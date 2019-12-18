Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 12/18/19

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000265

(Expires: 11/1/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PRICE TIRE CENTER.

Business Address: 73816 S. DELLEKER ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; (530) 832-1533.

Mailing Address: 73816 S. DELLEKER ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

COATES INCORPORATED, 73816 S. DELLEKER ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

State: CA AI#: 723152

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/1/2019.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 1, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 27, Dec. 4, 11, 18, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000258

(Expires: 10/17/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CLINT’S TREE SERVICE, INC.

Business Address: 153 NANCY AVENUE, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas; (530) 258-3787.

Mailing Address: P. O. BOX 260, CHESTER, CA 96020.

CLINT’S TREE SERVICE, INC., 153 NANCY AVENUE, CHESTER, CA 96020.

State: CA AI#: 4123975

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/1/2018.

Signed /s/ Clint Tissot, President

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 17, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Kari Capella, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 27, Dec. 4, 11, 18, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000278

(Expires: 11/18/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: QUINCY BRAZILIAN JIU JITSU ACADEMY.

Business Address: 40 E. MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (707) 813-9417.

Mailing Address: 853 VALLEY VIEW DRIVE, QUINCY, CA 95971.

WHITNEY HOFFMAN, 853 VALLEY VIEW DRIVE, QUINCY, CA 95971; NICHOLAS MAEZ, 853 VALLEY VIEW DRIVE, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: A General Partnership.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/18/2019.

Signed /s/ Nick Maez; Whitney Hoffman

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 18, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 27, Dec. 4, 11, 18, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000274

(Expires: 11/13/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DIAMOND MOUNTAIN RANCH.

Business Address: 1621 DIAMOND MOUNTAIN ROAD, GREENVILLE, CA 95947, County of Plumas; (530) 514-0429.

Mailing Address: P. O. BOX 134, TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983.

JILL SIMON, 1621 DIAMOND MOUNTAIN ROAD, GREENVILLE, CA 95947; JOHN SIMON, 1621 DIAMOND MOUNTAIN ROAD, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/8/2019.

Signed /s/ Jill Simon; John R. Simon.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 13, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Kari Capella, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 27, Dec. 4, 11, 18, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000272

(Expires: 11/12/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SHELLY’S NAIL CARE & BOUTIQUE.

Business Address: 219 MAIN STREET “B”, GREENVILLE, CA 95947, County of Plumas; (310) 433-0858.

Mailing Address: 219 MAIN STREET “B”, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

MICHELLE HERRERA, 1040 NORTH ROAD, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/12/2019.

Signed /s/ Michelle Herrera.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 12, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 27, Dec. 4, 11, 18, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000241

(Expires: 9/24/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LAKE ALMANOR RESTORATION & REPAIR.

Business Address: 541 WAGON ROAD, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas; (530) 258-2668.

Mailing Address: P. O. BOX 1274, CHESTER, CA 96020.

LAKE ALMANOR LUMBER SALES, 541 WAGON ROAD, CHESTER, CA 96020.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/1/2014.

Signed /s/ Mark Fonning, VP; Barbara Fonning, Pres.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 24, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 27, Dec. 4, 11, 18, 2019|

PLUMAS UNIFIED

SCHOOL DISTRICT

NOTICE

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

Rental of Copiers

Notice is hereby given that sealed proposals will be received at the Plumas Unified School District (PUSD) office, on or before December 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM local time, at which time they will be publicly opened and read for furnishing and delivering:

Copiers

Proposals shall be delivered and addressed to the Plumas Unified School District, 50 Church Street, Quincy, California, 95971, and shall be labeled “Proposal for Rental of Copiers”. Any Bidder who wishes his proposal to be considered is responsible for making certain that his proposal is received in the PUSD office by the proper time. No oral, telegraphic, electronic, facsimile, or telephonic proposals or modifications will be considered unless specified. It is the responsibility of the Bidder to see that any proposal submitted shall have sufficient time to be received by the PUSD office before the Proposal Submittal Deadline. Proposals received after the scheduled Proposal Submittal Deadline will be returned unopened.

The receiving time in the PUSD office will be the governing time for acceptability of proposals. Proposals must bear original signatures and figures.

To view the RFP package, please go to www.pcoe.k12.ca.us or see Cherie Whipple at the District Office located at 50 Church Street, Quincy, CA 95971.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 11, 18, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000281

(Expires: 12/2/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: GIGI’S TREASURES.

Business Address: 203 MILL STREET, GREENVILLE, CA 95947, County of Plumas; (916) 656-4444.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 364, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

ANGELENA RINEHART, 203 MILL STREET, GREENVILLE, CA 95947; MICHAEL RINEHART, 203 MILL STREET, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 12/1/2019.

