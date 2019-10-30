Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 10/30/19

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000246

(Expires: 9/26/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: Dewberry Drake Haglan

Business Address: 8401 Arlington Boulevard, Fairfax, VA 22031

Mailing Address: 8401 Arlington Boulevard, Fairfax, VA 22031

Dewberry Engineers Inc. 8401 Arlington Boulevard, Fairfax, VA 22031

State: VA AI#: 23292

This business is conducted by: corporation

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/26/2019

Signed: /s/ Donald E. Stone, Jr, Executive Vice President

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: September 26, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

10/9, 10/16, 10/23, 10/30/19

CNS-3300525#

FEATHER RIVER BULLETIN

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 9, 16, 23, 30, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000232

(Expires: 9/10/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DIVERSIFIED RESOURCES, INC.

Business Address: 550 BLACK OAK DRIVE, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 676, CHESTER, CA 96020.

DIVERSIFIED RESOURCES, INC., 550 BLACK OAK DRIVE, CHESTER CA 96020.

State: CA AI#: 3344508.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/10/2019.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 10, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 9, 16, 23, 30, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000233

(Expires: 9/10/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: KTA, LLC.

Business Address: 550 BLACK OAK DRIVE, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 676, CHESTER, CA 96020.

KTA, LLC, 550 BLACK OAK DRIVE, CHESTER CA 96020.

State: CA AI#: 201606210336.

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/10/2019.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 10, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 9, 16, 23, 30, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000245

(Expires: 9/26/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LUCIANO’S CUCINA DI PASTA

Business Address: 401 PENINSULA DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137, County of Plumas; Phone: (530) 596-4133.

Mailing Address: 401 PENINSULA DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137.

IVAN TOCHEV, 425 PONDEROSA DRIVE STE. B, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/11/2015.

Signed: /s/ Ivan Tochev, owner

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 26, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 9, 16, 23, 30, 2019|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: AT YOUR SERVICE AUTO REPAIR.

Business Address: 219 CHESTER AIRPORT ROAD, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas.

ERICA BUHR, 221 PENINSULA DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137; STEPHEN R. BUHR, 221 PENINSULA DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137.

This business was conducted by a Married Couple.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2018-0000003.

Original Filing Date: 1/5/2018.

Signed: Stephen R. Buhr, Owner

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Oct. 9, 2019.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Kari Capella, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 16, 23, 30, Nov. 6, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000250

(Expires: 10/4/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ELI MELTZER CONSTRUCTION.

Business Address: 2842 NORTH VALLEY ROAD, GREENVILLE, CA 95947, County of Plumas; (530) 258-7856.

Mailing Address: 2842 NORTH VALLEY ROAD, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

ELI MELTZER, 2842 NORTH VALLEY ROAD, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/4/2019.

Signed: /s/ Eli Meltzer.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 4, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 16, 23, 30, Nov. 6, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000240

(Expires: 9/23/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: J’S CORNERSTONE TRUCKING & CONSTRUCTION SERVICES.

Business Address: 130 HORSESHOE TRAIL, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; (530) 786-4177.

Mailing Address: 130 HORSESHOE TRAIL, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

JULIANA MARK, 130 HORSESHOE TRAIL, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/23/2019.

Signed: /s/ Juliana Mark.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 23, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 16, 23, 30, Nov. 6, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000252

(Expires: 10/9/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: AT YOUR SERVICE AUTO REPAIR.

Business Address: 219 CHESTER AIRPORT ROAD, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas; (530) 258-2368.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1056, CHESTER, CA 96020.

STEPHEN R. BUHR, 221 PENINSULA DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/9/2019.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 9, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Kari Capella, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 16, 23, 30, Nov. 6, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000253

(Expires: 10/10/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: JF STUMP GRINDING.

Business Address: 639 LEE ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 927-7411.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 365, QUINCY, CA 95971.

JOURDAIN FLORES, 639 LEE ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971; STEPHANIE FLORES, 639 LEE ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/10/2019.

