Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 10/16/19

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000236

(Expires: 9/16/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DUSTY’S CLEANING.

Business Address: 1925 MARIE DRIVE, TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 1925 MARIE DRIVE, TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983.

DWIGHT SPANG, 1925 MARIE DRIVE, TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/16/2019.Signed: /s/ Dwight Spang.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:Filed: Sept. 16, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000217

(Expires: 8/19/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: APPLEGATE BUDGET STORAGE.

Business Address: 595 TAYLOR STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; Phone: 916-947-7477.

Mailing Address: 2608 STARR MEADOWS LOOP, RENO, NEVADA 89519.

JAMES APPLEGATE, 2608 STARR MEADOWS LOOP, RENO, NEVADA 89519; KELLY APPLEGATE, 2608 STARR MEADOWS LOOP, RENO, NEVADA 89519.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 8/19/2019.

Signed: /s/ James Applegate, owner; Kelly Applegate, owner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:Filed: Aug. 19, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000224

(Expires: 9/3/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ALMANOR IRON WORKS.

Business Address: 541 FIRST AVENUE, CHESTER, CA 96020 County of Plumas; Phone: 530-816-9248.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 140, CHESTER, CA 96020.

SCOTT HIRSCHLER, 541 FIRST AVENUE, CHESTER, CA 06020; TINA TEMAAT, 541 FIRST AVENUE, CHESTER, CA 06020.

This business is conducted by: Copartners.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/3/2019.

Signed: /s/ Scott W. Hirschler, owner; Tina Temaat.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 3, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000242

(Expires: 9/25/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: GOOD KARMA CONSTRUCTION.

Business Address: 2150 BEAVER ROAD, CLIO, CA 96106, County of Plumas.

MARC WILDERMUTH, 2150 BEAVER ROAD, CLIO, CA 96106.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/25/2019.

Signed: /s/ Susan Wildermuth.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 25, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sandy Thomas, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000246

(Expires: 9/26/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: Dewberry Drake Haglan

Business Address: 8401 Arlington Boulevard, Fairfax, VA 22031

Mailing Address: 8401 Arlington Boulevard, Fairfax, VA 22031

Dewberry Engineers Inc. 8401 Arlington Boulevard, Fairfax, VA 22031

State: VA AI#: 23292

This business is conducted by: corporation

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/26/2019

Signed: /s/ Donald E. Stone, Jr, Executive Vice President

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: September 26, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000232

(Expires: 9/10/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DIVERSIFIED RESOURCES, INC.

Business Address: 550 BLACK OAK DRIVE, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 676, CHESTER, CA 96020.

DIVERSIFIED RESOURCES, INC., 550 BLACK OAK DRIVE, CHESTER CA 96020.

State: CA AI#: 3344508.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/10/2019.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 10, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000233

(Expires: 9/10/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: KTA, LLC.

Business Address: 550 BLACK OAK DRIVE, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 676, CHESTER, CA 96020.

KTA, LLC, 550 BLACK OAK DRIVE, CHESTER CA 96020.

State: CA AI#: 201606210336.

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/10/2019.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 10, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000245

(Expires: 9/26/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LUCIANO’S CUCINA DI PASTA

Business Address: 401 PENINSULA DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137, County of Plumas; Phone: (530) 596-4133.

Mailing Address: 401 PENINSULA DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137.

IVAN TOCHEV, 425 PONDEROSA DRIVE STE. B, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/11/2015.

Signed: /s/ Ivan Tochev, owner

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 26, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Public Notice

The Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District (NSAQMD) is accepting comments on proposed Rule 428: New Source Review. Existing Rule 428 is proposed to be rescinded and replaced with a new Rule 428. 428 addresses preconstruction review for major sources of nonattainment pollutants and their precursors. This rule is federally required for nonattainment areas, including the Portola PM2.5 and Western Nevada County Ozone nonattainment areas. A 2-site public hearing via videoconference or telephone will be held November 25, 2019 at 1:00 PM at both NSAQMD offices: 200 Litton Drive, Suite 316, Grass Valley, CA and 257 East Sierra Street, Unit E, Portola, CA. For information, visit www.myairdistrict.com or call 530-274-9360 x106. In case of cancellation, the hearing will be held at the same time and locations on January 27, 2020. Written comments must be received by November 21, 2019 at NSAQMD, 200 Litton Dr., Ste. 316, Grass Valley, CA 95945 or office@myairdistrict.com.

