plumas; (530) 260-0250.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 162, CRESCENT MILLS, CA 95934.

MICHAEL DEAL, 302 MAIN STREET, CRESCENT CITY, CA 95934.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 1/3/2020.

Signed: /s/ Michael Deal.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Jan. 3, 2020

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Jan. 15, 22, 29, Feb. 5, 2020|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2020-0000004

(Expires: 1/7/2025)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ROBIN’S TREE CARE.

Business Address: 905 BRESCIANI CIRCLE, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 394-8373.

ROBIN THIELMAN, 905 BRESCIANI CIRCLE, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 1/7/2020.

Signed: /s/ Robin Thielman.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Jan. 7, 2020

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Kari Capella, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Jan. 15, 22, 29, Feb. 5, 2020|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000294

(Expires: 12/27/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PIONEER RV PARK.

Business Address: 1326 PIONEER ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 283-0769.

Mailing Address: 1326 PIONEER ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

DAVID AGUILAR, 1326 PIONEER ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971; NANCI FINCH-AGUILAR, 1326 PIONEER ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 12/27/2019.

Signed: /s/ David Aguilar, owner; Nanci Finch-Augilar, owner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 27, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Kari Capella, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Jan. 15, 22, 29, Feb. 5, 2020|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000292

(Expires: 12/23/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: P BUTLER AND COMPANY.

Business Address: 443 MELISSA AVE., CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas; (707) 258-0100.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1932, CHESTER, CA 96020.

PHILIP BUTLER, 443 MELISSA AVE., CHESTER, CA 96020; SANDRA BUTLER, 443 MELISSA AVE., CHESTER, CA 96020.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 12/23/2019.

Signed: /s/ Philip Butler, owner; Sandra Butler, owner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 23, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Jan. 15, 22, 29, Feb. 5, 2020|

COUNTY OF PLUMAS

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

SPANISH RANCH ROAD BRIDGE REPLACEMENT

OVER SPANISH CREEK ON

COUNTY ROAD 413

FEDERAL PROJECT

No. BRLO-5909(080)

IN Plumas County, CA

Located in Meadow Valley.

Bids for this work will be received at the Office of the Plumas County Public Works Department, 1834 East Main Street, Conference Room, Quincy, CA 95971, until 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud.

The project consists of demolition and removal of the existing 50-foot long single-lane bridge with steel stringers and laminated timber deck on reinforced concrete abutments, and construction of a new bridge that will occupy essentially the same alignment as the existing structure. It has been designed as a two-lane structure, 114 feet long and 29 feet wide, with metal tube bridge railings mounted on curbs. The new bridge approaches will be approximately 125 feet in length and will conform back to the existing roadway. The new bridge will be constructed of precast concrete voided slab elements supported on cast-in-place concrete substructures founded on driven pile supported foundations. Traffic will be detoured away from the construction zone utilizing an existing access to the creek that will be improved to serve as a temporary crossing. The crossing will be constructed with culverts to carry any low flows that may be present during construction and will be removed and restored to pre-project conditions following project construction.

The contractor shall possess a Class A license at the time this contract is awarded.

The successful bidder shall furnish a payment bond and a performance bond.

Plans and specifications may be reviewed at http://www.countyofplumas.com/bids.aspx

Complete bidder’s packages are required for submitting a bid. Complete bidder’s packages can be purchased at the Office of the Plumas County Public Works Department, 1834 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971, for a non-refundable fee of $20.00 or $25.00 (if mailed) respectively.

Any questions concerning this project may be directed to the office of the Department of Public Works at (530) 283-6268.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Jan. 22, 29, 2020|

Public Notice

The Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District (NSAQMD) is accepting comments on a proposed Ozone Emergency Episode Plan (EEP), which is a contingency plan intended to prevent ambient ozone concentrations at any location from reaching the significant harm level of 0.6 parts per million (ppm) and to abate such concentrations if they should occur. An EEP is federally required for all air districts in the Mountain Counties Air Basin Air Quality Control Region that have monitored ozone concentrations exceeding 0.10 ppm. A 2-site public hearing via videoconference or telephone will be held February 24, 2020 at 1:00 PM at both NSAQMD offices: 200 Litton Drive, Suite 316, Grass Valley, CA and 257 East Sierra Street, Unit E, Portola, CA. To view the proposed EEP, visit www.myairdistrict.com/index.php/public-notices. For more information call (530) 274-9360 x506. In case of cancellation, the hearing will be held at the same time and locations on March 23, 2020. Written comments must be received by February 22, 2020 at NSAQMD, 200 Litton Dr., Ste. 320, Grass Valley, CA 95945 or office@myairdistrict.com.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Jan. 22, 2020|