Signed: /s/ Stephanie Flores.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 10, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 16, 23, 30, Nov. 6, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000243

(Expires: 9/25/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: NOW AGE ARTS.

Business Address: 33 COMMERCIAL STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; (530) 401-0376.

SUSAN WILDERMUTH, 2150 BEAVER ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/15/2019.

Signed: /s/ Susan Wildermuth.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 25, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Kari Capella, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 23, 30, Nov. 6, 13, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000256

(Expires: 10/17/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LASSEN ART GLASS.

Business Address: 616 E. BURNT CEDAR ROAD, LAKE ALMANOR, CA, 96137, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 62, CHESTER, CA 96020.

BRIAN D. BLUE, 616 E. BURNT CEDAR ROAD, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/10/2019.

Signed: /s/ Brian D. Blue.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 17, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Kari Capella, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 23, 30, Nov. 6, 13, 2019|

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE AMENDING PLUMAS COUNTY CODE, TITLE 9, AND IMPLEMENTING THE STANDARDS FOR THE BACKYARD CHICKENS ORDINANCE

On May 16, 2019, the Plumas County Planning Commission held a public hearing on the proposed ordinance and approved Resolution 2019-4 making recommendations to the Board of Supervisors that the ordinance be adopted and that the Board of Supervisors find the ordinance adoption exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act under CEQA Guidelines Section 15061(b)(3) because it can be seen with certainty that there is no possibility that the ordinance may have a significant effect on the environment because the ordinance adoption will protect natural resources and public health and safety.

On November 12, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., the Plumas County Board of Supervisors will hold a hearing on the proposed ordinance.

ORDINANCE NO. 2019-

AN ORDINANCE OF THE COUNTY OF PLUMAS, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CHAPTER 2 OF TITLE 9 (PLANNING AND ZONING) OF THE PLUMAS COUNTY CODE BY ADOPTING ARTICLE 43 “BACKYARD CHICKENS” AND AMENDING A CERTAIN SECTION OF CHAPTER 2 OF TITLE 9 OF THE PLUMAS COUNTY CODE

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Plumas, State of California, ORDAINS as follows:

SECTION 1.

Article 43, “Backyard Chickens”; Section 9-2.1302 of Article 13 of Chapter 2 (Single-Family Residential Zones) of Title 9 of the Plumas County Code are adopted and amended as set forth in Exhibit “A”.

SECTION 2.

This ordinance shall become effective 30 days from the date of final passage.

SECTION 3. Codification

This ordinance shall be codified.

SECTION 4. Publication

A summary of this ordinance shall be published, pursuant to Section 25124(b)(1) of the Government Code of the State of California, before the expiration of fifteen days after the passage of the ordinance, once, with the names of the supervisors voting for and against the ordinance, in the Feather River Bulletin, Indian Valley Record, Chester Progressive, and Portola Reporter, newspapers of general circulation in the County of Plumas.

EXHIBIT: COPIES OF EXHIBIT A, DESCRIBED ABOVE, CAN BE VIEWED IN THE PLANNING AND BUILDING SERVICES OFFICE, 555 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA. For further information, contact Tim Evans, Associate Planner, Plumas County Planning and Building Services, (530) 283-6207 or timevans@countyofplumas.com.

Published CP, IVR, FRB, PR

Oct. 30, 2019|

Tobin RR Bridge Fire Pipeline

Scope of Work.

This is a contract for removal of the existing two inch galvanized metal pipeline underneath the Tobin, California, Union Pacific Rail Road Bridge crossing Hwy 70 and the Feather River, to be replaced by 380 feet of new two inch Schedule 40 galvanized pipeline with grooved ends and victaulic couplings for ease of construction and future maintenance. Contractor to determine exact placements for support in the field.

Contractor shall remove the existing pipeline and existing pipeline hangers. No torch work, cutting or drilling shall be permitted on the bridge.

Plan view shows pipeline to be installed on north side of the bridge and assumes existing pipeline and hangers can be removed with hand tool methods. New pipeline to be installed on the north side of the bridge with all new hangers.