Request for Bids

Plumas County Public Works is accepting bids for:

Removal of fourteen (14) trees in Chester- Due: October 31st, 2019 at 3:40 pm

For bid packets and information log on to:

www.countyofplumas.com/bids.aspx

COUNTY OF PLUMAS

NOTICE FOR REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The Plumas County Department of Social Services (PCDSS) invites responses to a Request for Proposal (RFP) to provide and operate How to Manage Anger and Conflict classes for adults and caregivers who are involved with Child Protective Services, or whose children are at risk of removal by Child Protective Services.

The County anticipates funding of approximately $20,000 per County Fiscal Year for the provision and operation of How to Manage Anger and Conflict classes. Depending upon responses, and at the County’s discretion, the County will select one of two funding options: 1) from the contract start date through the end of the fiscal year, June 30, 2020, or 2) from the contract start date through the end of the next fiscal year, June 30, 2021. The anticipated start date is as soon as practicable following the award of the contract. The contract for How to Manage Anger and Conflict classes may be extended for one-year periods, at the discretion of the County, consistent with the Plumas County Purchasing Policy, and contingent on available funding.

The Request for Proposals (RFP) document will be available to the public beginning October 16, 2019, from PCDSS, 270 County Hospital Rd., Ste. 207, Quincy, CA 95971, 530-283-7045, FAX 530-283-6368, or by emailing your request to suzanmah@countyofplumas.com.

All Proposals must be submitted via US Mail or hand-delivery by November 6, 2019, no later than 5 p.m. PST to: Plumas County Department of Social Services, ATTN Suzan Mah, Staff Services Analyst, 270 County Hospital Rd., Ste. 207, Quincy, CA 95971. Postmarks will not be accepted in lieu of actual receipt. Late proposals will not be considered.

COUNTY OF PLUMAS

NOTICE FOR REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The Plumas County Department of Social Services (PCDSS) invites responses to a Request for Proposal (RFP) to provide assessment, intervention and case management for CalWORKs & TANF program participants in need of these services to obtain or retain employment. Depending upon responses, and at the County’s discretion, the County will select one of two funding options: 1) from the contract start date through the end of the fiscal year, June 30, 2020, or 2) from the contract start date through the end of the next fiscal year, June 30, 2021. The anticipated start date is as soon as practicable following the award of the contract. The contract for CalWORKS & TANF may be extended for one-year periods, at the discretion of the County, consistent with the Plumas County Purchasing Policy, and contingent on available funding.

The Request for Proposals (RFP) document will be available to the public beginning October 16, 2019, from PCDSS, 270 County Hospital Rd., Ste. 207, Quincy, CA 95971, 530-283-7045, FAX 530-283-6368, or by emailing your request to suzanmah@countyofplumas.com.

All Proposals must be submitted via US Mail or hand-delivery by November 6, 2019, no later than 5 p.m. PST to: Plumas County Department of Social Services, ATTN Suzan Mah, Staff Services Analyst, 270 County Hospital Rd., Ste. 207, Quincy, CA 95971. Postmarks will not be accepted in lieu of actual receipt. Late proposals will not be considered.

COUNTY OF PLUMAS

NOTICE FOR REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The Plumas County Department of Social Services (PCDSS) invites responses to a Request for Proposal (RFP) to provide administrative oversight for CalWORKs subsidized childcare program participants. Depending upon responses, and at the County’s discretion, the County will select one of two funding options: 1) from the contract start date through the end of the fiscal year, June 30, 2020, or 2) from the contract start date through the end of the next fiscal year, June 30, 2021. The anticipated start date is as soon as practicable following the award of the contract. The contract for CalWORKs subsidized childcare may be extended for one-year periods, at the discretion of the County, consistent with the Plumas County Purchasing Policy, and contingent on available funding.

