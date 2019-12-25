Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 12/25/19
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
NO. 2019-0000281
(Expires: 12/2/2024)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: GIGI’S TREASURES.
Business Address: 203 MILL STREET, GREENVILLE, CA 95947, County of Plumas; (916) 656-4444.
Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 364, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.
ANGELENA RINEHART, 203 MILL STREET, GREENVILLE, CA 95947; MICHAEL RINEHART, 203 MILL STREET, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.
This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 12/1/2019.
Signed: /s/ Angelena Rinehart.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:
Filed: Dec. 2, 2019
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Kari Capella, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
Dec. 11, 18, 24, 31, 2019|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
NO. 2019-0000277
(Expires: 11/18/2024)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LOST SIERRA BOOKKEEPING.
Business Address: 2346 XANADU RD., CLIO, CA 96106, County of Plumas; (530) 362-0250.
Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 402, CLIO, CA 96106.
MICHELLE GONZALEZ, 2346 XANADU RD., CLIO, CA 96106.
This business is conducted by: An Individual.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/18/2019.
Signed: /s/ Michelle Gonzalez, Owner
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:
Filed: Nov. 18, 2019
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Kari Capella, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
Dec. 11, 18, 24, 31, 2019|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
NO. 2019-0000284
(Expires: 12/6/2024)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: AUERHAUS.
Business Address: 23 BRIDLE PATH, CLIO, CA 96106, County of Plumas; (530) 836-4678.
Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 574, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.
DOUGLAS AUER, 23 BRIDLE PATH, CLIO, CA 96106.
This business is conducted by: An Individual.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 12/6/2019.
Signed: /s/ Douglas Auer.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:
Filed: Dec. 6, 2019
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Kari Capella, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
Dec. 18, 24, 31, 2019, Jan. 8, 2020|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
NO. 2019-0000264
(Expires: 11/1/2024)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: JOYFUL PINES.
Business Address: 1655 ROCKY POINT ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.
Mailing Address: 1655 ROCKY POINT ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122.
BENJAMIN JOY, 1655 ROCKY POINT ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122; ELIZABETH JOY, 1655 ROCKY POINT ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122.
This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/1/2019.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:
Filed: Nov. 1, 2019
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Sue Clift, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
Dec. 18, 24, 31, 2019, Jan. 8, 2020|
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
On January 7, 2020 at 11:15 a.m., the Plumas County Board of Supervisors will consider amending the Master Fee Schedule, Resolution No. 17-8231 establishing fees for the department of Environmental Health. These fees for service include but may not be limited to food permits, body art, public swimming pools, rabies testing, animal bite investigation, CUPA/hazardous materials, sewage disposal, water supply, land use, drinking water and miscellaneous fees including hearings and copies. The public hearing will be held in Room 308, Courthouse, Quincy.
Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP
Dec. 24, 31 2019|
Updated Time of Meeting
Notice of Intent to Adopt
Mitigated Negative Declaration
Plumas County 2020 Regional Transportation Plan
Notice is given that this project, as mitigated, will not have a significant adverse effect on the environment.
The project is the 2020 Regional Transportation Plan
The proposed project is the adoption and implementation of the 2020 Plumas County Regional Transportation Plan (RTP). The Plumas County Transportation Commission (PCTC), as the designated Regional Transportation Planning Agency (RTPA), is required by State law to prepare the RTP and transmit it to the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) every four years. The RTP is required to be developed as per State legislation, Government Code §65080 et seq. of Chapter 2.5. The last full Plumas County RTP update was adopted in 2011.
This document is proposed to be adopted at the Plumas County Transportation Commission Meeting on January 27, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the Plumas County Department of Public Works Conference Room located at 1834 E. Main Street, Quincy. This document has been filed with Plumas County Department of Public Works and is available for inspection and review at:
Plumas County Department of Public Works
1834 E. Main Street
Quincy, CA 95971
The review period for this document is from December 11, 2019 through January 9, 2020. Written comments concerning this document will be accepted through the last day of the review period. The
For further information, please contact: James Graham, Senior Environmental Planner at Plumas County Public Works Department, 1834 E. Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971
Phone: (530) 283-6169 or email at jimgraham@countyofplumas.com.
Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP
Dec. 24, 2019|
Abandons business name
STATEMENT OF
ABANDONMENT OF USE OF
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: HAIR HOUSE.
Business Address: 330 BONTA STREET STE#2, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103, County of Plumas.
SONJA PARTAIN, 11 TOMAHAWK TRAIL, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.
This business was conducted by an Individual.
Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2017-0000217.
Original Filing Date: 9/18/2017.
Signed: Sonja Partain
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.
Filed: Dec. 17, 2019.
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By Kari Capella, Deputy.
Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP
Dec. 24, 31, 2019, Jan. 8, 15, 2020|
Abandons business name
STATEMENT OF
ABANDONMENT OF USE OF
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: BIG LIZARD WELDING.
Business Address: 11260 DONNER PASS ROAD, SUITE C1-377, TRUCKEE, CA 96161.
HANNO LLC, 11260 DONNER PASS ROAD, SUITE C1-377, TRUCKEE, CA 96161.
AI# 201735410102 State: CA
This business was conducted by a Limited Liability Company.
Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2018-0000012.
Original Filing Date: 1/11/2018.
Signed: Hanno Murphy
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.
Filed: Dec. 18, 2019.
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By Kari Capella, Deputy.
Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP
Dec. 24, 31, 2019, Jan. 8, 15, 2020|