New pipeline needs to follow existing elevations and route in order to avoid conflict with existing utilities on the bridge.

No track work shall commence until track work windows have been verified. Track time may only amount to three hours per day and is not guaranteed. All track work is to be coordinated through Rail Pros who is the track agent for Union Pacific Rail Road.

All permits and approvals for this work are already secured. This includes the CalTrans Encroachment Permit for work over Hwy 70.

Work shall be performed in accordance with the Stantec Engineering Drawing,

Revision 1, for the TOBIN JACKASS CREEK FIRE PIPELINE REPLACEMENT PROJECT.

For more information please contact:

Roger Diefendorf, Plumas County Community Development @ 530-283-2466 ext.115

Email: RDiefendorf@plumascdc.org

Published FRB, IVR, CP, PR

Oct. 30, 2019|

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS CALLING FOR BIDS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Plumas Unified School District (“District”), acting by and through its Board of Trustees, hereinafter referred to as the DISTRICT will receive up to, but not later than 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019, sealed bids for the award of a contract for the Plumas Unified School District (PUSD) Facility Maintenance Projects at Feather River Middle School – Bid Package PU2019.11.24.A Abatement. Bids shall be received at the Plumas Unified School District office located at 50 Church Street, Quincy, CA 95971 and shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the above-stated time and place. Responses must be sealed and clearly marked “Facility Maintenance Projects at Feather River Middle School – Bid Package PU2019.11.24.A Abatement”. Facsimile copies of the bid will not be accepted.

Each bid must conform and be responsive to this Notice to Contractors, the Information for Bidders, and all other documents comprising the pertinent Contract Documents. All interested parties may obtain a copy of the bid package from the Plumas Unified School District office located at 50 Church St, Quincy, CA 95971 or via email request to kevin@crmgroupca.com

The successful bidder shall commence work on or before December 2, 2019 and will be allotted 30 calendar days to complete the work. All work shall be completed no later than December 31, 2019. There will be a mandatory pre-bid walk at Feather River Middle School, 505 Nevada St., Portola, CA, at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019.

In contracts involving expenditures in excess of $25,000.00, the successful bidder shall file a payment bond issued by an admitted Surety authorized to conduct business in California, in the form set forth in the Contract Documents. A payment bond may be required for contracts involving smaller expenditures at the option of the District.

All forms must be completed, signed, and returned with the bid. The contract award will be based on the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. The lowest bid shall be the lowest total of the bid prices on the base contract. Minority, women, and disabled veteran contractors are encouraged to submit bids.

The contract is for a public work. Contractor and any subcontractor shall pay all workers on the project at least the general prevailing rate of per diem wages as determined by the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations (“DIR”) pursuant to Labor Code section 1770 et seq. Prevailing wage rates are available from the District or online at: www.dir.ca.gov.

No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal or awarded a contract for public work unless currently registered with the DIR pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR.

Each bidder shall be a licensed contractor at the time the bid pursuant to the Business and Professions Code and such license(s) shall remain in active and good standing for the duration of the contract. The bidder shall be licensed in one or more the following classifications: CDPH trained and certified to perform the lead abatement work; B-ASB licensure or its equivalent is required to perform the asbestos work on this project. DOSH registration must also be current.

Signed: D. Kevin Nolen, Construction Manager for

PLUMAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

50 Church St, Quincy, CA 95971

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 30, Nov. 6, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000254

(Expires: 10/11/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: HIDEAWAY FARMS.

Business Address: 400 HIDEAWAY ROAD, GREENVILLE, CA 95947, County of Plumas.

NICHOEL FARRIS, 400 HIDEAWAY ROAD, GREENVILLE, CA 95947;

PAUL W. FARRIS, 400 HIDEAWAY ROAD, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

This business is conducted by: Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/11/2019.

Signed: /s/ Paul W. Farris.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 11, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Kari Capella, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 30, Nov. 6, 13, 20, 2019|