The Request for Proposals (RFP) document will be available to the public beginning October 16, 2019, from PCDSS, 270 County Hospital Rd., Ste. 207, Quincy, CA 95971, 530-283-7045, FAX 530-283-6368, or by emailing your request to suzanmah@countyofplumas.com.

All Proposals must be submitted via US Mail or hand-delivery by November 6, 2019, no later than 5 p.m. PST to: Plumas County Department of Social Services, ATTN Suzan Mah, Staff Services Analyst, 270 County Hospital Rd., Ste. 207, Quincy, CA 95971. Postmarks will not be accepted in lieu of actual receipt. Late proposals will not be considered.

COUNTY OF PLUMAS

NOTICE FOR REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The Plumas County Department of Social Services (PCDSS) invites responses to a Request for Proposal (RFP) to provide CWS Therapy to parents and caregivers whose children are involved with and/or at risk of removal by Child Protective Services as well as to children who involved with and/or are at risk of removal by Child Protective Services.

Depending upon responses, and at the County’s discretion, the County will select one of two funding options: 1) from the contract start date through the end of the fiscal year, June 30, 2020, or 2) from the contract start date through the end of the next fiscal year, June 30, 2021. The anticipated start date is as soon as practicable following the award of the contract. The contract for CWS Therapy may be extended for one-year periods, at the discretion of the County, consistent with the Plumas County Purchasing Policy, and contingent on available funding.

The Request for Proposals (RFP) document will be available to the public beginning October 16, 2019, from PCDSS, 270 County Hospital Rd., Ste. 207, Quincy, CA 95971, 530-283-7045, FAX 530-283-6368, or by emailing your request to suzanmah@countyofplumas.com.

All Proposals must be submitted via US Mail or hand-delivery by November 6, 2019, no later than 5 p.m. PST to: Plumas County Department of Social Services, ATTN Suzan Mah, Staff Services Analyst, 270 County Hospital Rd., Ste. 207, Quincy, CA 95971. Postmarks will not be accepted in lieu of actual receipt. Late proposals will not be considered.

COUNTY OF PLUMAS

NOTICE FOR REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The Plumas County Department of Social Services (PCDSS) invites responses to a Request for Proposal (RFP) to provide and operate Nurturing Healthy Families In-Home Classes for adults and caregivers who are involved with Child Protective Services, or whose children are at risk of removal by Child Protective Services.

The County anticipates funding of approximately $56,000 per County Fiscal Year for the provision and operation of Nurturing Healthy Families In-Home Classes. Depending upon responses, and at the County’s discretion, the County will select one of two funding options: 1) from the contract start date through the end of the fiscal year, June 30, 2020, or 2) from the contract start date through the end of the next fiscal year, June 30, 2021. The anticipated start date is as soon as practicable following the award of the contract. The contract for Nurturing Healthy Families In-Home Classes may be extended for one-year periods, at the discretion of the County, consistent with the Plumas County Purchasing Policy, and contingent on available funding.

The Request for Proposals (RFP) document will be available to the public beginning October 16, 2019, from PCDSS, 270 County Hospital Rd., Ste. 207, Quincy, CA 95971, 530-283-7045, FAX 530-283-6368, or by emailing your request to suzanmah@countyofplumas.com.

All Proposals must be submitted via US Mail or hand-delivery by November 6, 2019, no later than 5 p.m. PST to: Plumas County Department of Social Services, ATTN Suzan Mah, Staff Services Analyst, 270 County Hospital Rd., Ste. 207, Quincy, CA 95971. Postmarks will not be accepted in lieu of actual receipt. Late proposals will not be considered.

