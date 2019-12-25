Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 12/25/19

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000281

(Expires: 12/2/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: GIGI’S TREASURES.

Business Address: 203 MILL STREET, GREENVILLE, CA 95947, County of Plumas; (916) 656-4444.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 364, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

ANGELENA RINEHART, 203 MILL STREET, GREENVILLE, CA 95947; MICHAEL RINEHART, 203 MILL STREET, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 12/1/2019.

Signed: /s/ Angelena Rinehart.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 2, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Kari Capella, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 11, 18, 24, 31, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000277

(Expires: 11/18/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LOST SIERRA BOOKKEEPING.

Business Address: 2346 XANADU RD., CLIO, CA 96106, County of Plumas; (530) 362-0250.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 402, CLIO, CA 96106.

MICHELLE GONZALEZ, 2346 XANADU RD., CLIO, CA 96106.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/18/2019.

Signed: /s/ Michelle Gonzalez, Owner

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 18, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Kari Capella, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 11, 18, 24, 31, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000284

(Expires: 12/6/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: AUERHAUS.

Business Address: 23 BRIDLE PATH, CLIO, CA 96106, County of Plumas; (530) 836-4678.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 574, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.

DOUGLAS AUER, 23 BRIDLE PATH, CLIO, CA 96106.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 12/6/2019.

Signed: /s/ Douglas Auer.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 6, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Kari Capella, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 18, 24, 31, 2019, Jan. 8, 2020|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000264

(Expires: 11/1/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: JOYFUL PINES.

Business Address: 1655 ROCKY POINT ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 1655 ROCKY POINT ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

BENJAMIN JOY, 1655 ROCKY POINT ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122; ELIZABETH JOY, 1655 ROCKY POINT ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/1/2019.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 1, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 18, 24, 31, 2019, Jan. 8, 2020|

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

On January 7, 2020 at 11:15 a.m., the Plumas County Board of Supervisors will consider amending the Master Fee Schedule, Resolution No. 17-8231 establishing fees for the department of Environmental Health. These fees for service include but may not be limited to food permits, body art, public swimming pools, rabies testing, animal bite investigation, CUPA/hazardous materials, sewage disposal, water supply, land use, drinking water and miscellaneous fees including hearings and copies. The public hearing will be held in Room 308, Courthouse, Quincy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 24, 31 2019|

Updated Time of Meeting

Notice of Intent to Adopt

Mitigated Negative Declaration

Plumas County 2020 Regional Transportation Plan

Notice is given that this project, as mitigated, will not have a significant adverse effect on the environment.

The project is the 2020 Regional Transportation Plan

The proposed project is the adoption and implementation of the 2020 Plumas County Regional Transportation Plan (RTP). The Plumas County Transportation Commission (PCTC), as the designated Regional Transportation Planning Agency (RTPA), is required by State law to prepare the RTP and transmit it to the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) every four years. The RTP is required to be developed as per State legislation, Government Code §65080 et seq. of Chapter 2.5. The last full Plumas County RTP update was adopted in 2011.

This document is proposed to be adopted at the Plumas County Transportation Commission Meeting on January 27, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the Plumas County Department of Public Works Conference Room located at 1834 E. Main Street, Quincy. This document has been filed with Plumas County Department of Public Works and is available for inspection and review at:

Plumas County Department of Public Works

1834 E. Main Street

Quincy, CA 95971

The review period for this document is from December 11, 2019 through January 9, 2020. Written comments concerning this document will be accepted through the last day of the review period. The

For further information, please contact: James Graham, Senior Environmental Planner at Plumas County Public Works Department, 1834 E. Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971

Phone: (530) 283-6169 or email at jimgraham@countyofplumas.com.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 24, 2019|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: HAIR HOUSE.

Business Address: 330 BONTA STREET STE#2, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103, County of Plumas.

SONJA PARTAIN, 11 TOMAHAWK TRAIL, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2017-0000217.

Original Filing Date: 9/18/2017.

Signed: Sonja Partain

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Dec. 17, 2019.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Kari Capella, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 24, 31, 2019, Jan. 8, 15, 2020|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: BIG LIZARD WELDING.

Business Address: 11260 DONNER PASS ROAD, SUITE C1-377, TRUCKEE, CA 96161.

HANNO LLC, 11260 DONNER PASS ROAD, SUITE C1-377, TRUCKEE, CA 96161.

AI# 201735410102 State: CA

This business was conducted by a Limited Liability Company.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2018-0000012.

Original Filing Date: 1/11/2018.

Signed: Hanno Murphy

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Dec. 18, 2019.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Kari Capella, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 24, 31, 2019, Jan. 8, 15, 2020|