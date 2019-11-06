Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 11/6/19

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: AT YOUR SERVICE AUTO REPAIR.

Business Address: 219 CHESTER AIRPORT ROAD, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas.

ERICA BUHR, 221 PENINSULA DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137; STEPHEN R. BUHR, 221 PENINSULA DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137.

This business was conducted by a Married Couple.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2018-0000003.

Original Filing Date: 1/5/2018.

Signed: Stephen R. Buhr, Owner

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Oct. 9, 2019.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Kari Capella, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 16, 23, 30, Nov. 6, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000250

(Expires: 10/4/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ELI MELTZER CONSTRUCTION.

Business Address: 2842 NORTH VALLEY ROAD, GREENVILLE, CA 95947, County of Plumas; (530) 258-7856.

Mailing Address: 2842 NORTH VALLEY ROAD, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

ELI MELTZER, 2842 NORTH VALLEY ROAD, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/4/2019.

Signed: /s/ Eli Meltzer.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 4, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 16, 23, 30, Nov. 6, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000240

(Expires: 9/23/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: J’S CORNERSTONE TRUCKING & CONSTRUCTION SERVICES.

Business Address: 130 HORSESHOE TRAIL, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; (530) 786-4177.

Mailing Address: 130 HORSESHOE TRAIL, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

JULIANA MARK, 130 HORSESHOE TRAIL, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/23/2019.

Signed: /s/ Juliana Mark.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 23, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 16, 23, 30, Nov. 6, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000252

(Expires: 10/9/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: AT YOUR SERVICE AUTO REPAIR.

Business Address: 219 CHESTER AIRPORT ROAD, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas; (530) 258-2368.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1056, CHESTER, CA 96020.

STEPHEN R. BUHR, 221 PENINSULA DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/9/2019.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 9, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Kari Capella, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 16, 23, 30, Nov. 6, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000253

(Expires: 10/10/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: JF STUMP GRINDING.

Business Address: 639 LEE ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 927-7411.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 365, QUINCY, CA 95971.

JOURDAIN FLORES, 639 LEE ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971; STEPHANIE FLORES, 639 LEE ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/10/2019.

Signed: /s/ Stephanie Flores.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 10, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 16, 23, 30, Nov. 6, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000243

(Expires: 9/25/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: NOW AGE ARTS.

Business Address: 33 COMMERCIAL STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; (530) 401-0376.

SUSAN WILDERMUTH, 2150 BEAVER ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/15/2019.

Signed: /s/ Susan Wildermuth.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 25, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Kari Capella, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 23, 30, Nov. 6, 13, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000256

(Expires: 10/17/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LASSEN ART GLASS.

Business Address: 616 E. BURNT CEDAR ROAD, LAKE ALMANOR, CA, 96137, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 62, CHESTER, CA 96020.

BRIAN D. BLUE, 616 E. BURNT CEDAR ROAD, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/10/2019.

Signed: /s/ Brian D. Blue.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 17, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Kari Capella, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 23, 30, Nov. 6, 13, 2019|

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS CALLING FOR BIDS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Plumas Unified School District (“District”), acting by and through its Board of Trustees, hereinafter referred to as the DISTRICT will receive up to, but not later than 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019, sealed bids for the award of a contract for the Plumas Unified School District (PUSD) Facility Maintenance Projects at Feather River Middle School – Bid Package PU2019.11.24.A Abatement. Bids shall be received at the Plumas Unified School District office located at 50 Church Street, Quincy, CA 95971 and shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the above-stated time and place. Responses must be sealed and clearly marked “Facility Maintenance Projects at Feather River Middle School – Bid Package PU2019.11.24.A Abatement”. Facsimile copies of the bid will not be accepted.

Each bid must conform and be responsive to this Notice to Contractors, the Information for Bidders, and all other documents comprising the pertinent Contract Documents. All interested parties may obtain a copy of the bid package from the Plumas Unified School District office located at 50 Church St, Quincy, CA 95971 or via email request to kevin@crmgroupca.com

The successful bidder shall commence work on or before December 2, 2019 and will be allotted 30 calendar days to complete the work. All work shall be completed no later than December 31, 2019. There will be a mandatory pre-bid walk at Feather River Middle School, 505 Nevada St., Portola, CA, at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019.

In contracts involving expenditures in excess of $25,000.00, the successful bidder shall file a payment bond issued by an admitted Surety authorized to conduct business in California, in the form set forth in the Contract Documents. A payment bond may be required for contracts involving smaller expenditures at the option of the District.

All forms must be completed, signed, and returned with the bid. The contract award will be based on the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. The lowest bid shall be the lowest total of the bid prices on the base contract. Minority, women, and disabled veteran contractors are encouraged to submit bids.

The contract is for a public work. Contractor and any subcontractor shall pay all workers on the project at least the general prevailing rate of per diem wages as determined by the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations (“DIR”) pursuant to Labor Code section 1770 et seq. Prevailing wage rates are available from the District or online at: www.dir.ca.gov.

No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal or awarded a contract for public work unless currently registered with the DIR pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR.

Each bidder shall be a licensed contractor at the time the bid pursuant to the Business and Professions Code and such license(s) shall remain in active and good standing for the duration of the contract. The bidder shall be licensed in one or more the following classifications: CDPH trained and certified to perform the lead abatement work; B-ASB licensure or its equivalent is required to perform the asbestos work on this project. DOSH registration must also be current.