COUNTY OF PLUMAS

NOTICE FOR REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The Plumas County Department of Social Services (PCDSS) invites responses to a Request for Proposal (RFP) to provide and operate Parent Child Interactive Therapy for parents and their young children who are involved with Child Protective Services.

The County anticipates funding of approximately $10,000 per County Fiscal Year for the provision and operation of Parent Child Interactive Therapy. Depending upon responses, and at the County’s discretion, the County will select one of two funding options: 1) from the contract start date through the end of the fiscal year, June 30, 2020, or 2) from the contract start date through the end of the next fiscal year, June 30, 2021. The anticipated start date is as soon as practicable following the award of the contract. The contract for Parent Child Interactive Therapy may be extended for one-year periods, at the discretion of the County, consistent with the Plumas County Purchasing Policy, and contingent on available funding.

The Request for Proposals (RFP) document will be available to the public beginning October 16, 2019, from PCDSS, 270 County Hospital Rd., Ste. 207, Quincy, CA 95971, 530-283-7045, FAX 530-283-6368, or by emailing your request to suzanmah@countyofplumas.com.

All Proposals must be submitted via US Mail or hand-delivery by November 6, 2019, no later than 5 p.m. PST to: Plumas County Department of Social Services, ATTN Suzan Mah, Staff Services Analyst, 270 County Hospital Rd., Ste. 207, Quincy, CA 95971. Postmarks will not be accepted in lieu of actual receipt. Late proposals will not be considered.

COUNTY OF PLUMAS

NOTICE FOR REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The Plumas County Department of Social Services (PCDSS) invites responses to a Request for Proposal (RFP) to provide and operate Life Skills Classes for parents and caregivers who are involved with Child Protective Services, or whose children are at risk of removal by Child Protective Services.

Depending upon responses, and at the County’s discretion, the County will select one of two funding options: 1) from the contract start date through the end of the fiscal year, June 30, 2020, or 2) from the contract start date through the end of the next fiscal year, June 30, 2021. The anticipated start date is as soon as practicable following the award of the contract. The contract for Life Skills Classes may be extended for one-year periods, at the discretion of the County, consistent with the Plumas County Purchasing Policy, and contingent on available funding.

The Request for Proposals (RFP) document will be available to the public beginning October 16, 2019, from PCDSS, 270 County Hospital Rd., Ste. 207, Quincy, CA 95971, 530-283-7045, FAX 530-283-6368, or by emailing your request to suzanmah@countyofplumas.com

All Proposals must be submitted via US Mail or hand-delivery by November 6, 2019, no later than 5 p.m. PST to: Plumas County Department of Social Services, ATTN Suzan Mah, Staff Services Analyst, 270 County Hospital Rd., Ste. 207, Quincy, CA 95971. Postmarks will not be accepted in lieu of actual receipt. Late proposals will not be considered.

COUNTY OF PLUMAS

NOTICE FOR REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The Plumas County Department of Social Services (PCDSS) invites responses to a Request for Proposal (RFP) to provide and operate Nurturing Parenting Classes for adults and caregivers who are involved with Child Protective Services, or whose children are at risk of removal by Child Protective Services.

The County anticipates funding of approximately $17,200 per County Fiscal Year for the provision and operation of Nurturing Parenting Classes. Depending upon responses, and at the County’s discretion, the County will select one of two funding options: 1) from the contract start date through the end of the fiscal year, June 30, 2020, or 2) from the contract start date through the end of the next fiscal year, June 30, 2021. The anticipated start date is as soon as practicable following the award of the contract. The contract for Nurturing Parenting Classes may be extended for one-year periods, at the discretion of the County, consistent with the Plumas County Purchasing Policy, and contingent on available funding.

The Request for Proposals (RFP) document will be available to the public beginning October 16, 2019, from PCDSS, 270 County Hospital Rd., Ste. 207, Quincy, CA 95971, 530-283-7045, FAX 530-283-6368, or by emailing your request to suzanmah@countyofplumas.com.