PUBLIC NOTICE

PLUMAS COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

REQUEST FOR BIDS

GENERATOR’S AT VARIOUS SITES

January 10, 2020

The Plumas County Department of Public works will be accepting Bids for emergency backup generators at 1834 East Main Street in Quincy, 710 Red River Drive in Almanor, and 80956 Highway 70 in Beckwourth. The intent of this project is to install emergency generators for backup power at the above three locations.

Sealed proposals must be received by the Department of Public Works on or before: 5:00 PM, January 30, 2020. Proposals submitted via facsimile or email are unacceptable.

The entire “Request For Bids,” including the official Bid Form, is available at the Department’s website at: http://www.countyofplumas.com/bids.aspx or during normal business hours from Plumas County, Department of Public Works, 1834 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971; Telephone: (530) 283-6268; or by emailing your request to:

robthorman@countyofplumas.com

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Jan. 22, 2020|

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE AMENDING PLUMAS COUNTY CODE, TITLE 5 (PUBLIC WELFARE)

ABANDONED, WRECKED, DISMANTLED, OR EXCESS INOPERABLE VEHICLES.

On February 4, 2020, The Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing at 11:15 a.m. on the proposed ordinance. Plumas County Code Enforcement will make recommendations to the Board of Supervisors that the ordinance be adopted.

The ordinance adoption will update the current county ordinance to coincide with the current California Vehicle Code pertaining to Abatement of Abandoned Vehicles.

ORDINANCE NO. 2020- ____

AN ORDINANCE OF THE COUNTY OF PLUMAS, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CHAPTER 8 OF TITLE 5 (PUBLIC WELFARE) OF THE PLUMAS COUNTY CODE (ABANDONED, WRECKED, DISMANTLED, OR EXCESS INOPERABLE VEHICLES)

Below is a summary of the proposed ordinance. A copy of the full text of the proposed ordinance can be obtained at the Office of the Clerk of the Plumas County Board of Supervisors or in the Planning and Building Services department.

Section 1.

Chapter 8 of Title 5 “Abandoned, Wrecked, Dismantled, or Excess Inoperable Vehicles” of the Plumas County Code

Section: 5-8.01 Remove “Not including highways”

Section: 5-8.02 Add to Definitions of “Abandoned” “Dismantled” “Inoperable” “Private Property” “Public Property” “Wrecked”

Section: 5-8.04 Correct Spelling errors

Section: 5-8.08 and 5-8.12 Change the allowed time to remove and to appeal a notice of an abandon vehicle from thirty days to ten days

Section 2. Codification.

Once adopted, this ordinance shall be codified.

Section 3. Publication

A summary of this ordinance shall be published, pursuant to Section 25124(b)(1) of the Government Code of the State of California, in the Feather River Bulletin, the Indian Valley Record, the Chester Progressive, and the Portola Reporter, newspapers of general circulation in the County.

A full copy of this ordinance can be obtained in the Office of the Clerk of the Plumas County Board of Supervisors or in the Planning and Building Services department.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Jan. 22, 2020|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: HANSON’S HOMEMADE PIES, BREADS & CUSTOM COOKING.

Business Address: 4301 MAIN STREET, TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983, County of Plumas.

LORRAINE HANSON, 4512 WARREN STREET, TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2016-0000035.

Original Filing Date: 2/24/2016.

Signed: Lorraine Hanson.

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Jan. 15, 2020.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sandy Thomas, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Jan. 22, 29, Feb. 5, 12, 2020|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2020-0000005

(Expires: 1/8/2025)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ANGEPANGE ARTS.

Business Address: 590 FIRST AVENUE, CHESTER, CA 996020, County of Plumas; (530) 790-5345.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 138, CHESTER, CA 96020.

ANGELA KIRCHUBEL, 590 FIRST AVENUE, CHESTER, CA 96020.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 1/8/2020.

Signed: /s/ Angela Kirchubel.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Jan. 8, 2020

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Kari Capella, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Jan. 22, 39, Feb. 5, 12, 2020|