Signed: /s/ Angelena Rinehart.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 2, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Kari Capella, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 11, 18, 24, 31, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000277

(Expires: 11/18/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LOST SIERRA BOOKKEEPING.

Business Address: 2346 XANADU RD., CLIO, CA 96106, County of Plumas; (530) 362-0250.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 402, CLIO, CA 96106.

MICHELLE GONZALEZ, 2346 XANADU RD., CLIO, CA 96106.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/18/2019.

Signed: /s/ Michelle Gonzalez, Owner

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 18, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Kari Capella, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 11, 18, 24, 31, 2019|

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE AMENDING

PLUMAS COUNTY CODE, TITLE 9 (PLANNING AND ZONING) CHAPTER 2, ARTICLE 2 (CLARIFICATION THAT

“HORTICULTURE” DOES NOT INCLUDE “INDUSTRIAL HEMP” AND ADDITION OF DEFINITION OF

“AGRICULTURAL PROCESSING”) AND ARTICLES 30 AND 31 (ADDITION OF “AGRICULTURAL PROCESSING”

AS USES SUBJECT TO THE ISSUANCE OF A SPECIAL USE PERMIT IN THE AGRICULTURAL PRESERVE AND

GENERAL AGRICULTURE ZONES)

On October 3, 2019, the Plumas County Planning Commission held a public hearing on the proposed ordinance and approved Resolution 2019-8 making recommendations to the Board of Supervisors that the ordinance be adopted and that the Board find the ordinance adoption be found exempt from the requirements of the California Environmental Quality

Act (CEQA) under Section 15061 (b)(3) because it can be seen with certainty that there is no possibility that the ordinance

may have a significant effect on the environment. On November 19, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., this proposed ordinance was

introduced and discussed at a noticed public hearing held before the Plumas County Board of Supervisors.

ORDINANCE NO. 2019 – 1127

AN ORDINANCE OF THE COUNTY OF PLUMAS, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, AMENDING PLUMAS COUNTY CODE

TITLE 9 (PLANNING AND ZONING), CHAPTER 2, ARTICLE 2 AND ARTICLES 30 AND 31.

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Plumas, State of California, DOES ORDAIN as follows:

Section 1.

Plumas County Code Sections 9-2.202.5 “Agricultural processing” and 9-2.249 “Horticulture” of Article 2 of Chapter 2 of

Title 9 (Planning and Zoning) of the Plumas County Code are hereby amended and adopted as set forth in Exhibit “A.

Section 2.

Plumas County Code Section 9-2.3002(b) “Uses (AP)” of Article 30 of Chapter 2 and Plumas County Code Section 9-2.3102(b) “Uses (GA)”in Title 9 (Planning and Zoning) of the Plumas County Code are hereby amended and adopted as set forth in Exhibit “A.

Section 3. Effective date.

Exhibit ” A shall take effect thirty (30) days after adoption by the Board of Supervisors.

Section 4. Codification.

This ordinance shall be codified.

Section 5. Publication

A summary of this ordinance shall be published, pursuant to Section 25124(b)(I) of the Government Code of the State of California, in the Feather River Bulletin, the Indian Valley Record, the Chester Progressive, and the Portola Reporter, newspapers of general circulation in the County on December 18, 2019.

A full copy of this ordinance can be obtained in the Office of the Clerk of the Plumas County Board of Supervisors or

online at countyofplumas.com.

The foregoing ordinance was introduced at a regular meeting of the Board of Supervisors on the lgth day of November,

2019, and passed and adopted on the loth day of December, 2019 by the following vote:

AYES: Supervisors: SIMPSON, THRALL, ENGEL GOSS

NOES: Supervisors: NONE

ABSENT: Supervisors: NONE

Signed /s/ Kevin Goss

Chairman, Board of Supervisors

ATTEST:

Signed /s/ Nancy DaForno

Clerk of said Board of Supervisors

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 18, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000284

(Expires: 12/6/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: AUERHAUS.

Business Address: 23 BRIDLE PATH, CLIO, CA 96106, County of Plumas; (530) 836-4678.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 574, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.

DOUGLAS AUER, 23 BRIDLE PATH, CLIO, CA 96106.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 12/6/2019.

Signed: /s/ Douglas Auer.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 6, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Kari Capella, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 18, 24, 31, 2019, Jan. 8, 2020|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000264

(Expires: 11/1/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: JOYFUL PINES.

Business Address: 1655 ROCKY POINT ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 1655 ROCKY POINT ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

BENJAMIN JOY, 1655 ROCKY POINT ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122; ELIZABETH JOY, 1655 ROCKY POINT ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/1/2019.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 1, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 18, 24, 31, 2019, Jan. 8, 2020|