All Proposals must be submitted via US Mail or hand-delivery by November 6, 2019, no later than 5 p.m. PST to: Plumas County Department of Social Services, ATTN Suzan Mah, Staff Services Analyst, 270 County Hospital Rd., Ste. 207, Quincy, CA 95971. Postmarks will not be accepted in lieu of actual receipt. Late proposals will not be considered.

COUNTY OF PLUMAS

NOTICE FOR REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The Plumas County Department of Social Services (PCDSS) invites responses to a Request for Proposal (RFP) to provide Psychological Evaluations for parents and caregivers whose children are involved with and/or at risk of removal by Child Protective Services as well as for children who involved with and/or are at risk of removal by Child Protective Services.

The County anticipates funding of approximately $1,500 per evaluation (including written report) for the provision of CWS Psychological Evaluations. Depending upon responses, and at the County’s discretion, the County will select one of two funding options: 1) from the contract start date through the end of the fiscal year, June 30, 2020, or 2) from the contract start date through the end of the next fiscal year, June 30, 2021. The anticipated start date is as soon as practicable following the award of the contract. The contract for CWS Psychological Evaluations may be extended for one-year periods, at the discretion of the County, consistent with the Plumas County Purchasing Policy, and contingent on available funding.

The Request for Proposals (RFP) document will be available to the public beginning October 16, 2019, from PCDSS, 270 County Hospital Rd., Ste. 207, Quincy, CA 95971, 530-283-7045, FAX 530-283-6368, or by emailing your request to suzanmah@countyofplumas.com.

All Proposals must be submitted via US Mail or hand-delivery by November 6, 2019, no later than 5 p.m. PST to: Plumas County Department of Social Services, ATTN Suzan Mah, Staff Services Analyst, 270 County Hospital Rd., Ste. 207, Quincy, CA 95971. Postmarks will not be accepted in lieu of actual receipt. Late proposals will not be considered.

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: AT YOUR SERVICE AUTO REPAIR.

Business Address: 219 CHESTER AIRPORT ROAD, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas.

ERICA BUHR, 221 PENINSULA DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137; STEPHEN R. BUHR, 221 PENINSULA DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137.

This business was conducted by a Married Couple.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2018-0000003.

Original Filing Date: 1/5/2018.

Signed: Stephen R. Buhr, Owner

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Oct. 9, 2019.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Kari Capella, Deputy.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000250

(Expires: 10/4/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ELI MELTZER CONSTRUCTION.

Business Address: 2842 NORTH VALLEY ROAD, GREENVILLE, CA 95947, County of Plumas; (530) 258-7856.

Mailing Address: 2842 NORTH VALLEY ROAD, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

ELI MELTZER, 2842 NORTH VALLEY ROAD, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/4/2019.

Signed: /s/ Eli Meltzer.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 4, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000240

(Expires: 9/23/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: J’S CORNERSTONE TRUCKING & CONSTRUCTION SERVICES.

Business Address: 130 HORSESHOE TRAIL, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; (530) 786-4177.

Mailing Address: 130 HORSESHOE TRAIL, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

JULIANA MARK, 130 HORSESHOE TRAIL, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/23/2019.

Signed: /s/ Juliana Mark.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 23, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000252

(Expires: 10/9/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: AT YOUR SERVICE AUTO REPAIR.

Business Address: 219 CHESTER AIRPORT ROAD, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas; (530) 258-2368.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1056, CHESTER, CA 96020.

STEPHEN R. BUHR, 221 PENINSULA DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/9/2019.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 9, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Kari Capella, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000253

(Expires: 10/10/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: JF STUMP GRINDING.

Business Address: 639 LEE ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 927-7411.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 365, QUINCY, CA 95971.

JOURDAIN FLORES, 639 LEE ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971; STEPHANIE FLORES, 639 LEE ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/10/2019.

Signed: /s/ Stephanie Flores.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 10, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