Signed: D. Kevin Nolen, Construction Manager for

PLUMAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

50 Church St, Quincy, CA 95971

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 30, Nov. 6, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000254

(Expires: 10/11/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: HIDEAWAY FARMS.

Business Address: 400 HIDEAWAY ROAD, GREENVILLE, CA 95947, County of Plumas.

NICHOEL FARRIS, 400 HIDEAWAY ROAD, GREENVILLE, CA 95947;

PAUL W. FARRIS, 400 HIDEAWAY ROAD, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

This business is conducted by: Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/11/2019.

Signed: /s/ Paul W. Farris.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 11, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Kari Capella, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 30, Nov. 6, 13, 20, 2019|

PLUMAS COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING SERVICES For

SPANISH RANCH ROAD BRIDGE REPLACEMENT PROJECT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

PLUMAS COUNTY, CALIFORNIA

OCTOBER 30, 2019

GENERAL INFORMATION

The Plumas County Department of Public Works is seeking submittals to its Request for Qualifications (RFQs), from qualified firms employing individuals who have experience in construction engineering professional services for bridge construction, together with, or in partnership with, companies and/or individual(s) with direct experience in developing and administering bridge construction, inspection, materials acceptance testing (AT), quality control of acceptance testing (QC), and compliance with environmental documents and resource agency permits during construction.

The entire “Request For Qualifications,” including instructions for submittal of responses, is available at the Department’s website at: www.plumascounty.us/bids.aspx?bidID=222 or during normal business hours from Plumas County, Department of Public Works, 1834 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971; Telephone: (530) 283-6268; or by emailing your request to: johnmannle@countyofplumas.com.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 6, 2019|

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE AMENDING PLUMAS COUNTY CODE, TITLE 9 (PLANNING AND ZONING) CHAPTER 2, ARTICLE 2 (CLARIFICATION THAT “HORTICULTURE” DOES NOT INCLUDE “INDUSTRIAL HEMP” AND ADDITION OF DEFINITION OF “AGRICULTURAL PROCESSING”) AND ARTICLES 30 AND 31 (ADDITION OF “AGRICULTURAL PROCESSING” AS USES SUBJECT TO THE ISSUANCE OF A SPECIAL USE PERMIT IN THE AGRICULTURAL PRESERVE AND GENERAL AGRICULTURE ZONES)

On October 3, 2019, the Plumas County Planning Commission held a public hearing on the proposed ordinance and approved Resolution 2019-8 making recommendations to the Board of Supervisors that the ordinance be adopted and that the Board find the ordinance adoption be found exempt from the requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) under Section 15061(b)(3) because it can be seen with certainty that there is no possibility that the ordinance may have a significant effect on the environment.

On November 19, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., the Plumas County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the proposed ordinance.

ORDINANCE NO. 2019- ____

AN ORDINANCE OF THE COUNTY OF PLUMAS, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, AMENDING PLUMAS COUNTY CODE TITLE 9 (PLANNING AND ZONING), CHAPTER 2, ARTICLE 2 AND ARTICLES 30 AND 31.

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Plumas, State of California, DOES ORDAIN as follows:

Section 1.

Plumas County Code Sections 9-2.202.5 “Agricultural processing” and 9-2.249 “Horticulture” of Article 2 of Chapter 2 of Title 9 (Planning and Zoning) of the Plumas County Code are hereby amended and adopted as set forth in Exhibit “A”.

Section 2.

Plumas County Code Section 9-2.3002(b) “Uses (AP)” of Article 30 of Chapter 2 and Plumas County Code Section 9-2.3102(b) “Uses (GA)”in Title 9 (Planning and Zoning) of the Plumas County Code are hereby amended and adopted as set forth in Exhibit “A”.

Section 3. Effective date.

Exhibit “A” shall take effect thirty (30) days after adoption by the Board of Supervisors.

Section 4. Codification.

This ordinance shall be codified.

Section 5. Publication

A summary of this ordinance shall be published, pursuant to Section 25124(b)(1) of the Government Code of the State of California, in the Feather River Bulletin, the Indian Valley Record, the Chester Progressive, and the Portola Reporter, newspapers of general circulation in the County before the introduction of the ordinance on November 19, 2019 and after the adoption of the ordinance.

A full copy of this ordinance, including Exhibit “A”, can be obtained in the Plumas County Planning and Building Services Building located at 555 Main Street, Quincy or by emailing beckyherrin@countyofplumas.com

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 6, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000262

(Expires: 10/30/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LOST SIERRA COMPANY, THE.

Business Address: 174 CHANDLER ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 927-9267.

Mailing Address: 174 CHANDLER ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

BRITTNEY HARMON, 174 CHANDLER ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/30/2019.

Signed: /s/ Brittney Harmon.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 30, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 6, 13, 20, 27, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000235

(Expires: 9/16/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: NORTH SIERRA HOMES.

Business Address: 65899 HIGHWAY 70, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103, County of Plumas; (530) 394-0920.

Mailing Address: P O BOX 1564, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103.

DANIEL GALLAGHER, 65899 HIGHWAY 70, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/10/2019.

Signed: /s/ Daniel Gallagher, owner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 16, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 6, 13, 20, 27, 2019|